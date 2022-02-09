Knowledge of a True Name brings Magical Power — but is it Patent Eligible?

by Dennis Crouch

PersonalWeb has added a second petition for certiorari to the Supreme Court docket. The first case focuses on res judicata and the Federal Circuit’s peculiar Kessler doctrine. That case has seen some action and is awaiting the views of the Solicitor General. See Resorbing Patent Law’s Kessler Cat into the General Law of Preclusion.

The new petition focuses on eligibility and asks the Supreme Court to reaffirm two separate pathways for computer-implemented business method inventions:

Improving “the functioning of the computer itself;” and/or Causing an improvement in “any other technology or technical field.”

PersonalWeb argues that the Federal Circuit has focused only on the first prong, and only in a limited sense. [Petition].

In Alice Corp., the Supreme Court used these terms in its Step 2 (something-significantly-more) analysis:

The method claims do not, for example, purport to improve the functioning of the computer itself. Nor do they effect an improvement in any other technology or technical field. Instead, the claims at issue amount to “nothing significantly more” than an instruction to apply the abstract idea of intermediated settlement using some unspecified, generic computer.

Alice Corp. Pty. Ltd. v. CLS Bank Int’l, 573 U.S. 208 (2014) (quoting Mayo). During the prior appeal, PersonalWeb argued that its “True Name” file structuring system offered significant improvements to the technical field of computer network operations, but that argument was disregarded by the Federal Circuit who concluded that the invention was a “pure” abstract idea.

= = =

The patents at issue here are part of the patentee’s “True Name” family. U.S. Pat. Nos. 6,415,280; 7,802,310; and 7,949,662. The patent begins with a description of traditional haphazard computer file storage systems where each user picks a different name and location for files. This works fairly well for well-memoried individuals, but gets a bit crazy with distributed multi-user systems. “[U]sers could save the same file with different filenames, or different files with the same filename, leading to unnecessary duplication, and confusion as to which files are actually in the system.” The inventors here apparently learned of recent “fingerprinting” algorithms that were being used for public-key encryption and then had the idea that the same technology could be used for creating unique file identifiers for computer file systems — i.e., “true names.” But truthfully, appears to be just a hash. The asserted claims use the true names to control file access; retrieve files based upon their content; and remove duplicate files on the system. The claims require use of a “content-dependent name”:

[T]he content-dependent name being based, at least in part, on at least a function of the data in the particular data item, wherein the data used by the function to determine the content-dependent name comprises at least some of the contents of the particular data item, wherein the function that was used comprises a message digest function or a hash function, and wherein two identical data items will have the same content-dependent name.

‘310 Patent, Claim 24. Claim 24 is a retrieval function that retrieves a file using the content-dependent name. The claim also includes an authorization check (such as a copyright license check) and will not permit access when “not authorized.” The patentee here explains how the security check is facilitated by the True Name system.

The technical improvement that this invention provided over conventional file systems is clear. In conventional systems—where files are identified by user-selected file

names—a user could easily circumvent this authorization check simply by changing the file name. By using True Names, however—which always uniquely identify each file—the system ensures that only authorized users can access the file.

Petition. The Federal Circuit also heard these arguments, but concluded that everything there “is all abstract.”