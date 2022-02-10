Welcome Judge Stark!

President Biden’s nominee to replace Judge Kathleen O’Malley has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Congratulations Judge Leonard Stark, and welcome to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. O’Malley’s announced retirement date is March 11, 2022. Assuming that has not changed, I expect that Judge Stark will be sworn in that same day or shortly after. Judge Stark has handled more than 2,000 patent cases, including dozens of trials during his time as a Federal District Court judge in Delaware.
Well at least you have a judge with experience at a court of record. That practical experience should help decide some of the sticker issues going before the CAFC. For example, what needs to be in the record, for the cafc to flip on obviousness or a Markman ruling?
