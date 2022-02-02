USPTO Third Party Submissions

Patent

I posted some statistics on references cited in recently issued patents. That raised some discussion in the comments regarding third-party prior art submissions. The chart below puts some numbers on the result that everyone likely expected–third party submissions are quite rare.  Out of every 1,000 issued patents, only about 14 include prior art submissions from third parties.

 

One aspect to consider about this data is that it may be skewed because it only includes issued patents — We can expect that there are a percentage of cases where the third-party submission led the applicant to eventually abandon the patent application.

Although third-party submissions were permitted prior to the AIA, the AIA expanded the process substantially – although only with regard to applications filed after Sept 2012. Today, third parties can submit prior art to the PTO so long as it is both (1) within six months of publication and (2) before an office action rejecting a claim or a NOA.  The submissions also require a fee of $180 for every 10 documents submitted ($90 for small entity).

The following are some recently issued patents that include third party submissions if you want to look through the file histories: 11,228,023; 11,225,200; 11,224,546; 11,224,456; 11,228,055; 11,221,486; 11,220,614; 11,219,722; 11,219,166.

 

 

Hide comments

3 thoughts on “USPTO Third Party Submissions

  1. 3

    Before filing observations, any competently-advised party will analyse which of two possible strategies is prefereable. Either i) keep your powder dry till later or ii) tell the USPTO without delay about the relevant prior art.

    Six months is not nearly enough time for that analysis, even supposing that the party latches on to and flags up the offending A publication as soon as it is published.

    No wonder nobody ever files 3rd party observations at the USPTO. It would be the same even if there were no USPTO fee to file with the observations.

    Who wants to look through the Dennis list of patents to see whether any of them is NOT a patent issued off of a div, a con or a cip? My guess is that there won’t be any, in which the 6 month period runs from the very first A publication of the patent family.

    Reply Report
  2. 2

    Thanks Dennis, especially since years ago I had disagreed with some folks from IBM who were then widely touting such third-party prior art submissions into pending patent applications as a big patent quality improvement.* Frankly, I am surprised by the size of even these relatively small such numbers. At 14 per thousand that would still be 5,236 third-party prior art submissions in last year’s issued patents [patents issued in spite of such submissions].
    *Arguing that it would be better in most cases to save that prior art for possible use in a post-grant proceeding in which it would be less likely to be overcome with ex parte uncontested applicant arguments, claim amendments, etc.. Or, rarely-used 35 USC 301. Or, to mail that prior art directly just to the applicant’s patent attorney so that they would have to cite it to the examiner themselves, or risk IC later, if they continued to prosecute the application. Also, noting that many companies do not even maintain regular patent-application watches, especially re products they do not yet have or plan to.

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    Interesting. Thanks Dennis; including for the actual, recently issued patents.

    Any chance you could corral some pending / abandoned apps with 3rd party subs; ideally where the Examiner / Office relied on it / them to reject the claims?

    Those would also be worthwhile to review.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture