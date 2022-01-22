I held a contest and Apple wins–for having the patent with the largest number of cited prior art references (patents issued 2005-2021). Apple’s U.S. Patent No. 11,037,565 is directed to a version of Siri that works across devices – an “Intelligent digital assistant in a multi-tasking environment.” The total, 9,441 cited references — 3 of which were cited by the examiner. Apple.Patent.
Here is claim 1:
1. A non-transitory computer-readable storage medium storing one or more programs, the one or more programs comprising instructions, which when executed by one or more processors of a first electronic device, cause the first electronic device to:
provide a media output;
while providing the media output: receive a speech input requesting to continue providing the media output at a second electronic device different from the first electronic device;
determine, based on the speech input, whether to continue providing the media output at the second electronic device; and
in accordance with a determination to continue providing the media output at the second electronic device: cause the second electronic device to continue providing the media output by resuming the media output based on where the media output was previously stopped at the first electronic device.
The application claims priority back to a 2016 provisional application and has three additional family member patent already issued.