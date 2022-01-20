I just pre-ordered The Right to Repair: Reclaiming the Things We Own by Prof. Aaron Perzanowski.
Resolved: Public school curriculum should include repairing of consumer goods.
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) January 20, 2022
What American innovation most needs in 2022 and beyond:
“The Right to Patent: Reclaiming the Ability to Obtain Patent Protection for Inventions in All Fields”
I loved the video of the guy who blew up his Tesla because of the cost of being required to have a Tesla mechanic repair it.
With the topic of “ownership,” should be included the notion of sham “leases” and other types of “shrink-wrap” deals.
(and I would be remiss if I did not point out the “shared value” of your average Joe Citizen being told that they need not “own” anything – as shared from the Liberal Left (all personal property is B A D) and the putative “Right” (more accurately, Big Corp — as in all other people’s “ownership” is B A D)