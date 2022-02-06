Changing a No to a Yes in the Patent System

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Patent attorneys expect an initial office rejection, but clients often want to know: how long must this go on before we get our patent?  The chart below provides some data on how many office-action rejections you might expect before a patent issues.

To collect the data, I wrote a short bit of code to parse through the file histories of all the issued patents from the past several years and count the number of non-final and final rejections.  The histogram above is based upon the total number of rejections in each patent history.  You can see that most issued patents issue with either 0 or 1 rejection, but there are a sizeable number that require 3+ (this also typically involves an RCE and/or appeal brief).  Note that the applications that fly-through without any rejections may have also received some sort of notice, objection, or requirement that slows down the process.  Note also that the chart here does not consider patent families. In the past, I have seen that continuation applications following an issued patent tend to issue fairly quickly.  In those cases, the applicant and examiner have already agreed on an aspect of the invention that is novel, and the new claims often simply re-form those key components.

The process of going from No to Yes can vary.  By definition, the technology at issue should be new, and so the first office action response is often about educating the examiner and how it is different from the prior state-of-the-art. But, in most cases, the applicant also ends up amending claims either for clarity or in order to add limitations to avoid prior art identified by the patent examiner.  This is all part of the process, and perhaps exactly how it should work.

 

Hide comments

9 thoughts on “Changing a No to a Yes in the Patent System

  1. 2

    From the Twitter feed:

    Crouch: “3620s and 3680s have the most OA rejections per patent. (These are the art units handling business methods and data processing).

    Is anyone (including Paul) surprised?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Nobody is surprised because we’ve spent years listening to the least competent attorneys on earth (most of whom practice in those art units) complaining about how they can’t understand how patents are supposed to work because it’s all so unfair etc.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Nice strawman, as I have never indicated that I do not know how patents are supposed the work.

        Quite the opposite. Your throw-away script should be thrown away.

        Which reminds me: feel free to abstain from any innovation that you feel does not deserve patent protection.

        Reply Report
  2. 1

    Very useful info Dennis.
    Query if this chart counts as first actions mere restriction requirements? Or, is the number of restrictions? I also wonder if the PTO still delays decisions on petitions from improper restriction requirements so long that divisionals have to be filed anyway?
    I have been told that a major reason for not getting first or second action allowances [and increased RCEs] is applications filed with no pre-filing prior art investigation and thus unrealistically broad initial claims.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Sorry, second sentence got cut off. I meant to ask: “Or, is the number of restrictions to small to affect these action counts?

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        I didn’t count restriction requirements here, although they obviously do create work for the patentee. For this chart, I only looked at Non-Final and Final rejections.

        Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      I have been told that a major reason for not getting first or second action allowances [and increased RCEs] is applications filed with no pre-filing prior art investigation and thus unrealistically broad initial claims.

      So you have been told, eh?

      Well, let me tell you as well that even applications with well-searched (that is, client prior art searches) ALSO face first, second and RCE actions, and it may well depend MORE on the examiner than on the application writer.

      Most all independent claims are meant to be as broad as possible WITH the expectation of some push-back.

      Your choice of “unreasonable” amounts to an emotive trigger word.

      Maybe stick to NOT commenting about prosecution, seeing as you have forsaken that as part of the service you provide clients long ago.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        “Most all independent claims are meant to be as broad as possible WITH the expectation of some push-back.”

        But most competent attorneys are not writing independent claims that capture the prior art or are merely obvious variations of that art. That would be foolish. Maybe also unethical, at least.

        This is why competent attorneys do an art search first and make sure they understand what is out there.

        Or you can just pound the table and screech at the Examiner and at your favorite patent blog about how unfair and difficult to understand everything is. That’s what you and most of your friends seem to enjoy doing.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.2.1.1

          Another strawman from you — clearly you are an inferior prosecutor, which your penchant for exacting picture claims (that are most likely easy to design around).

          One wonders how much you have left on the table for those clients of yours.

          And speaking of client, you (hopefully) know that in regards to your quip of, “This is why competent attorneys do an art search first and make sure they understand what is out there. that ALL such searching is under the direct control of the client, and that it would be unethical to violate the express directions of the client in this regard, eh?

          Certainly one guides the client to the best level of application preparation (including vetting any ideations) — which unfortunately for your desired narrative IS a position that I have always advocated. But go ahead and you be you and pretend that somehow prior art searches are required under the law.

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture