Congress Moving Forward with Open App Marketplace Legislation

Senate Judiciary Committee is considering two bipartisan legislative proposals focusing on the operation of “app stores” and requiring that large app stores allow for a competitive marketplace without the tight controls that we see today:
- S. 2992, American Innovation and Choice Online Act (Klobuchar, Grassley, Durbin, Graham, Blumenthal, Kennedy, Booker, Hirono, Hawley)
- S. 2710, Open App Markets Act (Blumenthal, Blackburn, Klobuchar, Booker, Graham, Kennedy, Hirono, Hawley, Durbin)
There are over 100 proposed amendments from the various committee members on a variety of issues with big questions. Lots of lobbying is going on behind the scenes and so it is way too early to tell what these bills will end up looking like.