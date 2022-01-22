Intelligent digital assistant in a multi-tasking environment

Patent

I held a contest and Apple wins–for having the patent with the largest number of cited prior art references (patents issued 2005-2021).  Apple’s U.S. Patent No. 11,037,565 is directed to a version of Siri that works across devices – an “Intelligent digital assistant in a multi-tasking environment.”   The total, 9,441 cited references — 3 of which were cited by the examiner. Apple.Patent.

Here is claim 1:

1. A non-transitory computer-readable storage medium storing one or more programs, the one or more programs comprising instructions, which when executed by one or more processors of a first electronic device, cause the first electronic device to:

provide a media output;

while providing the media output: receive a speech input requesting to continue providing the media output at a second electronic device different from the first electronic device;

determine, based on the speech input, whether to continue providing the media output at the second electronic device; and

in accordance with a determination to continue providing the media output at the second electronic device: cause the second electronic device to continue providing the media output by resuming the media output based on where the media output was previously stopped at the first electronic device.

The application claims priority back to a 2016 provisional application and has three additional family member patent already issued.

Hide comments

7 thoughts on “Intelligent digital assistant in a multi-tasking environment

  1. 2

    It’s pretty much any open secret that examiners don’t review the references cited in an IDS, right?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      They review every reference closely except the one killer reference the attorney sneaks in without comment in an attempt to avoid unclean hands.

      Reply Report
  2. 1

    Apple is far more often a defendant than a plaintiff. This patent’s claimed priority back to a 2016 provisional application and the 9,441 cited references IDS dump is presumably intended as a defensive prior art reference against later filed patents of others on other shared information on shared electronic devices, which can be used in an IPR? [Unlike unpublished software, or commercial devices themselves.]

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      … asking, or stating?

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      … and – I wonder – if you are (yet again) going to bypass the teaching lesson as to what it means — and what it does not mean when an applicant submits an IDS…

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        Anon, you are ignoring what I had already said when you first asked about what an IDS really “means.” That is, what it can do in some cases for defendants being sued on the patent. [Or, sometimes, for suing patent owners.]
        [As opposed to examiners, who cannot possibly read all citations, and P&P practitioners for the vast majority of patents which are never asserted.]

        Reply Report
        1. 1.2.1.1

          Anon, you are ignoring what I had already said when you first asked about

          That would be blazingly incorrect there Paul – You never answered the point that I put to you.

          Need a reminder?

          Here: link to patentlyo.com

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture