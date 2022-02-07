China’s Rise in U.S. Design Patent System

“How I feel about this” is of course legally irrelevant. Yes, it was about time. But the “raised or could have raised” [“IN an inter partes review”] estoppel language of 35 §315(e)(2) in itself was always clear, except for the question of how much prior art search money or effort is required to escape the “could have raised” estoppel. It is also in the reexamination statute. [It did NOT ever “mean that if you knew about the art and did not mention it in your [IPR] petition, it is off the table.”] Also, this estoppel only applies to publications and patents, because those are the only prior art sources that can be raised in either a reexamination or IPR. This Fed. Cir. Caltech v. Broadcom et al decision, inter alia, merely disposed of a prior Fed. Cir. Shaw case creating an exception for one circumstance, which apparently confused some D.C. decisions [which decisions this decision lists]. This new Fed. Cir. Caltech decision disposes of all that with this holding:

“Thus, the Supreme Court’s later decision in SAS makes clear that Shaw, while perhaps correct at the time in light of our pre SAS interpretation of the statute cannot be sustained under the Supreme Court’s interpretation of related statutory provisions in SAS. The panel here has the authority to overrule Shaw in light of SAS, without en banc action. To be sure, SAS did not explicitly overrule Shaw or address the scope of statutory estoppel under § 315(e)(2). But the reasoning of Shaw rests on the assumption that the Board need not institute on all grounds, an assumption that SAS rejected.” [Note the “perhaps correct” comment on Shaw.]