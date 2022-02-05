Is there a difference? Depends on the context. If the context is a patent claim then the context is the specification that supports the claim. Every specification is different. Ask (in every case): what was the writer of the patent using the language of the claim to mean.

Personally, I abhor the presence of “about” in a patent claim. Either its presence does not alter the meaning of the claim, or it does. If it does not, then “about” is superfluous. If it does, then its presence renders the meaning of the claim uncertain. The USPTO should object to it, every time, like they do at the EPO.