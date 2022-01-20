Congress Moving Forward with Open App Marketplace Legislation

Senate Judiciary Committee is considering two bipartisan legislative proposals focusing on the operation of “app stores” and requiring that large app stores allow for a competitive marketplace without the tight controls that we see today:

There are over 100 proposed amendments from the various committee members on a variety of issues with big questions.  Lots of lobbying is going on behind the scenes and so it is way too early to tell what these bills will end up looking like.

  1. 3

    Here a bill . . . there a bill . . .

    And yet . . . nothing about the American innovation-critical Innovation Restoration Act (IRA) . . . to reverse SCOTUS’ usurpation of the patent eligibility authority our Constitution grants . . . only to Congress.

    It’s 2022. Where. Are. You. Congress?

  2. 2

    After scanning both bills (admittedly very quickly), I do not see any language as to why “Covered Platform” or “Covered Company” would be properly singled out for the legal treatment being sought — e.g., that any such entity (and here the size aspects listed could be anchored) is de facto considered to be a “Public Square” — or other such terms as may be found in the utility law sphere — and thus the provided legal restraints serve legitimate purposes.

    Further, I did not see any tie to the current “get out of tort free” online exceptions that would ALSO be tied to a proper control on entities that de facto control public square type of activity (that is, constrain speech — as has been shown, in certain instances, at the request of the government).

  3. 1

    One “right to repair” lobbying source is farmers unable to repair farm equipment controlled by “leased” software without voiding warranties. Another lobbying source is all those who have had numerous electronic devices with essential batteries that are no longer effectively rechargeable after only a few years, which batteries were deliberately hard wired in and/or encased so as to be difficult or impossible to replace. [Both a consumer and environmental issue.]

