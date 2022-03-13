Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: Patent Judge Leaves U.S. Tribunal for Law Firm Arnold & Porter (Source: Reuters)
- Angus Liu: Roche Settles Lawsuit Claiming AstraZeneca’s Ultomiris Infringes Delivery Patent (Source: Fierce Pharma)
- Solomon Israel: Court Tosses Canopy Cannabis Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against GW Pharma (Source: MJ Biz Daily)
- Josh Norem: Apple Patent Application Envisions a Mac Inside a Keyboard (Source: Extreme Tech)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Andrew W. Torrance: Nothing Under the Sun that is Made of Man (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Amy L. Landers: The Problem of Design Patents: Representation and Subject Matter Scope (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Jacob S. Sherkow: Preprint Servers and Patent Prior Art (Source: SSRN)
- Jenkins, Wilson, Taylor & Hunt, P.A.