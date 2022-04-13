The Corporation as an Inventive Artificial Intelligence

Prof. Ryan Abbott has gathered an amazing group of scholars for his new book on AI and IP that is forthcoming later this year. Research Handbook on Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence (Edward Elgar Press, Forthcoming 2022) (R. Abbott, ed.).

In general, the various chapters focus on various aspects of machine-based AI. My contribution takes a different tack and instead consider idea that modern corporations and other non-human entities are also a form of artificial intelligence.  But, unlike their computer-bound AI cousins, corporations have already been granted the legal fiction of personhood status and many accompanying civil rights.[1]

An item still lacking from the corporate arsenal is inventorship rights. Yes, a corporation may own or license an invention and its resulting patents. And in fact, most patents are owned by non-human persons. But, the law persists in most nations as it has for more than 200 years that patentable inventions must begin with a human person, the inventor. In that sense, there is no “corporate invention” because corporate ownership of patent rights are derived rather than original—they stem from a transfer of property rights from human inventors who begins the chain of title.

This chapter considers the competing legal fictions of corporate personhood and corporate invention and how those factions operate in the transformed legal regime that places less emphasis on the role of human inventors and their inventive acts.

I would love to get your suggestions and feedback. [Read mine here]. You’ll be able to read the whole book soon, but meanwhile here are a few chapters that are available in draft form:

[1] Dennis D. Crouch, Legal Fictions and the Corporation as an Inventive Artificial Intelligence, Forthcoming Chapter in Research Handbook on Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence (R. Abbott, ed), https://ssrn.com/abstract=4081569.

13 thoughts on “The Corporation as an Inventive Artificial Intelligence

    Interesting take on it Dennis. What if an AI sets up a corporation and sets up a profitable business?

    Weird but could happen soon. I think ultimately that we need a person (human) to be accountable for anything AI does.

    The best AI movie, by the way, is Ex Machina.

    It would also make discovery of what uncited prior art the inventor was aware of very difficult, and attribute knowledge all prior art known to anyone in the entire corporation.

    Why is that a particular problem? Does anybody ever get in trouble for not citing some item of prior art absent an injured party proving it?

    Does it really matter what an entire corporation knows or does not know relative to some reference that arises in litigation?

    The technicalities of that form of inequitable conduct are the real legal fiction.

    PS the salience of non-human actors in patent matters can only grow each year.

    Y’all know where I stand on that….

    As an inventor and leader in a corporation – the current lack of clarity on the interpretation of patent law in the courts leaves people like myself growing increasingly weary of the uncertainty of the value of patents. Add to that the enormous cost to enforce patent rights (at least $1M if it ends up in litigation) and the asymmetric strength large entities have over smaller, the LAST thing I want to see is another branch of uncertainty created. The focus should be on making the patent system a reliable partner to inventors and corporations versus the circus it is today by removing the growing ambiguity.

    “corporations have already been granted the legal fiction of personhood status and many accompanying civil rights.”

    Piling on to a laughably bad precedent is definitely a great way to advance the “rights” of computers.

    Can we stop using the silly term “AI” and just call a computer a computer? Or is that term part of the propaganda?

      Or is that term part of the propaganda?

      Most definitely not — and if you don’t understand the difference then you should probably refrain from commenting until you do.

    Corporations as named inventors is a political non-starter. It would deprive corporate employee inventors of personal patent recognition and good resumes, and make it even easier for their managers to take the credit for their inventions. It would also make discovery of what uncited prior art the inventor was aware of very difficult, and attribute knowledge all prior art known to anyone in the entire corporation. Corporations already being granted the legal fiction of personhood status for unrestricted political payments to politicians has done enough damage already.

      Great minds, Paul … just two minutes apart.

        Paul’s post and your post are materially different. Quite in fact, Paul’s post is closer to some of my own anti-Citizen’s United posts.

        This is a most odd version of your “one-bucket.”

      Your point regarding a potential corporate inventor’s knowledge of prior art and consequent duty of disclosure is an interesting one; an area apparently not (yet) addressed in Dennis’ draft chapter.

      If corporations were to be permitted to be named as inventors, I’m not certain that the legal standard would necessarily be one that would “attribute knowledge [of] all prior art known to anyone in the entire corporation”. To use a neural network analogy for employees in a corporation, not all knowledge of individual employees anywhere in the corporation need rise to the level of “corporate knowledge”.

      The complication would then be to create some judiciable standard of corporate knowledge of prior art that in some way rises to the level of sufficiently conscious knowledge of the “corporate inventor” as a whole. For example, the current standard, wherein only individuals associated with the filing and prosecution of the subject patent application have a duty of candor and good faith, could possibly be transferred with suitable modification to the corporate inventor situation, thereby excluding individual knowledge of those persons in the corporation who are not directly affiliated with and wholely unaware of the patenting activity of the corporation for which they work.

        There may well be a more immediate (and far-reaching) impact as to what constitutes a Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art (non-real-person squared).

      Corporations as named inventors is a political non-starter. It would deprive corporate employee inventors of personal patent recognition and good resumes…

      I do not think that this is true. It is already the case in copyright that the employer is the “author” of a “work for hire.” Does this arrangement deprive corporate employees of their relevant employment credentials and recognition?

      Were Helmut Krone & Julian Koenig denied their proper recognition for Volkswagen’s celebrated “Think Small” ad campaign? Did Shepard Fairey languish in obscurity, his “HOPE” campaign unacknowledged? Is it the case that no “Morning Edition” listener has ever heard of B.J. Leiderman?

      In other words, the problem that you propose does not actually happen in the copyright circumstance? Why is this more likely to be a problem in the patent context than in the copyright context?

    Nice — reminds me of something that I stated early on.

