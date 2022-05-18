Means Plus Function; Nonce Words; and En Banc Petitions

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Back in March 2022, I wrote an essay on the spectrum of structural and functional claiming, particularly commenting on the Federal Circuit’s decisions in Dyfan, LLC v. Target Corp., 28 F.4th 1360 (Fed. Cir. 2022) and VDPP LLC v. Vizio, Inc., 2021-2040, 2022 WL 885771 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 25, 2022). See, Dennis Crouch, Discerning the Purpose and Means of Williamson v. Citrix, Patently-O (March 30, 2022).

A basic question in these cases is whether the claim elements at issue recite sufficient “structure” to avoid being classified as a “means” claim under 35 U.S.C. 112(f). Patentee’s typically prefer to avoid 112(f) classification as the result is typically either (1) narrow claim scope or (2) invalid claims.  The classification is seemingly easy when a patentee uses classic “means plus function” (MPF) claim language without reciting specific structure, but patentees usually avoid that approach in favor of quasi-structural elements such as a “module,” “circuit,” or “system.” Prior to Williamson, the Federal Circuit  strongly presumed claim elements lacking traditional MPF language were not MPF elements.  Williamson eliminated that  strong presumption in favor of a weak rebuttable presumption that can be overcome with a demonstration “that the claim term fails to recite sufficiently definite structure or else recites function without reciting sufficient structure for performing that function. Williamson v. Citrix Online, LLC, 792 F.3d 1339 (Fed. Cir. 2015) (en banc as to Part II.C.1).  That case went on to focus attention on “nonce words” such as “mechanism,” “element,” and “device” that “typically” fail to recite sufficiently definite structure.  The problem here is discerning in any particular case what level of structure is sufficient.  Although the court used the word “definite”, it seems unlikely that they intended to tie the 112(f) here to the same reasonable certainty test used for 112(b).

In the recent cases of Dyfan and VDPP, the Federal Circuit pushed-back a bit on an expansive interpretation of Williamson.  In Dyfan, the court considered a wherein clause requiring certain actions and concluded it was implicitly tied to claimed “code” and therefore recited sufficient structure to avoid MPF designation.  In VDPP, the court indicated that the nonce word designation should be based upon “evidence that a person of ordinary skill would not have understood the limitations to recite sufficiently definite structure.”  The district court in VDPP had not required submission of “evidence” but rather had summarily concluded that the “processor” and “storage” elements were nonce words lacking structure.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit reversed — holding that those words provided sufficiently definite structure.

Now, the accused infringers in both of these cases have petitioned for rehearing: calling for either (1) panel rehearing or (2) rehearing en banc.  The court has not yet requested responses in either case. (No response may be filed to a petition for panel or en banc rehearing unless the court orders a response).

In Dyfan, Target argues that the law was settled by Williamson v. Citrix Online, LLC, 792 F.3d 1339 (Fed. Cir. 2015) (en banc as to Part II.C.1) and confirmed in Egenera, Inc. v. Cisco Sys., 972 F.3d 1367 (Fed. Cir. 2020).  The petition asks the following questions:

  1. For claims that recite computer software for performing functions, what
    are the criteria for determining whether software-implemented functional claim
    language is subject to 112(6)?
  2. Can the Court ignore parts of the recited software-implemented function, or ignore such function entirely, in making the determination as to whether the claim recites sufficiently definite structure?
  3. If no, and if the software-implemented function cannot be performed by a general-purpose computer without special programming can 112(6) be avoided by claiming a general-purpose computer term (such as code or program or processor) and a software-implemented result, if a person of ordinary skill in the art would understand how to write a program to achieve this result; or is the claim required to recite an algorithm to achieve the software-implemented result to avoid the application of 112(6)?

Dyfan En Banc Petition.

As you can see, the focus of the questions tie the case to to general-purpose computers and software-implemented inventions, and thus implicitly raises overlay questions of subject matter eligibility. A group of law professor led by Mark Lemley have also filed an amicus brief in support of rehearing in Dyfan.

There is a reason Congress limited functional claiming in 1952. And that reason applies with particular force in the software industry. Many of the problems with abuse of software patents can be traced to the fact that we historically allowed patentees to claim functions, not implementations. It is broad functional claiming that leads to assertions that every part of a complex technology product is patented, often by many different people at the same time. It is broad functional claiming that puts stars in the eyes of patent plaintiffs, who can demand huge royalties on the theory that there simply is no other way to implement the technology they have patented. And it is broad functional claiming that makes most of the resulting patents invalid, since even if ten programmers developed ten different algorithms to solve a problem only one of them could be the first to solve the problem at all.

Williamson reined in those abuses by setting a clear rule: patentees can’t avoid section 112(f) simply by picking a magic word other than “means.” The panel opinion directly contradicts Williamson. This Court should grant en banc rehearing to resolve the conflict

Professor Brief in Dyfan.

In VDPP, the defendant (Vizio) asks the following questions in its petition:

  1. May a claim term that connotes structure to one of skill in the art nonetheless require means-plus-function treatment because the structure it connotes is not sufficient for performing the functions the structure is recited as performing
  2. Must the proponent of means-plus-function treatment of a claim term that does not include the word “means” adduce extrinsic or other evidence beyond the language of the claim itself, in order to meet its burden of production in rebutting the Williamson presumption—or may the proponent satisfy its burden by showing that on its face, the claim does not recite sufficient structure?
  3. May the algorithmic-disclosure requirement that this Court has erected as a bulwark against purely functional claiming for computer-implemented inventions be evaded by reciting in a claim, rather than the specification, a generic “processor adapted to” perform claimed functions?

Vizio Petition.

What is missing here:

  • The court decisions lack some clarity as to what it means to “recite sufficiently definite structure.” Is this linked to the definiteness test of 112(b)?
  • It is unclear what “evidence” is required for a court to overcome the presumption — in particular, must a court always look outside the patent document itself?
  • How should all this be handled by the USPTO during ordinary prosecution?
67 thoughts on “Means Plus Function; Nonce Words; and En Banc Petitions

  1. 7

    Typical Lemley trash below. Where is the proof to any of these problems? Can Lemley give real examples? How many examples can Lemley give? This is just more of the abstract psychotic writing of Lemley that has resulted in the destruction of our patent system. We should all pause as we see the country being ruined beyond recognition by the policies of the far left. Lemley exemplifies the far left (elitism, made 10’s of millions burning down the patent system, tied directly to those that want to end patents with his wife a Google executive, rules for us but not for Lemley, and so forth). Everything the far left touches turns to trash. Before Lemley started burning down our patent system the USA was number one in innovation in every area of technology. Now we are no longer number one in many areas.

    The big lie with this case–again–is that they are not viewing 112(f) in terms of people skilled in the art. A person skilled in the art of computer science knows that “module” recites structure. If you go to the elance website, you will see 1000’s of specifications for programs to be written in a bidding process. Many use the word module in specifying how the code should be written. That is one example of the absurdities of the case law. Another one is with algorithms. A person skilled in the art of computer algorithms does not need an entire algorithm written down in a method format to understand the metes and bounds of the claims. A sentence or two describing how a known algorithm is changed is sufficient. Again–what we see are trash judges limiting patents driven by literally 100’s of millions of dollars from large corporations paying people like Lemley who produces trash articles that are not peer reviewed and where there is no consequences for unethical conduct.

    Let’s get rid of far left in patents. Look at this problem from the perspective of an inventor and those skilled in the art. Not some agenda-driven far left “professor” who is raking in 10’s of millions of dollars in burning down our innovation system.

    >>There is a reason Congress limited functional claiming in 1952. And that reason applies with particular force in the software industry. Many of the problems with abuse of software patents can be traced to the fact that we historically allowed patentees to claim functions, not implementations. It is broad functional claiming that leads to assertions that every part of a complex technology product is patented, often by many different people at the same time. It is broad functional claiming that puts stars in the eyes of patent plaintiffs, who can demand huge royalties on the theory that there simply is no other way to implement the technology they have patented. And it is broad functional claiming that makes most of the resulting patents invalid, since even if ten programmers developed ten different algorithms to solve a problem only one of them could be the first to solve the problem at all.

    1. 7.1

      The best thing that could happen is for an R to be elected president and to dissolve the CAFC and all their trash case law. It would only take one bill in Congress to end the CAFC and their trash case law.

      The CAFC is full of far left judicial activists who need to go.

      1. 7.1.1

        That would not be enough.

        The state of the current CAFC has two generators: as you note on appointments, but also from the brow-beating from above by the Supreme Court.

        Congress DOES need to reset the CAFC — and I hope that they do so.
        (with the current polarized environment – this is highly doubtful)

        But when they DO get around to it, I do also hope that they employ their Constitutional power of jurisdiction str1pp1ng of the non-original jurisdiction of patent cases from the Supreme Court and remove that body from the loop.

    2. 7.2

      If you go to the elance website, you will see 1000’s of specifications for programs to be written in a bidding process. Many use the word module in specifying how the code should be written.

      Right. I do not think that anyone is questioning whether “module” connotes structure. Rather, the point in dispute is whether “module” connotes sufficient structure to accomplish the claimed function.

      Imagine that I write a claim that recites “… a sphere that kills tumor cells.” Obviously “sphere” is a structural designation, but there are plenty of spheres that do not kill cancer cells (e.g., oranges, soccer balls, etc.). Therefore, while “sphere” is structure, it is not sufficient structure. Same for “module.”

  2. 6

    [W]hat “evidence” is required for a court to overcome the presumption — in particular, must a court always look outside the patent document itself?

    I suppose that you could imagine a situation in which a patentee wrote “as used herein, an ‘output maximizing circuit’ is any circuit that achieves output maximization, regardless of structure.” In such a circumstance, one would not need to look outside the four corners of the document to determine that “output maximizing circuit” does not convey sufficiently definite structure.

    In the real world, however, the patentee is much more likely to have written something like “those of skill in this art know what sorts of structures are encompassed by ‘output maximizing circuit.” In that context, I am inclined to say that the determination nearly always will require consulting evidence beyond the four corners of the patent document.

    The operative question is what the skilled person understands from the words “output maximizing circuit” (or whatever the relevant phrase is). The way that you answer that question is by asking some skilled people (i.e., expert witnesses). Inevitably, then, in the sorts of circumstances that actually arise in litigation, the party pushing for a §112(f) construction in the absence of the word “means” will need to adduce a witness to testify that the language does not convey sufficient structure. If the other party wishes to resist the §112(f) construction, they will also need to adduce a witness to testify the other way.

  3. 5

    Getting a rehearing on 112(f) re the scope of Williamson v. Citrix for functionally claimed software from the CAFC is, of course, unlikely.
    But the subject Dyfan v. Target amicus of law professors led by Mark Lemley is interesting. Because some it strikes me as more like an argument for “abstract” unpatentable subject matter rejections for claim “preemption” than 112(f)? I.e., “It is broad functional claiming that leads to assertions that every part of a complex technology product is patented, often by many different people at the same time.” “..patent plaintiffs, who can demand huge royalties on the theory that there simply is no other way to implement the technology they have patented.” Saying “no other way to..” sounds the same as saying that the claim is so abstract [or so overbroad for its spec] as to pre-emptively cover every possible way anyone else invents?

    1. 5.1

      BTW, note the last line of the petition: “..or is the claim required to recite an algorithm to achieve the software-implemented result to avoid the application of 112(6)?”
      Are there not some prior CAFC decisions noting the importance of having algorithms in the drawings or text of the spec for software implemented inventions?
      But in what situations could that be required?

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        Right. Aristocrat Techs. v. Intern. Game Tech., 521 F. 3d 1328, 1333 (Fed. Cir. 2008) explains that an algorithm is the requisite structure to support an actual means+function claim in the software context. It makes sense, then, that an actual algorithm should need to be recited (where relevant) in a claim to avoid M+F construction under Williamson, but I have never seen an actual court require as much. Quite the contrary, “circuit” seems always to be treated as sufficiently definite structure, without more.

        1. 5.1.1.1

          The “turtles all the way down**” would quickly point out that any actual algorithm recited in a claim could be argued to be nothing more than “step for” language.

          Yes, “step for” is a real thing in the family of law to which the larger label of “means for” is often used as a shortcut.

          **this analogy also fits with those who have proposed having a “definitions section” be made mandatory. Definitions of words are — gasp — made up of more words.

          Reply Report
      I.e., “It is broad functional claiming that leads to assertions that every part of a complex technology product is patented, often by many different people at the same time.” “..patent plaintiffs, who can demand huge royalties on the theory that there simply is no other way to implement the technology they have patented.”
      While there have been much talk about “weak patents,” arguments in the abstract are also weak. This represents a good example of an argument in the abstract.

      Computers perform functions. In a computer program, those are oftentimes the elements.

      If part of a claim to a vehicle includes “a transmission mounted to an engine using a movable hinge,” I dare say few would argue that these limitations are abstract. However, to one having ordinary skill in the art, there a thousands and thousands of way to implement that language. There are thousands of different transmissions and thousands of engines and an untold number of movable hinges. The fact that broad language is used does not make the claim language abstract.

      Now consider the computer language of “routing, to one of a plurality of servers, a request based upon a flag set within the request and a workload, respectively, of each of the plurality of servers.” The routing is a “function.” There are probably hundreds and hundreds of ways to implement this function. However, that doesn’t make it abstract.

      sounds the same as saying that the claim is so abstract [or so overbroad for its spec] as to pre-emptively cover every possible way anyone else invents?
      That same (il)logic can be applied to the claim language I discussed above with the engine, transmission, and hinge. The problem with many of the anti-software patent arguments are that they are presented by people who do not understand that the claiming conventions in software are little different than the claim conventions in electrical/mechanical devices. As such, when they say “so and so is really bad and we need to change it,” they do not appreciate that their proposed changes screws up everything else before their sole focus is on software.

      Regardless, no one is claiming things comparable to Morse’s claim 8 (i.e., “I do not propose to limit myself to the specific machinery or parts of machinery described in the foregoing specification and claims; the essence of my invention being the use of the motive power of the electric or galvanic current, which I call electro-magnetism, however developed for marking or printing intelligible characters, signs, or letters, at any distances, being a new application of that power of which I claim to be the first inventor or discoverer.”)

      1. 5.2.1

        The problem with many of the anti-software patent arguments are that they are presented by people who do not understand that the claiming conventions in software are little different than the claim conventions in electrical/mechanical devices. As such, when they say “so and so is really bad and we need to change it,” they do not appreciate that their proposed changes screws up everything else before their sole focus is on software.

        Completely agree.

        1. 5.2.1.1

          +1 I agree too.

          Just reading through these comments it is clear that people don’t understand scope of enablement–what is enabled is the issue.

      2. 5.2.2

        If part of a claim to a vehicle includes “a transmission mounted to an engine using a movable hinge,” I dare say few would argue that these limitations are abstract.

        sounds the same as saying that the claim is so abstract [or so overbroad for its spec] as to pre-emptively cover every possible way anyone else invents?

        That same (il)logic can be applied to the claim language I discussed above with the engine, transmission, and hinge. The problem with many of the anti-software patent arguments are that they are presented by people who do not understand that the claiming conventions in software are little different than the claim conventions in electrical/mechanical devices.

        The same logic cannot be applied because you miss the relevant feature of the distinction which is the purported novelty of the feature. The transmission example you gave is presumably a context limitation describing known things. It isn’t the possibly inventive feature. But the computer software is the possibly inventive feature, and describing that inventive feature by the result of its use rather than the structure of what it is has the effect of extending the monopoly beyond the invention, because it necessarily includes things that the Applicant has not thought of but, once they are thought of, would produce a result that is at least marginally similar to one that was thought up.

        For example, the limitation “[code for] calculating an optimal route and minimal travel time between an input location and a current device location” is entirely acceptable when driving direction apps are known to the art and the specification attempts to do something inventive with the calculated route and time (e.g. they are preliminary data that are later acted upon in a nonobvious manner), and entirely inappropriate when the art never had a driving direction app and the invention is an algorithm that calculates the route and minimal travel time. That allows a person with a terrible algorithm (e.g. I posit that cars travel on all roads at 15mph) to encompass excellent algorithms (e.g. Google Maps) despite not positing them and importantly not disclosing them to the public.

        To use a more physical example – If one invents the bow, the claim cannot be for a machine that fires a projectile. The lack of structural limitations is an attempt to extend the monopoly beyond the invention. For example, that claim would also cover a gun, even though the inventor did not posit and did not enable a gun and a gun operates under entirely different principles of operation than a bow, even though it also performs the same general act of discharging a projectile. But if one is inventing a firearms safety system and that system includes, as part of it, a machine that fires a projectile in a world that is well aware that machines fire projectiles, that functional language is appropriate.

        Regardless, no one is claiming things comparable to Morse’s claim 8

        As someone who examines computer software, virtually everyone is claiming comparable to Morse’s Claim 8. The allegedly inventive algorithm is either never disclosed at all, or disclosed but claimed functionally. But one of ordinary skill would discriminate in the manner in which a function is implemented.

        Take the previous example of a device calculating a driving route and a driving time. That disclosure is an abstract idea (“We should use the processing power of a computer in order to calculate an optimal driving route and time”) together with a non-limiting bad assumption disclosure (“Cars always travel at 15mph”). There is absolutely no evidence that the applicant ever posited using real-time data, for example. Or even historical data from a similar time the previous week. And yet the claim circumscribes those unposited algorithms. Current map apps offer the option of calculating based upon whether or not to use toll roads or expressways. There is no evidence the disclosure ever considered that either. But all of these unposited algorithms still accomplish the broad function of determining a route and a driving time.

        It doesn’t much matter if you view the problem as one of a failure to point out and particularly claim (defining something by the result of its use does not particularly describe what the thing is), or as a failure of enablement or possession (Applicant fails to show that they possess the full range of their functional language) or as an abstraction (Applicant merely asserts an abstract goal without concrete limitations on how to arrive at the goal). The problem is unquestionably the use of functional language as part of the nonobvious feature. That’s why the courts previously (and I say previously only inasmuch as they have not said it recently, not that it has ever been overruled) had a rule against functional language at the point of novelty. That’s why means-plus claiming exists at all – because of the Halliburton patentee using vague functional language to describe their contribution.

        It is, in actuality, the same problem as Morse, your current applicant just throws in a handful of context limitations first: A processor, memory, a few context limitations to set up the problem, and then, when the critical point of describing the new thing that this inventor contributes, they don’t limit based what they thought of at all, they limit based on the effect of its use. Morse’s claim wouldn’t have been any more valid if he had thrown in token “receiving message data” and “publishing the printed characters” limitations so long as he remained vague about the function his machine provided: “conveying information using electromagnetism to print at a distance.” That reads on the cell phone text message as well as the telegraph. Are we to believe that there is no harm in allowing Morse’s claim to reach the cell phone text?

        As General Electric v Wabash said: “A limited use of terms of effect or result, which accurately define the essential qualities of a product to one skilled in the art, may in some instances be permissible and even desirable, but a characteristic essential to novelty may not be distinguished from the old art solely by its tendency to remedy the problems in the art met by the patent.”

        It is one thing to use functional language to describe a category of old things. It is quite another to attempt to enlarge the invention by using functional language in lieu of structural language for the newly invented thing. The fact that functional language may generate a broad but definite category does not mean that the category is nonabstract or fully possessed.

        You can’t invent the function of achieving a result. You can only invent a handful of posited means that will get you there. Those posited means are a valid claim. The function itself is not. How can you ever prove that you possess all the means for achieving a result?

        It’s virtually never appropriate to argue that claims are nonobvious because of functional language, and yet virtually every computer software claimset does just that.

        1. 5.2.2.1

          Your “point of novelty” is simply nowhere found (in the actual law).

        2. 5.2.2.2

          You also seriously conflate function and result.

          1. 5.2.2.2.1

            Yes, there is sometimes conflation or confusion of proper and allowable “functional” claiming with “result” claiming. But note they they can partially overlap when the function is being claimed so broadly that it “preempts” any way of achieving the desired result, such as a claim with only a bald functional statement of achieving the desired result.

        3. 5.2.2.3

          But the computer software is the possibly inventive feature, and describing that inventive feature by the result of its use rather than the structure of what it is has the effect of extending the monopoly beyond the invention, because it necessarily includes things that the Applicant has not thought of but, once they are thought of, would produce a result that is at least marginally similar to one that was thought up.
          The elements of software are its functions. These functions are almost always known. Just like the known elements of most electro-mechanical inventions. It is the combination of the elements in new ways is what is inventive. BTW, a “function” in software is little different than a “step” in an electro-mechanical claim.

          For example, my example claim language referred to a transmission (mechanical) and the a request (computer). While the “request” itself isn’t a function, the receipt and storage of the request are functions. Just like there are 1000s of ways to implement a transmission, there are 1000s of ways to implement “receiving a request from a client computer.”

          It’s virtually never appropriate to argue that claims are nonobvious because of functional language, and yet virtually every computer software claimset does just that.
          Steps of a method are functional language. Instead a “receiving a request from a client computer,” let’s say our claim language is:
          “receiving a supply of gasoline;
          nebulizing a portion of the supply; and
          directing the portion into a cylinder of an engine.”

          These are all functions (of a fuel injector). This is functional language. This is why I previously wrote that “the claiming conventions in software are little different than the claim conventions in electrical/mechanical devices.” I write claims for both software and electro-mechanical devices. The claiming conventions are use for both are nearly the same.

          Please explain to me the difference between a method step and “functional language.”

          Also, what is the difference between: “welding A to B” and “A is welded to B”? There isn’t much difference between the two. One is an act (i.e., function) and the other is the result of the act. However, it will be difficult to get one without the other. Regardless, there are thousands of different ways to accomplish the act — including ways that have NEVER been done before and would be patentable in their own right. Are you saying that language such as this cannot be used to distinguish a claimed invention over prior art?

          You can’t invent the function of achieving a result. You can only invent a handful of posited means that will get you there.
          So if my invention, as a collection of elements, include ‘A welded to B,’ then must I describe the specific technique used (e.g., TIG, MIG, GTAW, etc.)? However, since each type includes many different types of variations, do I also have to disclose the variation used? We can go down this rabbit hole pretty deeply before it ends.

          Any language used is necessarily ‘abstract’ because words are abstract. The term “transmission” is abstract in that it could have tens of thousands of variations. If I claim a transmission, am I required to list the specific transmission needed?

          It doesn’t much matter if you view the problem as one of a failure to point out and particularly claim (defining something by the result of its use does not particularly describe what the thing is), or as a failure of enablement or possession (Applicant fails to show that they possess the full range of their functional language) or as an abstraction (Applicant merely asserts an abstract goal without concrete limitations on how to arrive at the goal).
          Your first point misstates 112, 2nd. Claims do not have to “describe what the thing is.” Examiners mess that section up all the time. The operative phrase is “distinctly claim.” You need to distinguish the invention — not describe it. Describing the invention is what the specification is for.

          As for “possess[ing] the full range of their functional language,” can you identify the case law regarding that. How, for example, can I show possession of the rule range of “welding A to B”?

          As for “Applicant merely asserts an abstract goal without concrete limitations on how to arrive at the goal,” this takes us down the same rabbit hole I mentioned earlier. I claim “welding A to B” and you argue that you haven’t described any “concrete limitations.” I then claim “welding A to B with TIG” and then you argue that there are thousands of ways to do that so the claim language is still abstract. I keep adding on limitations, but you keep arguing (rightfully) that there are still hundreds of different ways of doing that. We can keep going down that rabbit hole for a long time. The end result would be claim language that would be TRIVIAL to design around — which is the EXACT RESULT attempted to be achieved by the anti-patent crowd. This is what they are looking for. The want more and more and more and more claim limitations so that infringement is a very unlikely scenario. This is why we push back so hard because we can see where this is headed if taken to its logical end.

          1. 5.2.2.3.1

            Wt,

            Not only are you exactly correct, this has been explained nigh countless times already to Random.

            It
            does
            not
            matter
            to
            him

            He will repeat his inane script no matter what.

        4. 5.2.2.4

          To use a more physical example – If one invents the bow, the claim cannot be for a machine that fires a projectile.

          No no no – that’s indefinite.

          What type of bow? What type of string? What type of release/recoil mechanism?

          And don’t even get me started on the arrows…

          This “invented the bow” simply cannot stand.

          No Patent For You (in the Seinfeld character tones)

          :bigsmile;

      3. 5.2.3

        The problem with many of the anti-software patent arguments [is] that they are presented by people who do not… appreciate that their proposed changes screw[] up everything else before their sole focus is on software.

        “Screw up” in what sense? What is the evil that befalls society as a whole (not just EE patent professionals) if a more aggressive reading of Williamson v. Citrix were applied to functional recitations in software claims?

        1. 5.2.3.1

          if a more aggressive reading of Williamson v. Citrix were applied to functional recitations in software claims?

          Well obviously the only two results would be (1) it would require applicants to actually disclose an algorithm for the function that they allegedly possess, and all that writing leads to hand cramps and

          (2) It would be impossible for claim scopes to reach nonequivalent means, so competitors who came up with what a POSITA would call a distinct manner of achieving the functional result would not be an infringer.

          You can’t have (2). That would lead to, you know, market competition and stuff.

          1. 5.2.3.1.1

            Round and round we go with the “what does non-obvious logic look like?” question. The PTO has had decades to develop a system for claiming algorithms in a formal searchable manner but they’ve done squat.

            Best part: “hey, let’s let computers be inventors of do it on a computer patents” is being peddled by the same crowd of born yesterday goofballs.

            1. 5.2.3.1.1.1

              Please Pardon Potential rePeat due to Count Filter….

              Your comment is awaiting moderation.

              May 19, 2022 at 8:52 am

              What your point is – is anybody’s guess.

              I mean, your “feelings” are clear — as they have always been. But what legal point are you trying to make? That the PTO has power to set innovation protection limits to the computing arts?

              Is that what you are trying to say?

          2. 5.2.3.1.2

            Well obviously the only two results would be (1) it would require applicants to actually disclose an algorithm for the function that they allegedly possess, and all that writing leads to hand cramps
            The steps of the method are the algorithm. Computer software claims rarely recite a single step.

            However, if you want each step of the method to have its own algorithm, that isn’t the law. If it was the law, then what is to prevent one from arguing that each step in the algorithm (an algorithm is, itself, a series of steps) should each have their own algorithm. This leads us down the same kind of rabbit hole I discussed earlier. Each step in the algorithm needs its own algorithm, and each step in those algorithms need their own algorithm, and each step in those algorithms need their own algorithm and so on and so forth. Its a nice deep rabbit hole that will produce unenforceable claim language — exactly what the anti-patent crowd wants. Moreover, there is no reason why that language could be applied to:
            “welding A to B”
            let’s say I add:
            “positioning A adjacent to B;
            tacking A to B;
            filling gaps between A and B with a bead weld.”
            Well, each of those steps can be broken down into more steps and those steps can be broken down into even more steps. Again, this is a pretty deep rabbit hole.

            You can’t have (2). That would lead to, you know, market competition and stuff.
            There is a difference between market competition and reproducing the invention without infringing with only a minor variation because of an aggressive reading of Williamson v. Citrix.

            1. 5.2.3.1.2.1

              As I noted — it’s turtles all the way down.

        2. 5.2.3.2

          if a more aggressive reading of Williamson v. Citrix were applied to functional recitations in software claims?

          What is the difference between:
          (1) “a module configured to route, to one of a plurality of servers, a request based upon a flag set within the request and a workload, respectively, of each of the plurality of servers.”
          and
          (2) “a processor configured to route, to one of a plurality of servers, a request based upon a flag set within the request and a workload, respectively, of each of the plurality of servers.”
          and
          (3) “routing, to one of a plurality of servers, a request based upon a flag set within the request and a workload, respectively, of each of the plurality of servers.”

          Current case law says that (1) is MPF and (2), (3) are not. Should (2) be MPF? What about (3)? If you think (3) should be MPF, what do you think about?
          (4) “welding A to B”
          and
          (5) “A welded to B”

          If (3) is MPF, then so should (4). If (4) is MPF, then why shouldn’t (5)? For (4) or (5) to be an MPF is what I meant by “Screw up.”

          1. 5.2.3.2.1

            Ok, but then one only reaches the point of “screwed up” if you insist that #3 deserves a M+F construction. It seems to me that if we do not cross that line (and I certainly would resist crossing that line) we can still—consistent with a more aggressive application of Williamson—give #2 a M+F construction and nothing has “screwed up”

  4. 4

    How should all this be handled by the USPTO during ordinary prosecution?

    I think that this one is fairly easy. Williamson tells us that a claim is presumed to be M+F if it uses “means,” and presumed not to be M+F if it does not. A presumption is “only… a device for allocating the production burden.” Texas Dept. of Community Affairs v. Burdine, 450 U.S. 248, 255 n.8 (1981). That means that if the claim does not use the word “means,” then the examiner must first raise the issue of M+F and adduce evidence before the claim should be given M+F treatment.

    As you note, however, “112(f) classification… typically… narrow[s] claim scope… .” The examiner’s duty is to give the claim its broadest reasonable construction, so invoking a doctrine to narrow the claim scope makes no sense in the examination context. Therefore, the Williamson analysis is probably irrelevant to the examination context in all but the rarest of instances.

    1. 4.1

      I’m surprised, Greg, that this comment of yours has elicited not one response at all, up to now. For me, it seems eminently helpful and refreshingly pragmatic. Perhaps the reason for the absence of comments about it is that nobody sees any reason to argue with it.

      No other jurisdiction has a statutory provision about claims in M+f form. No other jurisdiction makes such a meal of claims written in M+F form. All other jurisdictions manage just fine. Greg, your comment strikes me as the voice of sanity.

      1. 4.1.1

        Perhaps the reason for the absence of comments about it is that nobody sees any reason to argue with it.

        Sure – let’s go with that. After all, that’s why you agree with my points, eh?

    2. 4.2

      >The examiner’s duty is to give the claim its broadest reasonable construction,

      A few points:

      1) the Examiner is also supposed to examine for 112(b). It’s a little hard to see how a M+F claim element can be “definite” if there is no structure. Put differently, 112(b) should create a presumption that structure exists, therefore the C&C standard should apply.

      2) Even wrt to 103, it’s still the broadest “reasonable” construction. It’s not clear how an Examiner could perform that analysis wrt M+F claims w/o looking at the disclosed structure.

      3) The big problem wrt Williamson is the added uncertainty (on top of ‘equivalents thereof’ uncertainty). The old rule, imho, was better b/c at least you didn’t have to litigate “M+F or not” every time.

      3.1) The added uncertainty cuts both ways. For example, you should account for Williamson in invalidity opinions.
      And, ironically, I’d argue it’s pro-Troll b/c uncertainty and litigation costs their biggest weapons.

      1. 4.2.1

        It’s not clear how an Examiner could perform that analysis wrt M+F claims w/o looking at the disclosed structure.

        Two brief responses:

        (1) Obviously, the examiner should read the whole spec (rarely though this may happen in actual practice), so the examiner should be acquainted with disclosed structure in any event.

        (2) None of what is said in #4 above applies if the applicant actually writes a “means for” claim. The reasoning of #4 only applies in a world in which the applicant has not written “means for,” but we are concerned that—under Williamson—M+F construction may still apply. In those circumstances, if the broader reading is achieved with a non-M+F construction, then the examiner should apply a non-M+F construction. It really cannot be unreasonable not to apply a non-M+F construction where the applicant has not used “means” or “step.”

        1. 4.2.1.1

          It really cannot be…

          Actually Greg – you have inserted a logical fallacy as the point of the discussion is that YES – it CAN “really be”

          It is simply not the “all in”‘that you want.

          As to the “all out” that I would want, well, one of our views actually accords with what Congress has done (sans the patent profanity of the courts).

  5. 3

    Worth repeating this general observation, given as the good professor references his March article as describing a spectrum….

    link to patentlyo.com

    Not sure why Vast Middle Ground has fallen “out of favor” in any narrative of spectrum, but that phrase clearly has a much bigger impact that many of those opposing patents for the computing arts may desire.

  6. 2

    What a mess this has created. I actually just spent one hour yesterday going over all this case law in an internal CLE.

    I’ll say it again. The CAFC is about judicial activists trying to limit patents and not about trying to create a workable coherent body of law. The judges on the CAFC–by and large–are trash.

    1. 2.1

      I think it’s the laws that are trash. The current law splits “everything” into MPF or not. If you meet some set of rules (decided by the court), you fall into MPF; if you don’t meet those rules, you’re outside of MPF.

      The problem is that many inventions fall outside of MPF but have to be claimed functionally. Take a memory controller. You can’t claim the actual hardware, because modern memory controllers have hundreds or thousands of gates. So, you have to claim the function, eg, as such:

      A memory controller configured to perform:
      function 1;
      function 2;

      function x.

      Ostensibly, this isn’t MPF, but it really is. It’s claiming the function with only a limited reliance on the “structure”.

      I personally can’t see a difference with:
      A computer system configured to perform:
      function 1;
      function 2;

      function x.

      Or, “A computer system with a processor, memory, and software, where the processor, upon execution of the software, causes the computer system to perform: function 1;…”

      There is an artifice in MPF case law that allows a general purpose computer to have a “function” that’s described by an algorithm.

      But these types of artifices and the fact that many inventions have to be claimed using functional language cause the court to go through machinations to “fit” language into these poorly-defined buckets. Those buckets are created by the structure of laws we currently have.

      Change the law, and you could prevent some of these machinations.

      In my opinion, the laws should be rewritten to address this (and the debacle of Alice/101).

      1. 2.1.1

        Your “ with only a limited reliance on” is enough to fall outside of the PURELY functional notion that the Law IS.

        In other words, you have entered the realm of Vast Middle Ground.

        That the computing arts ARE affected oft times appears to be the “real” driver, while the fact of the matter is that this affects all types of innovation arts (yes, even baby seats for cars).

        Further, as the Law (as is) writes this as an optional choice by the applicant, it should be abundantly clear that TO invoke 112(f), an applicant KNOWS to use the ‘magic words.’

        As they say, this is not rocket science (those wanting otherwise should be evaluated for just WHY they want otherwise).

      2. 2.1.2

        So, you have to claim the function, eg, as such:

        But these types of artifices and the fact that many inventions have to be claimed using functional language cause the court to go through machinations to “fit” language into these poorly-defined buckets. Those buckets are created by the structure of laws we currently have.

        Yeah it’s too bad there’s not a language or something that would concretely identify the commands followed by the device in order to achieve the functional result.

        It’s obviously amenable to description, so when you say they “have to be claimed using functional language” what you really mean is that you believe that the applicant should be trusted to come up with their own vaguely descriptive language of the result to set the scope of their contribution, rather than artisan being presented with and being able to distinguish between equivalent and non-equivalent steps. That’s not so much a “have to” as a “being to lazy to do otherwise.”

      3. 2.1.3

        “The problem is that many inventions fall outside of MPF but have to be claimed functionally.”

        Yes, your clients haven’t invented anything. I’m being generous here. Please put down the patent crack pipe.

        1. 2.1.3.1

          LOL – as usual Malcolm, you are invited to entirely abstain from anything that you do not feel was invented.

          Was that the reason for your just over a year absence?

    2. 2.2

      Night Writer thanks for your irrelevant ad hominem attack on judges as “trash.”

      When an apparatus claim recites a “[INSERT FUNCTION] element” but doesn’t otherwise specify what such an element actually IS, it is many times entirely appropriate to limit the claimed “element” to whatever structure is disclosed (plus equivalents). Doing so is also “coherent.”

      It seems that whenever you don’t like the state of the law you (1) reach for an ad hominem attack and (2) mischaracterize the current state of the law (rather than characterize it faithfully but then offer some principled, substantive reason for why the state of the law should be different).

      Many of the posters on this blog consistently and repeatedly argue in this fashion.

      1. 2.2.1

        Litig80r: There was no substance to your post. The issue is what does it mean to recite sufficient “structure”. The CAFC’s determination, for example, that module does not cite structure is manifestly ridiculous. Go to elance or any site where one can contract out software and the term module is used literally 100’s of thousands of times and has a specific meaning in the specification of the code desired.

        That is just one example. I’ve given many, many examples of why the judges are trash in that they decide cases based on their prejudices against patents rather than applying the law.

        You ignore all the examples I’ve given and play the loss of memory game where each time you claim I’ve never cited any evidence.

        Please try harder. You have proven yourself to be totally worthless as anything but a cheerleader for weaker patents.

        I could spend a hour and go through the case law on which words have been deemed by the trash judges not to recite enough structure but then you would forget it by the next post. The other issue is that the trash judges just w a n k o f f in their chambers and decide these issues on their own as if they are experts.

      2. 2.2.2

        It seems that you Litig8or (1) just forget everything ever posted before. (2) Defend the CAFC no matter how ridiculous their case law is. (3) Make ridiculous personal attacks with no evidence. (Typical of your sort where you accuse me of what you do.)

        So please just don’t respond to my posts. You are as worthless as the trash judges.

      3. 2.2.3

        “then offer some principled, substantive reason for why the state of the law should be different”

        Are we reading the same blog? Night Wiper with a principled substantive reason for … doing what exactly?

        LOL

        1. 2.2.3.1

          Please Pardon Potential rePeat due to Count Filter…

          Your comment is awaiting moderation.

          May 19, 2022 at 8:56 am

          ^^^ Iron Rule of Woke Projection

          also known as
          A
          O
          O
          T
          W
          M
          D

  7. 1

    May a claim term that connotes structure to one of skill in the art nonetheless require means-plus-function treatment because the structure it connotes is not sufficient for performing the functions the structure is recited as performing[?]

    This is the real nub of the dispute. There is no doubt that “circuit” conveys some structure, but does it convey structure sufficient for performing whatever is the functional recitation conjoined to “circuit” in the claim (e.g., “output maximizing circuit” or some such)?

    I have yet to see a case where the CAFC considered that “circuit” was not enough, but surely there are circuits that are capable of “maximizing output” (or whatnot), and circuits that are not. Therefore, it seems clear to me that “circuit” by itself is not sufficient structure to accomplish the recited function, and ought therefore to be given a §112(f) construction when it is employed in contexts like “output maximizing circuit” or the like.

    1. 1.1

      If all that you have (physically) to perform a function, then you logically have enough structure to perform the function.

      You might me aiming for something other than “sufficient structure.”

    2. 1.2

      Hi Greg,
      I do not think that parsing a phrase in a claim the way you did is just. In your example, you are separating “circuit” from “output maximizing.” Then you find that “circuit” does not provide enough structure, and “output maximizing” is functional. Divide and conquer. But paradoxically, you admit that there are likely “output maximizing circuits” available.

      You could in the same way find that a “link capable of pulling a trailer” could be indefinite. Link has structure, but not all links can pull a trailer. Pulling a trailer is functional. The term could be indefinite depending on the level of disclosure. Nevertheless, I am convinced that “links capable of pulling a trailer” are commercially available, and that a normal engineer is capable of understanding what this group of words refers to.

      1. 1.2.1

        In your example, you are separating “circuit” from “output maximizing.”

        Sure. If I write “output maximizing means,” then the only way to do the analysis is to separate “output maximizing” from “means.” Therefore, I approach “output maximizing circuit” in the same manner. If you are telling me that “circuit” works very differently than “means” here, do you care to unpack that a bit? I am not clear why we should treat the putative nonce word differently than we would treat the bare recitation of “means” when we are trying to decide—in the first instance—whether §112(f) applies or not.

        1. 1.2.1.1

          Simple – what did the applicant CHOOSE to use?

        2. 1.2.1.2

          Yes, Greg, this is exactly what I did. If “output maximizing circuits” are known circuits, then those circuits are what the phrase refers to in the claim, in the same way as “screws” in a claim refer to screws. In contrast, if a person to which the invention pertains cannot identify what “output maximizing circuits” are, then you need to look at the term in the specification.

          1. 1.2.1.2.1

            If “output maximizing circuits” are known circuits…

            Got it. Thanks, that helps.

            I definitely agree that if the functional recitation of “output maximizing circuit” indisputably corresponds to a definite class of circuit structures (in the same way that the functional recitation “screw driver” corresponds to a definite class of tool structures), then it would be unfair to apply a M+F construction to “circuit” in that context.

            It is not clear to me, however, that this happens to be the case in most “****** circuit” claim construction disputes. Rather, it seems to me that in all those cases the plaintiff’s expert says “everyone knows the structure of this class of circuits,” while the defendant’s expert says the opposite. There never seems to be evidence for these disputes beyond the bare say-so of the experts. What is the fact finder supposed to do with that?

            If one required the patentee to list structural features of “******* circuits” in the spec, the fact finder could compare the accused device against those pre-specified features listed in the patent text. That is reasonably objective, and a deal more fair than just saying “I liked the defendant’s expert’s smile” when deciding these things.

            1. 1.2.1.2.1.1

              If one required the patentee to list structural features of “******* [__] in the spec,

              And BOOM – just like that Greg (having previously admitted his lack of knowledge in the art) steps directly into Wt’s warning of what NOT to do.

              I am more than certain that the irony is lost on Greg.

        3. 1.2.1.3

          Everything is a “putative nonce,” because….

          “Words.”

          (it’s turtles all the way down)

    3. 1.3

      >>>ut surely there are circuits that are capable of “maximizing output” (or whatnot), and circuits that are not.

      Not the way it is analyzed. Frankly that is silly.

    4. 1.4

      Exactly. What is the relevant distinction between an output maximizing circuit and a means for maximizing output? In both cases, the defining characteristic is the ability to perform the function of maximizing output (unless one gives the term “circuit’ undue structural significance). Although this ship has sailed, it would be better to police this under lack of written description. Assuming the specification describes one output maximizing circuit, it seems a stretch to say that a claim should cover all possible circuits (past, present, and future) that perform the function of maximizing output. Permitting claims that broad would allow people to claim an abstract collection of functions lacking any structural significance other than a passing reference to arbitrary structure like a general-purpose computer.

      1. 1.4.1

        What exactly IS that structure of a “general purpose computer?”

        If you are going to push for “exactness,” you better provide that same level of detail so that inventors may properly distinguish.

      2. 1.4.2

        NSII, you can also ask what is the difference between a thermometer and means for measuring the temperature. Same thing right, so let’s look at the specs what type of thermometer is disclosed. A thermocouple with appropriate electronics. All right then, the claim cannot cover a thermistor, because allowing that would make the claim too broad.
        I think your concern of overreaching claim scope would be better adressed by enablement. Nowadays, it is ridiculous to ask applicants to list all the known ways to provide a thermometer so that this term is not interpreted too narrowly.

        1. 1.4.2.1

          Why would it be ridiculous to require a list? What about lists is so clearly ridiculous? To my mind, lists are tedious, but not actually difficult. If they simplify claim construction, the cost of added work for the patentee is probably worth the benefit of added clarity to the affected public.

          1. 1.4.2.1.1

            Because you cannot patent ideas, the goal of patent prosecution is to get as close as possible to patenting an idea without stepping over the line. A list would might take all of the imagination out of a patent claim, and require it be something more definite.

          2. 1.4.2.1.2

            Being excessively tedious is a solid argument. In some technologies would require thousands of pages of disclosure and impose immense cost, especially on small inventors. In addition it creates a substantial risk that the applicant will overlook an embodiment and thereby grant a competitor a free license. Such a patent system would fail at “securing to inventors the exclusive right to their discoveries” and thus would discouraged patenting and the associated “progress in the useful arts”.

            The invention should be disclosed sufficiently for one of ordinary skill to understand and practice it. Any further burden on the applicant should be minimized.

            1. 1.4.2.1.2.1

              In some technologies [it] would… impose immense cost…

              Would it really. Once one had such a list, it could be cut-&-pasted from app to app. Meanwhile, §112(f) promises named embodiments and equivalents. The longer your list of named embodiments, the broader the reach of those equivalents. I think that a list rule would be both less costly and less potentially eviscerating than you are imagining.

              The real loser from such a rule would not be the inventors, but rather the patent professionals. Such a rule would sharpen the contrasts between the attorneys who know their stuff and the ones who are merely phoning it in. Clients would suddenly have a much clearer picture who is really worth their salt, and some attorneys do not welcome what would be revealed.

              1. 1.4.2.1.2.1.1

                cf
                Once one had such a list, it could be cut-&-pasted from app to app

                with
                Such a rule would sharpen the contrasts between the attorneys who know their stuff and the ones who are merely phoning it in

                As if merely cutting and pasting is somehow differentiable from phoning it in.

                This merely exhibits that Greg is — yet again — speaking from his arse.

    5. 1.5

      Helpful thread. I was frustrated during the debates over Tillis’ proposed amendment to §112 that would have applied §112(f) to not only nonce words, but all functional terms. Inventors would have been limited to picture claims. That seems to be where this petition is headed. Outside of pharma, functional terms are unavoidable – “link”, “hinge”, “fastener”, “regulator”, “low pass filter”… You will never write a claim that approaches the full scope of your invention without functional terms.

      The infringers and their supporters like Lemley and Tillis would limit us to only the embodiments we can list. Then the incumbent can have their engineers reduce our invention by replacing one of the elements in our claim with a structure we neglected to list. The corporations and their lawyers actually believe that is pure innovation – reading a patent and getting around it. Eliminating functional terms makes that job very easy. They can learn from our disclosure – and frequently from our prototypes and commercial products – and then make their own tweaked version without taking a license.

      1. 1.5.1

        > limit us to only the embodiments we can list.

        Which, obviously, will greatly increase the already punishing cost of getting a patent.

        Worse, it will hit the pro se community particularly hard. The patent bar can lessen the sting with a combination of boilerplate + automated term-expander / thesaurus software.

    6. 1.6

      “the structure it connotes”

      The term “it” in the above phrase is standing in for “claim term” and we are talking about claiming LOGIC for “processing” data..

      There is no “connotation” of “structure”. It’s ones and zeros and the “structure” depends on the “language” which (surprise!) is never specified in terms that would lead to unambiguous structure. Hence the ridiculous term “connotes.”

      1. 1.6.1

        Your lack of understanding of the computing arts is well known, Malcolm.

        Your “point” here is easily disabused with the Grand Hall Experiment.

        Reality though betrays you — computers differently configured are in fact different.

        How many different ways do you need this put to you? The televsion show House was just not correct, two groups of three resistors (series versus parallel), “soft” “firm” and “hard” are mere design choices of wares?

        Ridiculous? That would be you.

