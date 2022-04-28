Examining the Specification

“Somehow a comparison of two documents is deemed difficult?”

It can be actually difficult, but moreso the issue is that if you actually bother to do it, it can very easily take hours and hours and hours. And as a reminder, we’re already under resourced by half. I have one case on my docket that comes esp to mind, it is not a simple case, and checking the CON’s claims for WD back to the parent is going to be a literal time wasting nightmare. Worst is when you spend hours and hours checking for WD and the claims in question do in fact turn out to have valid WD, so the whole exercise amounts to “basically having done nothing useful” for hours, which nobody will ever appreciate, and nothing will ever come of. In a perfect world, that would be the norm (no WD issues ever found thanks to good drafting), just hours and hours wasted reviewing for WD, never noticed by anyone. For which you get no “additional credit/time” etc. (this notably is the exact situation that leads to the phenomena of “burn out”). Fortunately enough WD problems exist and are noted that at least someone notices your work occasionally.

See a great talk on what burnout actually is and when it actually arises:

Spoiler, WD review, as a thing, is a burnout generating nightmare. If you choose not to do it, you get massively rewarded (saved time, less having to work VOT) unless a QAS finds the issue after you (small slap on wrist). If you do WD review in depth, then if there is no issue, then nobody ever notices your efforts (and you get to work extra VOT yay). Only in the somewhat rare instances of massive WD problems are your efforts even rewarded by someone noticing your efforts irl, and the claims ultimately being amended. And this dynamic gets super charged the longer and more complex claims become (the time sink becomes larger, the resentment for having done work that goes unacknowledged and unrewarded grows larger, burnout thus is generated, and the benes for skipping it, or half-assing it grow ever larger).