I find it amazing that science educated attorneys will assert that accurate data in a post not deliberately advancing any false narrative is “misleading.”

Because you are not an attorney, you don’t have the experience identifying how “data,” “facts,” “assertions,” what-have-you can be manipulated. The deliberate manipulation of facts/law/etc. is something that good attorneys are aware of because we see it all the time.

Assuming that Dennis did his math correctly (which I am), then I’m sure his chart accurately reflects the number of allowances divided by the number of allowances + abandonments for a particular time period. However, before one can label data accurate or misleading, we first have to figure out what that data is being used for.

In this instance, Dennis made a comment about allowance rates with regard to past USPTO Commissioners. In essence, Dennis was inferring that there was some relationship between the Commissioner and examination policy, and this relationship could be discerned from the graph reproduced above. I think that this is a valid use of the data.

Anon’s point wasn’t that this data was inaccurate. Rather, Anon’s point was that the data (i.e., graph) was misleading, and I agree for the reasons I pointed out above. Specifically, the data is misleading as it does not accurately characterize the differences in how easy/hard it was to get an allowance during a time period associated with a particular Commissioner. The result is that while the data accurately shows that the examination policy changed under Dudas (to the detriment of applicants), the data very likely does not accurately disclose the magnitude of the difference. In short, while it makes Dudas looks bad (at least to applicants) is actually makes him look better than reality.

While some think of Michelle Lee as a particularly bad Commissioner (at least in the eye’s of applicants), as for me, Dudas tops them all (or is at the bottom of the list depending upon the sort). Dudas manipulated data. Dudas was responsible for a great number of proposed rule changes that would have made it much harder on applicants. Fortunately, most (if not all) of the proposals died on the vine.

Had Alice came out on his watch I would have suspected that the allowance rate would have dropped to near 20% (or much worse). In my opinion, he was a blight upon the Patent Office.