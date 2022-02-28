On his wonderful Fed Circuit Blog, Professor Taylor is hosting an interesting online symposium on the topic of Patent Law and Institutional Choice with the following nine thought provoking essays:
- Arthrex:
- Tejas N. Narechania, Arthrex and the Politics of Patents.
- Jason Rantanen, The PTAB, The Director, and The Federal Circuit.
- A. Christal Sheppard, [Not yet Posted].
- Forum Shopping:
- Jonas Anderson, Extreme Forum Shopping in Patent Law.
- Megan M. La Belle, Mandamus is Not a Mechanism for Patent Reform.
- Greg Reilly, Forum Selling and Legitimate Authority in the Patent System.
- Exclusive Patent Jurisdiction:
- Laura Pedraza-Fariña, To Adapt Patent Law to Modern Innovation Realities, End Administrative Patent Law Exceptionalism.
- Paul Gugliuzza, The Federal Circuit: A Failed Experiment in Specialization?
- David O. Taylor, [Not yet Posted].