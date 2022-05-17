HB20: Social Media Censorship and the Supreme Court

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Texas HB20 treats social media platforms as common carriers, especially those with very large number of users and market dominance.  For its purposes, the law focuses on platforms with more than 50 million US monthly users and has a number of disclosure requirements. But, the heart of the new law is its prohibition on “censorship.”

CENSORSHIP PROHIBITED. (a) A social media platform may not censor a user, a user’s expression, or a user’s ability to receive the expression of another person based on: (1) the viewpoint of the user or another person; (2) the viewpoint represented in the user’s expression or another person’s expression; or (3) a user’s geographic location in this state or any part of this state.

“Censor” means to block, ban, remove, deplatform, demonetize, de-boost, restrict, deny equal access or visibility to, or otherwise discriminate against expression.

HB 20.  The rule has a few exceptions. Censorship appears OK if done to protect intellectual property rights; based upon a request from “an organization with the purpose of preventing the sexual exploitation of children and protecting survivors of sexual abuse from ongoing harassment” or if user expression “directly incites criminal activity or “consists of specific threats of violence targeted against a person or group because of their race, color, disability, religion, national origin or ancestry, age, sex, or status as a peace officer or judge.”  The law creates a private right of action for a censored user and also authorizes the state Attorney General to bring action.

The new law was passed by the Republican dominated Texas House and Senate and signed by Gov. Abbott back in 2021.  But, before the law became effective a Federal District Court entered a preliminary injunction against its enforcement.  Ordinarily, appeals are only proper after final judgment. One exception though is that a district court’s decision regarding a preliminary injunction is ordinarily immediately appealable.  And so the state of Texas has appealed the Preliminary Injunction to the 5th Circuit.

The news over the past two weeks: On May 9, the 5th Circuit heard oral arguments and two days later issued a 1-sentence decision staying the preliminary injunction pending appeal (as the State requested).  Here, the judges have not issued their final decision on whether the preliminary injunction was proper, but the stay suggests that their final decision will also favor Texas since a key element of relief here is likelihood of success on the merits.  Those opposing the law have filed an emergency request with the US Supreme Court to reinstate the preliminary injunction during the appeal.  Justice Alito is assigned to the Fifth Circuit region and so is set to decide the emergency petition–however, the full court could choose to weigh-in.  Briefing in the SCOTUS case from Texas is due on May 18.

So to be clear, the decisions thus far have all focused on preliminary relief — whether the law can be enforced while the trial & appeal is ongoing.

In prior cases, the Court has treated social media has an important avenue for speech. In Packingham v. North Carolina, 137 S. Ct. 1730 (2017), for instance, the court found that prohibiting prior sex offenders from all social media violated those individuals speech rights since social media is the “modern public square.” Id.  Here though, it is the social media platforms seeking the right to discriminate freely against viewpoints.”  Texas presents the argument that social media platforms are  not speaking through their editorial role, but rather are taking technological actions to present the speech of others.  Of course, publishing and dissemination of speech are also protected by the First Amendment, and those opposed to the law present this as an open-and-shut case.

From the moment users access a social media platform, everything they see is subject to editorial discretion by the platform in  accordance with the platforms’ unique policies. Platforms dynamically create curated combinations of user-submitted expression, the platforms’ own expression, and advertisements. This editorial process involves prioritizing, arranging, and recommending content according to what users would like to see, how users would like to see it, and what content reflects (what the platform believes to be) accurate or interesting information.

SCT Brief.

 

49 thoughts on “HB20: Social Media Censorship and the Supreme Court

  1. 4

    What has happened is that corporations have become so large that they can exert censorship power without fear of loss of market share. At least that was how it was. Plus, the government used soft power in the form of anti-trust suits to enforce censorship.

    In 20 years people will look back at this period as the attempt by the far left to take over the government with totalitarian rule. Biden will be seen as a dupe to the Marxists. Trump will be seen as a smart man with mainly good policies that went mad and tried to overthrow the government.

    I hope it all ends well. Can you imagine the like of Schumer or Mayorkas censoring all social media? 1984. The examples are so many now. Hunter’s laptop is typical of about 100 lies told by the Ds.

    In my opinion, the most important thing is a forum where ideas can be vetted and all get our say. There will grow out of these reliable news sources that will discount the left and right extremists. The legacy media will have to stop lying 24×7 or as I heard it say for the NY Times, “All the News that Fits our Narrative.”

    Anyway…back to work. Yay freedom!

    1. 4.1

      The fastest way to change the US is to go after large corporations so they have to compete again. Corporations that have to be competitive don’t do all these nasty things.

    2. 4.2

      In 20 years people will look back at this period… [and] Trump will be seen as a smart man with mainly good policies…

      Somehow, this seems unlikely to me. Desperately, emphatically unlikely.

      1. 4.2.1

        I guess that the right question here in response to “will be seen as a smart man…” is “who will see him that way?” I am sure that some will write histories with that take-away, but it will be far from a consensus view.

        1. 4.2.1.1

          Are you a part of that dwindling 25% that approves of the job Biden is doing?

          It IS that bad that his Holy Crassness OMB is going to be remembered more favorably than you can imagine.

          1. 4.2.1.1.1

            Isn’t it interesting how defending Trump always involves changing the subject?

            1. 4.2.1.1.1.1

              Pres. Trump’s great talent (and it is possible that this will have been the straw that breaks our nation’s back) lay in the discovery that the solution to corruption and scandal is more corruption and scandal. The news media always want a new and fresh scandal, so if you just give them a new one, they will cheerfully move on from the last one before it properly sinks into the public consciousness. By endlessly repeating this trick, Trump was able to run across the surface of the water, where an ordinary politician would have sunk under the weight of the scandals and corruption.

              Changing the subject is the great talent of Pres. Trump and his defenders/fans. I do not see that this constant subject-changing did any good for our nation, but it was endlessly useful to the cabal of misfit toys that made up the Trump campaign and later the Trump administration.

      2. 4.2.2

        I disagree – and one has but to look at the Pence-Harris debate to see that without the T histrionics, and letting the polices more or less speak for themselves, the “R” side trounced the “D” side.

    3. 4.3

      Is “legacy media” similar to “legacy Americans”?

    4. 4.4

      “What has happened is that corporations have become so large that they can exert censorship power without fear of loss of market share. ”

      Which is why the party behind HB20 fought so hard for net neutrality, right?

      1. 4.4.1

        Ben, I am for net neutrality. Pro-choice. Social programs–but not socialism where government mucks with markets. I am a classic liberal D and have been for many decades. The D party has slide so far to the left that they are Marxists. Obama’s censorship speech was a disgrace to the Constitution and illustrates that he is at heart a totalitarian.

        1. 4.4.1.1

          Night Writer — you have been (one-bucketed) AS a member of the Far Right here.

          And not just by Malcolm.

        2. 4.4.1.2

          Alright. My point was more that we have a forum, and it is the Internet as a whole. It is much more important to worry about things like net neutrality or payment processor neutrality than what can be put up on specific site.

          Though as a side note, your statement reminds me of Elon’s image regarding political shifts. It still seems to me any moderate liberal who only mentions the shift of the left… probably wasn’t a moderate liberal to begin with.

          1. 4.4.1.2.1

            [A]ny moderate liberal who only mentions the shift of the left… probably wasn’t a moderate liberal to begin with.

            Bingo

            1. 4.4.1.2.1.1

              I’ll say it again Greg. If you spend some time figuring out a few issues in depth and looking at how the legacy media covers the issues, then you might be able to realize that you have lost your ability to think rationally.

              The legacy media/far left Ds are like a cult.

          2. 4.4.1.2.2

            Wow – you really missed the point of Musk’s meme.

            You could not be more off.

          3. 4.4.1.2.3

            >payment processor neutrality

            A seriously underrated problem already, imho. An up-and-coming issue may be DNS system neutrality.

      2. 4.4.2

        Ha!

        1. 4.4.2.1

          Ha (!) yourself.

          You know the European countries are at their heart capitalistic in that they want competitive markets and opportunity. They separate social programs to help people from socialism where markets are interfered with. The real problem is that the average American is just so ignorant about pretty much everything that it is impossible to have an intelligent conversation anymore.

          1. 4.4.2.1.1

            “Lived experiences” and “feelings” are more important than facts and actual cognition — per the commandments of the Liberal Left.

      3. 4.4.3

        With the benefit of hindsight, net neutrality had it exactly backwards. The entities it targeted – the ISPs — have been the least problematic; the abuses have come from the entities it privledged — edge content providers. Worse, given things like 5G and Starlink, its provisions would have aged worse than the Semiconductor Chip Protection Act of 1984.

        1. 4.4.3.1

          The net neutrality debate was tedious because it was premised on answering the wrong question. Net neutrality matters if you have ISPs offering services in a single-price-unlimited-data price plan. In such a circumstance, you have to ask who bears the loss when consumers use more data than can be supplied at the price paid: (1) the content providers who induced that data demand; or (2) the service providers over whose networks the data flowed. If one insists on asking this question, then I suppose that the answer should be #2.

          The better question to ask, however, is why should all-you-can-eat data plans exist. If you just charge consumers for their actual data consumption (just as one does for gas, electricity, etc), then the whole problem goes away. Also, terrorist-radicalizing YouTube habits become much more expensive. All to the good.

    5. 4.5

      exert censorship power without fear of loss of market share.

      Exerting censorship power enhances their market share. People have freedom of association too, and the kind of people being banned are not the kind of people that most patrons would view as enhancing their online experience. People cheer when the aggressively loud drunk is tossed from the bar. The people complaining right now are either aggressively loud drunks themselves (and they see their toss coming) or they’re friends with the aggressively loud drunks.

      Corporations generally don’t behave irrationally. When two groups of people become intolerable to each other the corporation is going to side with the people that make them the most money. Republicans are being deplatformed because they constantly set up them-or-me fights against immigrants or minorities or women or LGBTQ and because those groups are simply more popular (and largely more valuable patrons) than republicans are, which shouldn’t be surprising as they far more populous than republicans.

      Alito (and the rest of the court) is mega-first amendment, so I’d expect the court to reinstate the stay, but could you imagine if they didn’t and all the major internet forums pulled out of Texas to avoid the regulation? Inside of a week this guy wouldn’t be able to get elected dog catcher.

      In 20 years people will look back at this period as the attempt by the far left to take over the government with totalitarian rule.

      Only one side has attempted a coup in the past couple of years, and it wasn’t the left.

      Trump will be seen as a smart man with mainly good policies

      haha, I doubt it.

      that went mad and tried to overthrow the government.

      Kinda burying the lead there, right? I mean that’s not going to be the second sentence of his obituary, it’s going to be the first.

      The legacy media will have to stop lying 24×7 or as I heard it say for the NY Times, “All the News that Fits our Narrative.”

      It must be rough thinking the entire world is out to get you.

      1. 4.5.1

        RandomGuy, I don’t agree. The FB, Twitter, and so forth were run by far left CEOs/founders and they made an alliance with the Ds.

        Seriously Random I guarantee you that if you spend some time and learn about what has happened to the legacy media since 2016 by reading books and listening to lectures that you will see it my way.
        This is about freedom and our Constitution. These people are Marxists and totalitarians. Just look at some of the stories that they have lied about and tried to control (lab leak, Hunter’s laptop, and 100 other news stories. Listen to Australian news about the lab leak as Australia is currently being punished by China because they are demanding that a fair investigation be conducted). And no that doesn’t mean Fox is good.

        1. 4.5.1.1

          The FB, Twitter, and so forth were run by far left CEOs/founders and they made an alliance with the Ds.

          What’s your point? Rupert Murdoch owns a bunch of local news stations and newspapers and he’s a republican. Fox News is still the number one news organization for the conservative part of the country. That doesn’t mean he’s attempting to engage in totalitarian rule.

          This is about freedom and our Constitution.

          The constitution is not against censorship. The constitution is against government censorship. The whole point of a marketplace of ideas is that inferior ideas will be shouted down by private people while superior ones are raised up. Again, nobody questions that the owner of a bar can order anyone out of their bar purely because they don’t like them and don’t want them to be part of their clientele. The only problem is that now the bar is much bigger and the people who are disliked and getting tossed out happen to have legislative power and more vindictiveness than integrity.

          Just look at some of the stories that they have lied about and tried to control (lab leak, Hunter’s laptop, and 100 other news stories.

          My facebook feed right now has a friend of mine who is asking for herbal remedies rather than vaccinations she can give her newborn. The MyPillow guy has said that Trump will be reinstated as president on half a dozen occassions because of irrefutable proof of voter fraud. People were literally taking a horse anti-parasitic to treat Covid. I’ll take my legacy media over that kind of “intelligence” any day of the week.

          I don’t happen to think that Hunter’s laptop is news, but to the extent that it might have been you might want to look at who might have been taking up all the news minutes at the time it would have been useful to your agenda. We literally had the president trying to shake down the country of ukraine for political gain while his unqualified daughter was taking official acts on behalf of the united states and you’re wondering why an allegation that biden may have helped his son didn’t get the amount of play that satisfies you?

          Listen to Australian news about the lab leak as Australia is currently being punished by China because they are demanding that a fair investigation be conducted).

          I don’t think it was a lab leak and that’s pretty critical because, you know, facts kinda matter in reporting. But let’s assume that it was a lab leak. So what? Lets assume the entire US reporting apparatus is – I don’t know what conspiracy you’re going for – in the pocket of China? Okay. I don’t know how they’re both in the pocket of china and the totalitarian left simultaneously but okay. Point to all of the european and asian and austrailian (I guess) reporters with hard evidence (as opposed to allegation) and explain to me why this alleged american coverup of this alleged lab leak matters to me?

          I think that trump made this a chinese intentional leak thing, so the political right has a vested interest in seeing as much of that “proven” as possible. I know fauci has some tenuous ties to funding that Rand Paul mistakes as being gain of function research, and the right doesn’t like Fauci because he oversees a CDC that told people they should wear masks when they didn’t want to wear masks. So I see an interest in discrediting an enemy there. And I don’t much think that this matters to me so much as it matters to riling up conservatives, but I’m gonna give you a chance to convince me – Explain to me why I care that this was a lab leak rather than an organic outbreak.

          1. 4.5.1.1.1

            Random, you don’t understand my positions.

            And, yes, the censorship by Twitter and FB is unconstitutional as it is being facilitated by the federal government as I stated above. So it is government action.

            1. 4.5.1.1.1.1

              And actually what academics, who aren’t Marxists, are saying is that what is driving this Random is an attempt to make money. The explanation for why the NY Times went from a venerated newspaper to trash is that they have created a cult like following and feed into their delusions so they will subscribe.

              And—guess what? You can track the lack of reliability of the NY Times to their financial troubles and their need to get subscribers.

              Just one example. Anyway….no use talking to this lot. I get the feeling that you will make zero effort to read about some of these things.

            2. 4.5.1.1.1.2

              And, yes, the censorship by Twitter and FB is unconstitutional as it is being facilitated by the federal government as I stated above.
              Facilitated by the federal government? This needs an explanation.

        2. 4.5.1.2

          P.S. If you have concerns about unbridled big business in general – as opposed to just particular sectors that happen to be upsetting you right now – you don’t have much of a horse to bet on in american politics, but your closest bet is (and here’s where you shudder) Bernie Sanders.

          He’s not my guy, but I am surprised by the number of people who actually agree with him without knowing they agree with him.

      2. 4.5.2

        “Exerting censorship power enhances their market share”

        I think this is (unfortunately) correct, which is why I’m so eager for Musk to acquire Twitter and test the hypothesis for us.

        1. 4.5.2.1

          I think this is (unfortunately) correct,

          This implies you think private censorship is bad. But you both practice and benefit from private censorship every day. The places you go and the people you go with you do specifically to avoid people and things you find distasteful. You self segregate into communities, you avoid your in-laws until thanksgiving, and you gate your social events by socioeconomic status and education.

          In fact, the only reason feeds like Twitter and Facebook have any users at all is because their algorithms specifically are designed to reinforce your associations. If your feeds actually presented a random assortment of the actual postings of the day you’d quit those companies in a minute.

          That is what the algorithms are, btw – censorship. It’s under the much more desirable branding of “context” but the algorithms filter out content the user won’t like, and that is censorship.

          which is why I’m so eager for Musk to acquire Twitter and test the hypothesis for us.

          Musk explicitly said he’d keep algorithms. He said he’d publish them, but that won’t mean anything to you, as you lack the data to properly interpret them. Don’t confuse deplatforming unvaluable or negative value patrons (largely the complaint of the right, currently) with ending censorship. Nobody – including Musk – is proposing to end censorship.

          1. 4.5.2.1.1

            Expanding “censorship” to include curation waters down the word to worthlessness. Does anyone else here really use this term so broadly?

            What I think is bad is the segment of population that cannot be content with compartmentalizing themselves from their undesirables, but want those people off the platform entirely.

            I think Musk may run from that test, but if he does run I’ll accept it as confirmation that the market, unfortunately, demands deplatforming certain people.

            1. 4.5.2.1.1.1

              Expanding “censorship” to include curation waters down the word to worthlessness. Does anyone else here really use this term so broadly?

              I am fine with maintaining a distinction between “curation” and “censorship,” but I am puzzled by the contention that what Twitter has been doing so far is—by your lights—more on the “censorship” side of the line than the “curation.” What precise differences in Twitter’s course of action so far would—in your estimation—be necessary to put them back on the “curation” side of the line?

            2. 4.5.2.1.1.2

              Expanding “censorship” to include curation waters down the word to worthlessness. Does anyone else here really use this term so broadly?

              When there is an insurmountable amount of content to consume, good curation IS censorship. There is no distinction between something that does not exist and something that you cannot find. That’s why most people think Instagram stories get deleted after 24hrs when they’re just universally delisted. But I do agree that the algorithms are not fully successful (probably because they are not fully intended) to completely censor.

              But fine, if you’re telling me you would have no problem with Twitter allowing people to type into a box but never publishing the tweet to a third party, I guess we’re both happy. You’re outside of the Texas law, though.

              What I think is bad is the segment of population that cannot be content with compartmentalizing themselves from their undesirables, but want those people off the platform entirely.

              I mean, clearly spoken by someone who has never had a group utilize a platform to organize a resistance to their basic human dignity, right? Ask the african american community in Buffalo if they feel that compartimentalization of white nationalism leads to successful outcomes, or if the sandy hook parents were well-served by alex jones merely being compartimentalized. Do you think Facebook likes that it carried a ton of insurrectionist speech in the lead up to Jan 6? They’re not allowed to apply their own morality to the situation?

              the market, unfortunately, demands deplatforming certain people.

              Setting aside that its unamerican to have the private sector treat all ideas equally – “The market” is not the appropriate term, as there are plenty of other options for these people to communicate. There’s even other internet-based social networks for these people to communicate. They simply don’t have unlimited access to choose whatever network they wish, irrespective of what the other monetized patrons of those websites want.

              When your business model relies upon delivering advertising to users, any users which drive users away from your network are bad for business. It doesn’t mean they are bad for EVERY network. It means they are bad for the network that you have cultivated. There are certainly other networks which could monetize these users, and therefore can cater to them. “The market” functions properly with respect to these people, just as people who have fringe tastes in food get less restaurants to cater to their desires. Having lesser options for inferior ideas in the marketplace of ideas is not a bug, it’s a feature. Nobody expects Penthouse and Shakespeare to sit the same shelf, but you’re surprised MyPillow has to make his false election claims off Twitter?

  2. 3

    Indeed, free speech is a barometer. When momentum builds in favor of censorship, it suggests that enough well-monied interests are behind it, otherwise they wouldn’t even bother trying. It seems to suggest a future, where free speech is viewed as damaging to those harbouring nefarious desires. i.e., with full censorship, atrocities cannot be freely shared, should they begin to occur.

    1. 3.1

      The Ludlow Massacre comes to mind…..

  3. 2

    Florida passed a law today that says protesting in public streets adjacent to private homes is a now a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

    After Texas SB8, it’s quaint to think that the facial Constitutionality of any new law means much of anything if the American Taliban desires otherwise. Property rights pale in the glory what the almighty wants, as communicated to its preferred political party.

    Between the 5th Circuit & the USSC, it’s a new theocratic age. Get used to it.

    1. 2.1

      Suppressing public speech, requiring companies to host speech that they disagree with, and punishing companies for disagreeing with your policies. One would expect this from Putin’s Russia — not the United States of America.

      1. 2.1.1

        Your first point is a matter of “conflict” with the second — expressly in view of the Town Square doctrine.

        Wt – you may not be understanding the nuances of the issues here.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Wt – you may not be understanding the nuances of the issues here.
          There is no misunderstanding on my part. I am well aware of the long-standing and well-recognized differences between public speech and private speech.

          If Dennis wants to suppress my speech that is his right as I’m on his property. It wouldn’t be the first time and likely not the last. Whether he has 50 million US monthly users or 500 monthly users shouldn’t make one bit of difference. If people don’t like what Dennis is publishing (or suppressing in the comments), they are free to visit (and comment within) the other IP blogs.

          There are no “nuances of the issues here.” Rather, there are those who are offended that their speech is being filtered out in certain private forums and they don’t like it so they have attempted to argue a “Public Forum” doctrine in the courts for the purpose of forcing these private forums to host their speech.

          1. 2.1.1.1.1

            So I can see that you reject the Town Square doctrine.

            We will have to agree to disagree (especially considering that the Town Square is augmented with protection under Section 230, and the notion that the government may not achieve through a private actor what they themselves may not do directly).

            As to what Prof. Crouch does here – we may also have to agree to disagree, but perhaps on different terms, as I have always noted that I abide (fully) by the posted terms — of which posting has ‘conveniently’ become conspicuously absent, as well as the rules were simply not uniformly applied.

            Also note that “host their speech” is a bit of an overstatement, as conditions of what speech (in the purported Public Square) was allowed was NOT without limits.

            1. 2.1.1.1.1.1

              So I can see that you reject the Town Square doctrine.

              What’s the town square doctrine? I’ve never heard of it. There’s a public forum doctrine, but that applies to public spaces and quasi-public features by grant of monopoly.

              The government can’t come in and regulate what a newspaper says, even if its the only newspaper in town and even if its the de facto only way the town communicates.

              Texas doesn’t own “the internet” and even if it did it doesn’t purport to regulate the internet qua internet. Its only regulating some particular private websites. There’s no manner in which the public forum doctrine could apply. I assume in absence of that there’s a new fangled “town square” doctrine that allows the party of limited government to co-opt private property by saying that popular private stuff ends up being public?

              Nothing is stopping Texas from making its own web forum – well, except its inability to hold down a functioning electric grid. I’m sure it would have wonderfully exciting content that would attract everyone want to come join it. I know I am always interested in reading the deep thoughts of the people who elected and reelected Ted Cruz.

            2. 2.1.1.1.1.2

              So I can see that you reject the Town Square doctrine.
              Did I make it so painfully obvious? I hope so. You are, of course, welcome to try to convince me that the Town Square doctrine (actually, I believe its more common name is the Public Square doctrine) has some value in our First Amendment jurisprudence — that’s if Dennis chooses to permit it.

              Again, my position is that it is his right to permit (or not) such a conversation. I didn’t walk into a Town Square or Public Square. Rather, I walked into Dennis’ house, and it his prerogative as to what I get to talk about and who he associates with. The fact that he allows speech doesn’t mean he gives up those rights. Moreover, in my mind, no magical number (e.g., 50 million US monthly users) transforms his house into a public square. For if the magical number is now set at 50 million US monthly users nothing prevents it from being set at 5 monthly users.

              “I’m sorry Mr. Anon, we’ve been told that there are 5 people meeting in your house today. As you know, there is a law that requires that speech inside your home, err … I mean public forum …, cannot be discriminated against. For that reason, we need to station a monitor inside your home to ensure this happens. I’m sure that you’ll agree that this is necessary to protect everyone’s free speech.

              Pretty out there hypothetical, huh? Then again, I would have never imagined the day when certain prominent members of the party of Reagan would fall over themselves to justify Russia’s aggression against its neighbors. Just yesterday, a vote was held to advance a $40 billion Ukraine aid package to help in its fight against Russia. The vote was 81-11. Those 11 were from the same party — the party that Reagan rescued. The world truly has turned upside down.

              of which posting has ‘conveniently’ become conspicuously absent, as well as the rules were simply not uniformly applied.
              I’m not happy about some of these rules either. However, I have a choice to take my speech elsewhere. I also have the option to create my own forum and choose who I want to associate with. My house, my rules. Dennis’ house, his rules. If Facebook, Twitter, and Google were the only forums in the land, and the government forced everyone to use those forums, then you might have an argument. However, those are not the facts. Gab, Parler, Gettr, Truth Social all exist. In fact, I was able to access each of these sites in the last 5 minutes.

              Also note that “host their speech” is a bit of an overstatement, as conditions of what speech (in the purported Public Square) was allowed was NOT without limits
              ‘Their house, their rules.’ Personally, I like that better than ‘your house, my rules.’

    2. 2.2

      You are aware that attempts to intimidate the judiciary was already a (non-theocratic) law, eh?

      Or maybe – just maybe – you are still unaware of the theocracy of the Liberal Left, as Neo-Liberal Post-Marxist philosophies have in fact reached theocratic levels.

      Authoritarianism on either side of the political spectrum is B A D.

      Funny thing is, it is the Left Authoritarianism that is most dangerous in today’s USA.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.2.1

        You are aware that attempts to intimidate the judiciary was already a (non-theocratic) law, eh?
        There is a difference between intimidation (by threats of force/violence) and speech. If a peaceful (i.e., nonviolent) protest can be conflated with ‘intimidation’ of the judiciary, a template has been created for a loophole with which to suppress any speech that someone (in power) doesn’t like.

        1. 2.2.1.1

          There is a difference between intimidation (by threats of force/violence) and speech.

          Yes – I did not say otherwise – but the federal law on judicial intimidation ALSO includes non-violent intimidation.

          The “template for a loophole” ALREADY exists – and so exists OUTSIDE of any so-called “theocratic” position. This is EXPRESSLY related to the officers of the judicial process and does not reach your overbroad statement of “someone (in power) doesn’t like.

          Two misses in a row for you – swing more carefully.

    3. 2.3

      Florida passed a law today that says protesting in public streets adjacent to private homes is a now a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

      After Texas SB8, it’s quaint to think that the facial Constitutionality of any new law means much of anything if the American Taliban desires otherwise.

      First amendment jurisprudence has always included the acceptability of time/place/manner restrictions. The idea that your right of free speech does not reach so far as to entitle you to inconvenience the ordinary neighbors of a public figure is not a blow to free speech, but a perfectly ordinary part of the doctrine as it has traditionally existed.

      As for the TX social media law, that is a different story. If the Court were to decide that there can be a violation of one’s first amendment rights without any predicate government action, that really would be a sea-change in constitutional law. I am skeptical that we will see such a sea-change. I predict that the Court is going to set aside the CA5’s order here.

  4. 1

    There is MORE THAN A LITTLE Motte and Bailey going on here.

