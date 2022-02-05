"about 0.1%" vs "0.1%"?
Is there a difference?
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) February 4, 2022
"about 0.1%" vs "0.1%"?
Is there a difference? Depends on the context. If the context is a patent claim then the context is the specification that supports the claim. Every specification is different. Ask (in every case): what was the writer of the patent using the language of the claim to mean.
Personally, I abhor the presence of “about” in a patent claim. Either its presence does not alter the meaning of the claim, or it does. If it does not, then “about” is superfluous. If it does, then its presence renders the meaning of the claim uncertain. The USPTO should object to it, every time, like they do at the EPO.
Depends on the definitions in the specification and depends on the prosecution history. For example, if the second of the two terms is ultimately used because the modifier” about” was deleted during prosecution in response to a rejection, then the second term certainly should be construed more narrowly than the first.
My comment at 1.1 was meant to be an independent comment, MD, and not a response to your comment. That said, suffice it to say we are in general agreement regarding the answer.
OK. Your comment reminds us of the difference between Europe and the USA when it comes to the issues i) “file history” and ii) whether the specification should disturb or displace the plain meaning of a clear claim.1.2
Max, if the EPO objects to “about” before a numerical number, how does the EPO treat “approximately?”
Paul, as far as I’m concerned, about and approximarely are synonyms. I would say that they are too for every EPO Examiner. If not for you, why is that then?1.3
MaxDrei certainly brings chuckles, as even when he starts out correctly…
… for example, with: “ Is there a difference? Depends on the context.”
He goes ahead and contradicts himself with a statement that throws that very same context out the window (my emphasis):
“The USPTO should object to it, every time, like they do at the EPO”
(yes, a double whammy if you notice that yet again MaxDrei shills for an EPO Uber Alles position)1.4
