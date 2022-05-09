Thaler v. Vidal: Will Patentability be Negated by the Manner of Invention?

by Dennis Crouch

Oral arguments in the AI-inventorship case of Thaler v. Vidal are set for June 6, 2022.  Prof. Ryan Abbott is set to argue on behalf of the patent owner (and AI creator) Stephen Thaler. Assistant US Attorney Dennis Barghaan will argue on the USPTO’s behalf.

Thaler developed an AI that he calls DABUS. DABUS apparently created two inventions–a “neural flame” and a “fractal container.”  But, Thaler refused to name himself as inventor. Rather, he says that it was DABUS who did the inventing.  But, the PTO refused to issue the patent without a human listed inventor.  After being rejected by the PTO, Thaler filed a civil action in the E.D. Va.  That court dismissed the case–holding that a non-human device cannot quality as an “inventor.”  Abbott and Barghaan litigated the case below as well.

The question on appeal:

As stated by Thaler: “whether an AI-Generated Invention is patentable.”

As stated by the Gov’t: Whether “an artificial intelligence device comprised solely of source code can[] qualify as an ‘inventor’ under the Patent Act.”

Lots of folks might resist Thaler’s suggestion that the AI is the one who invented, but at this dismissal stage of the litigation that fact is procedurally assumed to be true.  Both sides in this case have good arguments, but we should probably be troubled if the result is that “two otherwise patentable inventions cannot receive patent protection” despite the statutory statement that “[p]atentability shall not be negated by the manner in which the invention was made.” 35 U.S.C. 103.

11 thoughts on “Thaler v. Vidal: Will Patentability be Negated by the Manner of Invention?

  1. 8

    Genuine question: in the US is inventorship a question of fact, or of law?

    In reversing the initial judgment that DABUS could be named as inventor, the appeals court in Australia made an interesting point, observing that inventorship is a question of law, and that given the agreed ‘facts’ the question of whether there might be a human inventor (i.e. Thaler) had not been considered.

    In truth, we do not know how these inventions were devised. We only know how Thaler asserts that they were devised. It is a strange thing when a court is asked to assume a ‘fact’ that is, conventionally, not a fact, but a question of law underpinned by a factual analysis that cannot be carried out because the relevant facts are not in evidence.

    Patentability is not being negated, in this case, by the manner in which the inventions were made. Automated generation is a perfectly valid manner of invention, just as are discovery or serendipity. Rather, progress of the application is being negated by the stubborn refusal of the applicant to submit the true facts of the invention’s devising for proper evaluation by the court, such that the question of inventorship can be properly resolved.

    1. 8.1

      I am not sure this is correct in all contexts, but the Federal Circuit has deemed that “Inventorship is a question of law entitled to de novo review by the Federal Circuit.” Vapor Point LLC v. Moorhead, 832 F.3d 1343 (Fed. Cir. 2016)

  2. 7

    The hot issue is whether under the present law, and given the assumed fact that DABUS is indeed the inventor, that invention by DABUS can be accepted as patentable under the existing law. At the court of appeal in England, the three judges split 2:1. Will there be a split at the Federal Circuit, I wonder.

    Apart from all that though, does anybody here seriously deny that, looking into the future, the patent statute has to be able to recognise as patentable inventions made by AI’s?

  3. 6

    “we should probably be troubled if the result is that “two otherwise patentable inventions cannot receive patent protection””

    Only if we’re literally begging the question.

  4. 5

    If Thaler wins, I look forward to follow on inventions by optimization functions and calculators.

    “Dr. Thaler’s DABUS

  5. 4

    When SCOTUS dumps Roe v. Wade citing 13th century law, women will not be allowed to apply for patents because in the 13th century women were not allowed to own property. They were property.

  6. 3

    Off the cuff thought:

    Is the AI an inventor or is the AI a process?

    By definition, an algorithm is a process or set of rules to be followed in calculations or other problem-solving operations, especially by a computer. What is an AI but a series of algorithms? That is, the AI is nothing but a series of processes.

    If the AI is a series of processes, then any product “created” by the AI is nothing more than a product-by-process.

    And we all know how much Examiners just love product-by-process claims.
    See MPEP 2113.

    The person who created the AI created the process. Is the AI itself patentable as a process for creating a product?

    Nevermind that the AI may have been on-sale or in public use, etc., etc., etc. more than 1 year before the filing date of the application for the product-by-process.

    1. 3.1

      The person who created the AI created the process. Is the AI itself patentable as a process for creating a product?

      No.

      And yet again, the drive to obfuscate is presented.

      The invention is NOT be a human.

      Just try to deal with that.

      1. 3.1.1

        So your position is that an AI is never patentable subject matter, and the person who creates an AI is never an inventor. Got it.

  7. 2

    “‘[p]atentability shall not be negated by the manner in which the invention was made.’”

    Well . . . since “manner” is referring to the manner in which the human inventor made the invention . . . no patent for you, DABUS!

    Head back to camp.

  8. 1

    Well at least Abbot is trying a different angle.

    Alas, here in the US, this angle will still not reach.

