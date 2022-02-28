My chart below shows the percent of US utility patents that list a mixed-set of inventors (both US and non-US residents).
Can you guess who US inventors are collaborating with most often? pic.twitter.com/7OrQUS7v3U
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) February 28, 2022
Note that this measures non-US residents combined with residents by the inventor home addresses provided on patents [and their O.G. notices], not by nationality, lab or invention locations.1
My guess is CN, simply because there are more Chinese with whom one might collaborate than any other single nationality.
