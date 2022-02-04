US Utility Patent Applications Allowance Rate

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The chart below shows the USPTO utility patent allowance rate broken up on a quarterly basis (using calendar year quarters).  The rate is based upon two numbers: The number of patents issued each quarter, and the number of applications abandoned each quarter.   Allowance Rate = Patents / (Patents + Abandonments).  Because I only have detailed abandonment data on published applications, I limited all the data to only published applications.   I generally expect that the grant rate for unpublished applications to be a bit lower.

Note the drop in allowance rate during the Bush years while Jon Dudas was USPTO Director. David Kappos quickly reset expectations. And, since then we have seen a steady rise in allowance rate.  Kappos also brought the steady handed Drew Hirshfeld into a leadership role where he has remained through three presidencies.

USPTO Allowance RateThe second chart breaks this down by entity type. You’ll notice the spike in 2nd Qtr 2020 at the beginning of COVID. We had a dip in abandonment during that time.  The CARES Act and action by Dir. Iancu allowed some applicants to delay abandonment.  Some of the waivers were directly applicable only to small/micro entity applicants, and that may be the explanation for the impact.

21 thoughts on “US Utility Patent Applications Allowance Rate

  1. 3

    Bush brought us Dudas and the Iraq War. So we could put him up there in the ranks of worst presidents. However, Josef Biden is shaping up to be–by far–worst of all time.

    1. 3.1

      Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan wish to contest your ranking. Given the death toll of the civil war into which they maneuvered us, I think that they have a solid, empirically verifiable point.

    2. 3.2

      i tried to stir the pot a little on a Friday, but no takers

  2. 2

    The chart is highly misleading in the way that the data has been “processed.”

    That “dip” (hailed by the Dudas administration as “record quality”) in the 2009 era actually dropped into the 30’s.

    Label this thread as “misinformation” and move on.

    1. 2.1

      Source: Trust me bro.

    2. 2.2

      A – I’d love to get this right, but I don’t how my data is misleading.

      1. 2.2.1

        A – I’d love to get this right, but I don’t how my data is misleading.
        This is just a guess, but I’ll explain it this way. I’m assuming your numbers are looking at allowances + abandonments for any given year.

        When you are looking at how certain Commissioners have impacted examination, you have to realize that while an allowance reflects current examination policy, and abandonment goes back much further. In the vast majority of instances I am aware, an abandonment is preceded by years of rejections.

        Consider the Dudas reign of terror at the USPTO. The applications that were abandoned during that time probably were abandoned based upon years worth of prosecution that already preceded Dudas’s appearance at the USPTO. Also, rejections that were instituted during his time may have been subsequently withdrawn when Kappos came on board.

        As such, looking at just abandonments during Dudas’s reign does not accurately reflect just how stingy the USPTO was at that time.

        I doubt there is anything you can with the data to account for this. To recap, an allowance reflects the policy at the moment of the allowance. However, an abandonment typically reflects the policy going back many years. Additionally, an allowance in year 5 of examination (with a new Commissioner) doesn’t capture the rejections in years 1-4 of examination (with a different Commissioner).

        1. 2.2.1.1

          Right, so Prof. Crouch’s chart does not illustrate everything worth knowing about examination regimes over time. What the chart does illustrate, however, is accurate as far as it goes.

          We know that ~90% of utility applications publish (URL below). Non-pub request applications that eventually grant still show up in the data set for the chart above. That means that the applications missing from the total are in the single digits of the total, percentage wise. These are just too few to merit a concern that they are skewing the conclusions appreciably.

          link to patentlyo.com

          1. 2.2.1.1.1

            In addition to Wt’s point, the “math” here is trying to compare apples and oranges in a single year — if you want to do a proper allowance rate, you have to allowances TO their respective filings.

            Allowances in year X has no causal link to applications submitted in the same year X.

        3. 2.2.1.3

          “looking at just abandonments during Dudas’s reign does not accurately reflect just how stingy the USPTO was at that time.”

          That is not at all a case for the graph being “misleading.” No data perfectly describe an environment, and the failure to do so does not make data misleading.

          This graph could possibly be used misleadingly if it was placed in an article suggesting that the Dudas Drop was not so bad, but there is no hint of such a suggestion in the post.

          I find it amazing that science educated attorneys will assert that accurate data in a post not deliberately advancing any false narrative is “misleading.” Since none of us are achieving anything by posting here, I must assume these are sincerely held beliefs. And so I can only conclude that these are intellectually broken individuals (Not to be taken as necessarily directed at you, WT, as I am unclear on whether you think this graph is “misleading”).

          1. 2.2.1.3.1

            I find it amazing that science educated attorneys will assert that accurate data in a post not deliberately advancing any false narrative is “misleading.”
            Because you are not an attorney, you don’t have the experience identifying how “data,” “facts,” “assertions,” what-have-you can be manipulated. The deliberate manipulation of facts/law/etc. is something that good attorneys are aware of because we see it all the time.

            Assuming that Dennis did his math correctly (which I am), then I’m sure his chart accurately reflects the number of allowances divided by the number of allowances + abandonments for a particular time period. However, before one can label data accurate or misleading, we first have to figure out what that data is being used for.

            In this instance, Dennis made a comment about allowance rates with regard to past USPTO Commissioners. In essence, Dennis was inferring that there was some relationship between the Commissioner and examination policy, and this relationship could be discerned from the graph reproduced above. I think that this is a valid use of the data.

            Anon’s point wasn’t that this data was inaccurate. Rather, Anon’s point was that the data (i.e., graph) was misleading, and I agree for the reasons I pointed out above. Specifically, the data is misleading as it does not accurately characterize the differences in how easy/hard it was to get an allowance during a time period associated with a particular Commissioner. The result is that while the data accurately shows that the examination policy changed under Dudas (to the detriment of applicants), the data very likely does not accurately disclose the magnitude of the difference. In short, while it makes Dudas looks bad (at least to applicants) is actually makes him look better than reality.

            While some think of Michelle Lee as a particularly bad Commissioner (at least in the eye’s of applicants), as for me, Dudas tops them all (or is at the bottom of the list depending upon the sort). Dudas manipulated data. Dudas was responsible for a great number of proposed rule changes that would have made it much harder on applicants. Fortunately, most (if not all) of the proposals died on the vine.

            Had Alice came out on his watch I would have suspected that the allowance rate would have dropped to near 20% (or much worse). In my opinion, he was a blight upon the Patent Office.

            1. 2.2.1.3.1.1

              “In essence, Dennis was inferring that there was some relationship between the Commissioner and examination policy, and this relationship could be discerned from the graph reproduced above.”

              Dennis, was this your intent?

        4. 2.2.1.4

          “Consider the Dudas reign of terror at the USPTO. ”

          Lets dudas lads! Woot woot!

          ” the Dudas Drop was not so bad”

          It really wasnt.

          1. 2.2.1.4.1

            It was – as it directly spawned backlogs on every deck of the Titanic, as well as more than one legal action against the power-grabbing Office (have you forgotten Tafas?).

      2. 2.2.2

        In other words,
        The rate is based upon two numbers: The number of patents issued each quarter, and the number of applications abandoned each quarter.

        is a comparison of two numbers, but that is not an allowance rate. It is meaningless.

    3. 2.3

      Rogan and Dudas were the absolute worst USPTO leaders during the course of my career and made even Lehman look good in comparison. Kappos was a breath of fresh air.

  3. 1

    Would not counting abandonments of applications that were abandoned in favor of allowable continuations, CIPs or divisionals make these allowance % rates somewhat higher? Or, at least balance out those noted-as-unmeasurable abandonments among the relatively low percentage of applications with filed and maintained U.S.-only non-publication-requests?

    1. 1.1

      Allowance rate for a family as a whole should be a bit higher.

    2. 1.2

      As those are — non-published — what basis do you have for characterizing as “relatively low percentage”…?

      Our Major client had a default “non-publish” protocol.

      Maybe not comment on prosecution matters, eh Paul?

      1. 1.2.1

        For the past decade about 92% of patents were published prior to issuance. So, we’re at about 8% unpublished.

