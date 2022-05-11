Copyright Clause Restoration Act of 2022

Missouri Senator (and my former Mizzou Law Colleague) Josh Hawley has introduced S.4171 a modest copyright proposal that would substantially reduce copyright term to 56 years (28 years if holder fails to timely file for renewal).  Current Copyright term is significantly longer and does not require renewal to stay in force.

  • Life of the author + 70 years.
  • For works-made-for-hire or anonymous works 95 years from first publication or 120 years from creation (whichever expires first).

The proposal is retroactive, but only if the owner fits has a market capitalization of $150 billion and operates in the industries of “Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation” or “Motion Pictures and Videos.”

Hawley Proposed Bill.  In the U.S., about 70 companies fit the market cap requirement, including Sen. Hawley’s stated target Disney.

 

21 thoughts on “Copyright Clause Restoration Act of 2022

    The moneyed classes are hypersensitive to the faintest whiff of communism. Their tribal loyalty only goes so far. When showboating pencil-necked featherweight insurrectionists start making noises about substantial takings – takings on political whim- well…the capitalists tend to ensure such unserious people don’t have a lot of political friends. Let’s see who rallies to this idea other than the Gaetz’s and Green’s of this polity….

      Certainly what you describe has been the operative reality for a while now. Like Jon Chait, however, I am beginning to wonder how much longer that equilibrium can hold.

        The rich are like a keelboat…the harder they are pushed over, the harder they want to come back up. McConnell still does not have a senate majority in-hand, but assuming he has a narrow one (hardly foregone in 2022) the national ban won’t happen until after the next Presidential election in ’24. The Big Money won’t rest. It never does.

      “showboating pencil-necked featherweight insurrectionists ”

      Thanks Martin — my fav quote of the day.

      And in other news, Mickey Mouse is now running for Congress . . .

    Do you think its that some politicians don’t know they’re less powerful than Disney? Or do you think its that they know so well its not in danger of passing?

      I bet on #2.

      They also know they’re in no danger of their constituents ever expecting them to enforce later whatever they do manage to pass (e.g., abolition of Reedy Creek).

    The U.S. would need to withdraw from the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works, wherein Art. 7 provides that parties in their national laws provide for a minimum term of protection of the life of the author (or last living co-author) plus 50 years after death, and 50 years from publication for anonymous or pseudonymous works. (Current U.S. law goes much further than that treaty minimum due largly to successful lobbying from the motion picture and sound recording industries.) In any case, if enacted we’d effectively be going back to pre-1976 conditions with respect to rights of American authors and publishers, or lack thereof, in other countries.

      Correction: I should have said pre-1989 conditions (not 1976), as that is the year the Berne Convention Implementation Act went into effect. However, it is unclear whether the alternative copyright treaties (such as the Universal Copyright Convention) are still in effect to give the U.S. any backup protections internationally, so it may actually be worse than simply pre-1989 conditions.

      I would also add that the proposed legislation would have an impact on our country’s compliance with the TRIPS Agreement, as Art. 12 and 14 provide for 50 year minimum copyright terms if not based on the life of the author.

      Despite appearances, this bill is not really a “modest” copyright proposal.

    Adding a renewal requirement where none previously existed, is un-American as well as pointless, adding only negative value as with any artificial burden. If they really want to be serious about expanding the reach, I’d suggest adding an examining corps and increasing filing fees into the $800 range or so. That way, you’d know you have a strong copyright.

      What does un-American mean here? The law has included a renewal provision for most of US history.

        Indeed. Mark Twain said that the only time he ever really made money on any of his books was when his copyrights would come up for renewal.

    Got to love politics …. NOT. There are a lot of serious issues to be tackled in this country, and we get this?

    I’m curious, what is left of the libertarian wing of the Republican party these days?

      “I’m curious, what is left of the libertarian wing of the Republican party these days?”

      I didn’t leave the Democratic party, they left me.

      I didn’t leave the Republican party, they left me.

      Hello my fellow Libertarians!

        .. something about Overton windows and Musk’s stick figure meme with the radical Left sprinting ever more left comes to mind.

          That was one great chart.

          Fun watching the libs running through the streets screaming like banshees.

    I’m looking forward to all the anti-Hawley outrage for suggesting differentiated IP rights based on business type.

      Honestly, I oppose Hawley’s way of thinking, but I do not want to make the good to be the enemy of the perfect. If a senator is willing to arrive at the right outcome—even if for the wrong reasons—I do not see much upside to vituperating the motives. Politics is the art of the possible, and the secret to success in advancing public policy goals is to add people to your coalition, not refuse them because their motives are insufficiently pure.

      Of course, none of this probably matters, because Sen. Hawley’s bill is unlikely to go anywhere. I would be delighted, however, if he ended up accidentally succeeding in scaling back copyright term creep.

      Frankly, the most surprising thing is that he left Big “Tech” off the list.

    No matter the politics involved, that particularly aimed retroactive portion is nonsense and need be stricken.

    Oh no, whatever shall we do?

