Examining the Specification

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Earlier this month, I posted a short essay about recent enablement cases at the PTAB.  Section 112(a) includes three disclosure requirements: written description; enablement; and best mode.  I would further divide written description into two categories: new matter and Ariad-style.  Thus we get:

  1. New Matter Written Description: Any amendments made to the claims during prosecution must be supported by the originally filed specification.  In particular, the original specification must show ‘possession’ of the newly claimed invention.  During prosecution, this is also captured under 35 U.S.C. 132(a) (“No amendment shall introduce new matter into the disclosure of the invention.”)
  2. Ariad-Style Written Description: Originally filed claims may also lack written description if the four-corners of the specification fail to show the inventor was in possession. The court in Ariad explained that a “a vague functional description” may be insufficient as it likely describes the unpatentable problem rather than a patentable solution.  Ariad Pharmaceuticals et al. v. Eli Lilly and Company, 598 F.3d 1336 (Fed. Cir. 2010) (en banc).
  3. Enablement: The original specification must enable a person of skill in the art to make and use the invention without undue experimentation.
  4. Best-Mode: The original specification must disclose the best mode for carrying out the invention–if one is known by the inventors.  Best mode can only be raised during prosecution and is not available as a validity defense in litigation. 35 U.S.C. 282 (as amended by AIA 2011).

Of these for 112(a) rejection types. I suggest that patent examiners are primarily focusing on Number 1, New Matter Written Description. These new matter rejections are the most straightforward: (a) check to see if newly added language is supported by the specification; (b) if no, reject.  Although the US rules on new matter are looser than some other jurisdictions (such as EPO), a prima facie rejection is still an ‘internal research project’ that can largely be accomplished with a quick scan of the document and CTRL-F.

The other three types of 112(a) rejections are more difficult for patent examiners because they require expansive analysis facts–delving into what would be understood by someone of skill in the art and asking questions about ‘what is missing’ without the aide of a comparison guide. In the case of best-mode, the inquiry requires subjective information about what was known by the inventor at the time of filing–something that is generally impossible for the examiner to research absent a request for information from the inventor.

I would love to hear your thoughts on this topic.

  1. 9

    The “best-mode” requirement is unreasonable. There is no clear criteria on determining the “best-mode.” In a lot of senarios, inventors themselves do not know which embodiment is “best”.

  2. 8

    I think there is a lot of confusion among examiners between the enablement requirement and an Ariad-style written description requirement (or any other written description requirement beyond the ban on new matter). However, I am not sure that the confusion results in a lack of attention being paid to one of the two types of issues, but it does result in a misidentification of the issue. Perhaps, except in the case of new matter, the Office should have a practice of rejecting claims under both – the enablement requirement and the written description requirement – in the alternative, so that the correct basis of rejection is identified. That may also help ensure that neither of the issues is overlooked during examination.

    Of course, as a first step to ensure that the Examiner examines the claims for the enablement requirement and the written description requirement, the Office should ensure that each examiner feels like they have the time to read the specification and reads it. I suspect that the Office could make improvements in that area.

    Regarding the examiner’s ability to compare two documents, so as to check for new matter, I would hope that Examiners have access to that feature in Word and have access to the applications in a format that is compatible with that feature in Word. If they do not, that would seem like an easy thing to fix. Nonetheless, it can some times still be difficult to assess whether a set of insertions is new matter. However, most standards have gray areas.

    1. 8.1

      I think there is a lot of confusion among examiners between the enablement requirement and an Ariad-style written description requirement…

      +1

    2. 8.2

      It’s not just Word that has that feature, but our firm has two distinct other forms of software.

      Somehow though, this seems to baffle 6 down below.

    3. 8.3

      You should always point to support in the original disclosure for any claim elements added in amendments (as recommended by MPEP) or else you get an automatic rejection. Examiners check original claims for support in the specification/drawings but expect you to point to support for amendments.

  3. 7

    Dennis, contrary to the above assumption, unless “new matter” is added by express amendments, rather than by buried insertion into so-called-continuations, CIPs and divisionals, it is highly UN-likely to be dug out and exposed by examiners, who do not have the time to read and compare every line of the spec against every line of the parent spec [like good patent litigators get well paid to do, and have the software tools to do it].

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      ?

      Somehow a comparison of two documents is deemed difficult?

      1. 7.1.1

        “Somehow a comparison of two documents is deemed difficult?”

        It can be actually difficult, but moreso the issue is that if you actually bother to do it, it can very easily take hours and hours and hours. And as a reminder, we’re already under resourced by half. I have one case on my docket that comes esp to mind, it is not a simple case, and checking the CON’s claims for WD back to the parent is going to be a literal time wasting nightmare. Worst is when you spend hours and hours checking for WD and the claims in question do in fact turn out to have valid WD, so the whole exercise amounts to “basically having done nothing useful” for hours, which nobody will ever appreciate, and nothing will ever come of. In a perfect world, that would be the norm (no WD issues ever found thanks to good drafting), just hours and hours wasted reviewing for WD, never noticed by anyone. For which you get no “additional credit/time” etc. (this notably is the exact situation that leads to the phenomena of “burn out”). Fortunately enough WD problems exist and are noted that at least someone notices your work occasionally.

        See a great talk on what burnout actually is and when it actually arises:

        link to youtube.com

        Spoiler, WD review, as a thing, is a burnout generating nightmare. If you choose not to do it, you get massively rewarded (saved time, less having to work VOT) unless a QAS finds the issue after you (small slap on wrist). If you do WD review in depth, then if there is no issue, then nobody ever notices your efforts (and you get to work extra VOT yay). Only in the somewhat rare instances of massive WD problems are your efforts even rewarded by someone noticing your efforts irl, and the claims ultimately being amended. And this dynamic gets super charged the longer and more complex claims become (the time sink becomes larger, the resentment for having done work that goes unacknowledged and unrewarded grows larger, burnout thus is generated, and the benes for skipping it, or half-assing it grow ever larger).

        1. 7.1.1.1

          Last time I checked the PTO has the authority to force applicants to specify exactly (line numbers) where support for any new claim may be found. If the support is not clear (and it shouldn’t take long to determine that), that’s the applicant’s problem, not the Examiner’s problem.

          Make the applicant do the work and move on to your next project while the applicant wallows in the opaque filth of their worthless specification.

          1. 7.1.1.1.1

            Your animosity laden feelings are noted, Malcolm.

          2. 7.1.1.1.2

            “Last time I checked the PTO has the authority to force applicants to specify exactly (line numbers) where support for any new claim may be found. If the support is not clear (and it shouldn’t take long to determine that), that’s the applicant’s problem, not the Examiner’s problem.”

            Maybe, but we’re definitely not allowed to use that authority “on the ground”. Applicants (read: attorneys) would scream bloody murder if that was being used every other application or even rarely. It would be costing them HUGE $$$ to pay attorneys to do that outside the PTO. That amount would only be higher to have it go through the lengthy internal/external review chain many of these corps have setup for foreign patent apps.

            “Make the applicant do the work and move on to your next project while the applicant wallows in the opaque filth of their worthless specification.”

            If only.

            1. 7.1.1.1.2.1

              It is our standard practice to include reference support location for all amendments.

              There are plurality of reasons to do this; and it is simply not difficult.

            2. 7.1.1.1.2.2

              Yep, 6, there’s the difference, between your Office and the European one. Here in Europe, the Rules command the Applicant to provide “chapter and verse” for where in the application as filed there is adequate WD support for the prosecution amendment. Without that chapter and verse, the amendments don’t even make it into the wrapper. With them, the Examiner will deign to have a look. Can you imagine how much time that saves?

              Consider X and Y, two competing corporations who file on much the same invention at much the same date. For today’s world, this is very often the case. X files earlier than Y, but Y’s disclosure is more detailed, and includes a WD of the embodiment of the common concept that works best.

              With 18 month A-publication now the norm, it often happens that Applicant X will see in later Applicant Y’s just-published A-publication the invention that X should have disclosed and claimed in its own application, but didn’t. The PTO has to police prosecution amendment by X very carefully. If it doesn’t, X will inject into its application words that are effective to appropriate (by which I mean “misappropriate”) the invention it came across in Y’s A-publication.

              First to File means that the rights should go to the party who really was first to file, on whatever crown jewel we are focussed on. Often, that will be Y. You, the Office, must be on permanent alert to stop X amending their pending application to leverage its earlier filing date to capture that crown jewel that wasn’t in their application as filed and thereby snatch out of the hands of its competitor Y the title of “First to File” on the subject matter of blockbuster commercial interest. The tables are turned, and instead of first inventor Y being able to enforce its patent against infringer X, the objectionable amendment allows X to assert its patent against Y, the true and first inventor, as infringer.

              All very far-fetched and theoretical, I hear you say, dismissively. Believe me, it isn’t. Watch, for example, what happens under First to File with the CRISPR-cas-9 priority contest.

              1. 7.1.1.1.2.2.1

                [I]n Europe, the Rules command the Applicant to provide “chapter and verse” for where in the application as filed there is adequate WD support for the prosecution amendment.

                Sure, but 6 was not talking about prosecution amendments (“checking the CON’s claims for WD back to the parent is going to be a literal time wasting nightmare,” emphases added). I am sure that it is a “best practice” in Europe (as it is here) to specify written description support in the parent for your CON claims, but it is not an actual requirement, is it?

        2. 7.1.1.2

          You are doing it WAY wrong, 6.

          I have to do this all the time on matters we bring in. It is NOT difficult at all.

          Reply Report
            “You are doing it WAY wrong, 6.”

            Ok big hoss, tell me the simple(r) way senpai.

            Reply Report
              Try goggling it

              Not less, not off.

              Reply Report
          6,
          Long ago I was told by an experienced mentor, “Other, many times doing a good job is like urinating in your pants when you’re wearing a dark suit. You get a warm feeling, but nobody else even notices what you’ve done”.

          Reply Report
      Examines do have access to automated document comparison.

      Also, what I believe you’re referencing (including a claim to matter not supported by a parent application in a child application) is usually not new matter if the claim is an original claim of the child application.

      Of course it does raise priority issues that Examiners will frequently overlook.

      Reply Report
      1. 7.2.1

        Oh, so prosecution amendments can give rise to “priority issues”. Who would have thought. Surprise, surprise.

        And Examiners frequently overlook those issues. Well, well. What a surprise. Thanks for that insider observation, Ben.

        1. 7.2.1.1

          Something crawl up an orifice today, Max?

          1. 7.2.1.1.1

            No, Ben. Well, at least as far as I know, nothing has.

            I said Thanks because it explains why the US law firms that instruct me get so irritated by how tenacious EPO Examiners are over prosecution amendments.

            Reply Report
        “Also, what I believe you’re referencing (including a claim to matter not supported by a parent application in a child application) is usually not new matter if the claim is an original claim of the child application.”

        Obviously wrong. If you claim something in a child (even as an “loloriginal claim” of the child) that would not have support in the parent in a CON (as opposed to a CIP) then it is actually a 112 issue. It isn’t just a reason to push back the filing date to that of the child. Common misconception.

        Reply Report
          Not wanting to go into the weeds, I did omit how one should ideally require applicant to change a CON or a DIV to a C-I-P (MPEP 211.05 and FP2.10.01)

          But an improper relationship identifier isn’t a basis for a 112(a).

          If you still disagree, please explain a bit.more in depth. I am open to the possibility of me being incorrect.

          Reply Report
            “But an improper relationship identifier isn’t a basis for a 112(a).”

            Of course not, but the claims lacking WD support as of the claimed priority date most certainly is.

            As the exact FP you just cited says:
            “A continuation or divisional application cannot include new matter.”

            The way you absolutely stop them from getting their patent app is not that form paragraph, but to send a 112 itself. See, literally the form paragraph under which your cited FP is to be uesd. aka “2.10”. That is, you’re only supposed to use 2.10.01 under the FP 2.10, though for whatever reason the drafters of the MPEP didn’t mention that. Tis easier to just send the 112 and note that they can make it a CIP if they want to keep the claim, else they can amend it. Same thing as those FPs. But, at least I understand now why there are brainlets running around not understanding how to handle this situation.

            The drafters probably meant for “Form paragraph 2.10.01 should be used where applicant is claiming the benefit of a prior nonprovisional application under 35 U.S.C. 120, 121, or 365(c) and the relationship (continuation or divisional) of the applications should be changed to continuation-in-part because the disclosure of the later-filed application contains matter not disclosed in the prior-filed nonprovisional application.” < that to mean for people that you're supposed to append FP 2.10.01 to FP 2.10, but they weren't clear. Obviously that FP 2.10.01 has no teeth by itself, you've got to back it up with a 112.

            1. 7.2.2.1.1.1

              I think get what you’re saying now.

              I never meant to suggest that 2.10.1 gets sent out by itself. Of course it follows 2.10.

              But I think you’re wrong about sending out a rejection for this. If applicant amends their specification to include new matter, you send out an objection (FP7.28) not a rejection, right? I believe an improper CON is effectively an objection issue than a rejection issue.

              But the MPEP doesn’t explicitly address the matter, so we’ll probably have to leave the dispute there until someone appeals/petitions one of your priority-based 112s or someone appeals/petitions a case where I’m objecting to an improper CON.

              Reply Report
    Oh, so USPTO Examiners are tending to focus on No. 1, are they. Then life is about to get more challenging, for prosecutors because of the “squeeze” that those Examiners can put you under. Once Examiners get practised in this squeeze routine, it gives them a satisfying sense of power over hitherto pushy prosecutors. Pay-back time, some of them might think, in any adversarial environment.

    At least in the EPO, it goes like this: your claim as originally filed is (oh dear) too wide. It attracts objection. It needs to be narrowed. Trouble is, any attempt to narrow down without losing commercial value attracts one or both of a definiteness and a No. 1 WD objection. Finding a way to make progress can be a real challenge.

    Or do I see it, from my vantage point in Europe, wrong?

    Reply Report
      You are most likely (forgetting…???) to take into account the usual US practice of providing a spectrum of positions, such that intermediate choices are fully countenanced.

      This would not be the first time that you continue to wear those spectacles of your EPO Uber Alles pandering.

      It certainly will not be the last.

      Sadly.

      Reply Report
        Funny, that remark of yours, anon, given the way drafting is taught, here in Europe. Think of it as the “onion layer” method. Between the outer envelope of claim 1 and the “best mode” described with drawings, one recites as many intermediate levels of generality as the case admits. Not only that though. For each level you need a different level of technical effect. That’s what I regard as “fully countenanced” drafting. It’s not what I see in US-style drafting.

        As you say,anon, it won’t be the last time I read these threads, and add to them, wearing my EPO goggles. It does seem to attract intelligent reaction though, which is of course what I crave most.

        Reply Report
      From what I’ve seen of European file wrappers, “written description” is a much tougher standard over there.

      Here, if you start with a claim to ABC, and the specification demonstrates possession of D, there is almost never a problem with claiming ABCD even if the specification never mentions ABCD.

      I’m not familiar with how you guys articulate your WD, but it seems close to requiring initial recognition of ABCD from the start. That seems a little too strict, even to a seething anti-patentist such as me.

      Reply Report
        “ That seems a little too strict”

        It definitely affects the drafting but it makes total sense when you consider the fact that the application is going to end up in different countries with different languages. If you’ve got an actual invention and a product to market and not just some “logic on a computer” silliness readymade for the Texas csspool, then the burden on the applicant to carefully and clearly describe what is being claimed as an invention is completely justifiable.

        Reminder that if eligibility should ultimately (and unfortunately) be shrunk and the people who complain about it are now are forced to address 112 and 103 in an adult manner, those same people will bitterly complain about how confusing and unfair those statutes are. Because that’s all they ever do and it’s all they have ever done.

        Reply Report
        Ben, as you say, the standard for “new matter WD” is presently much higher under the EPC than it is under the AIA.

        Why might that be? I suggest that a First to File law ratchets up progressively the “new matter WD” degree of strictness. The process takes about 30 years.

        Why that then? Because whenever there is a priority contest between two corporate applicants who filed on much the same invention at much the same time, both parties amended during prosecution to improve their respective positions, and both have a plausible argument that they were the one to file first, the court’s task is to find out which of the two specifications as originally filed was the earlier to include WD of the exact subject matter of the claim in dispute. Forty years of such case law leaves the “new matter WD” test extremely strict. For everybody, not just the two corps that were in dispute, back then.

        But hey, what do I know about priority contests under a First to File regime?

        Reply Report
          “I suggest that a First to File law ratchets up progressively the “new matter WD” degree of strictness.”

          I’m not seeing the mechanism by which this necessarily happens. Either a strict standard or a loose standard could resolve your hypothetical.

          Reply Report
            Not seeing? Not to worry, Ben. It took 30 years or so for Europe to ratchet up the strictness of its “new matter WD” enquiry.

            It comes from the cumulative effect of priority contests between rival corporations who made much the same invention at much the same time and filed at much the same date. A current example might be the CRISPR-cas-9 priority contest. The efforts of the courts to bestow rights in hundreds of horribly detailed claims always reliably on the earlier of the two filers for that very very specific subject matter of any one such claim means that the degree of microscopic scrutiny of the respective WD ratchets ever upward.

            Does that help?

            Reply Report
              I see how that is one possible path out, but I just don’t see why the courts would find the looser standard unacceptable.

              This seems analogous to asserting that “obviousness” must have a crystal clear standard after 70 years of litigation between highly motivated parties. That’s not exactly the case in the US, is it?

              So not really, but thanks for trying.

              Reply Report
        [EP] WD… seems close to requiring initial recognition of ABCD from the start. That seems a little too strict…

        “Too” strict how? What is the deleterious consequence of the EP WD standard?

        Reply Report
          Some inventors who thought they invented ABC will provide a disclosure that focuses on ABC and only mention its applicability to D in passing, and they will not receive a patent because they were wrong about what the invention actually was, despite them definitely being aware of ABCD.

          Yes, a marginal effect.
          Yes, it could be mitigated by spending more on drafting.

          All the same, I think it’s a reasonable place to take the option that favors inventors. This is just a small step beyond “you don’t need to disclose what one of ordinary skill in the art already knows” to “you don’t have to spell out the combinations that one of ordinary skill in the art would infer.”

          Reply Report
            “ “you don’t have to spell out the combinations that one of ordinary skill in the art would infer.”

            Yes, there is no point in reciting all of the obvious combinations that go beyond the actual invention. So where is this “too strict” problem arising again?

            Let’s just recognize the elephant in the room again which is that computers can process any kind of data that you tell them to process so that “combining” “specific” logic elements is both obvious and ineligible and that’s been the case for years. Permitting logic applicants to do an end around basic written description requirements is just another feeble attempt to keep the merry go round spinning for the lowest form of innovation.

            Reply Report
              Translation: Wah.

              As always, feel free to abstain from any innovation that you would choose to not permit innovation protection to.

              Reply Report
      Different laws by different sovereigns.

      Only an arse confuses the two and delights in it.

      Reply Report
    Dennis, I like your approach of dividing up Section 112(a) into three different original specification [including original claims] disclosure requirements: written description-new matter; enablement; and best mode, and further dividing written description into two categories: new matter and Ariad-style insufficiency as describing and only functionally claiming the unpatentable problem rather than providing a patentable solution. *
    But, do you not need another category? Of an insufficient number of specification examples to support a broad generic claim, particularly in the “unpredictable arts”?
    *Distinctions similarly needed to avoid confusion between the 3 very different Sup. Ct. created “unpatentable subject matter” exceptions to 101: “laws of nature, physical phenomena, and abstract ideas.”

    Reply Report
    I’d really love to see more Ariad type issues involving software decided at the CAFC. When I was looking at 3600 PTAB WD decisions the other day, it seemed like there were two camps among panelists… one with a much lower standard for possession than the other.

    Reply Report
      I wonder which of the “two camps” subscribes to a more stringent eligibility standard. Put another way, does the camp with the “lower standard” for possession simply have “lower standards” for everything, or is there some thought behind their position?

      Reply Report
    Agree with this in general. Certainly “best mode” seems like a dead letter post-AIA, for the reasons you provide.

    Reply Report
    prima facie rejection is still an ‘internal research project’ that can largely be accomplished with a quick scan of the document and CTRL-F.

    False.

    The US does not have an ipsis verbis requirement and ANY assertion based merely on this “quick scan and CTRL-F” does not establish a prima facie case.

    C’mon man – you TEACH this stuff and should know better.

    Reply Report
    Everything above looks right to me.

