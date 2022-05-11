Copyright Clause Restoration Act of 2022

Missouri Senator (and my former Mizzou Law Colleague) Josh Hawley has introduced S.4171 a modest copyright proposal that would substantially reduce copyright term to 56 years (28 years if holder fails to timely file for renewal). Current Copyright term is significantly longer and does not require renewal to stay in force.

Life of the author + 70 years.

For works-made-for-hire or anonymous works 95 years from first publication or 120 years from creation (whichever expires first).

The proposal is retroactive, but only if the owner fits has a market capitalization of $150 billion and operates in the industries of “Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation” or “Motion Pictures and Videos.”

Hawley Proposed Bill. In the U.S., about 70 companies fit the market cap requirement, including Sen. Hawley’s stated target Disney.