Means Plus Function; Nonce Words; and En Banc Petitions

If part of a claim to a vehicle includes “a transmission mounted to an engine using a movable hinge,” I dare say few would argue that these limitations are abstract.

sounds the same as saying that the claim is so abstract [or so overbroad for its spec] as to pre-emptively cover every possible way anyone else invents?

That same (il)logic can be applied to the claim language I discussed above with the engine, transmission, and hinge. The problem with many of the anti-software patent arguments are that they are presented by people who do not understand that the claiming conventions in software are little different than the claim conventions in electrical/mechanical devices.

The same logic cannot be applied because you miss the relevant feature of the distinction which is the purported novelty of the feature. The transmission example you gave is presumably a context limitation describing known things. It isn’t the possibly inventive feature. But the computer software is the possibly inventive feature, and describing that inventive feature by the result of its use rather than the structure of what it is has the effect of extending the monopoly beyond the invention, because it necessarily includes things that the Applicant has not thought of but, once they are thought of, would produce a result that is at least marginally similar to one that was thought up.

For example, the limitation “[code for] calculating an optimal route and minimal travel time between an input location and a current device location” is entirely acceptable when driving direction apps are known to the art and the specification attempts to do something inventive with the calculated route and time (e.g. they are preliminary data that are later acted upon in a nonobvious manner), and entirely inappropriate when the art never had a driving direction app and the invention is an algorithm that calculates the route and minimal travel time. That allows a person with a terrible algorithm (e.g. I posit that cars travel on all roads at 15mph) to encompass excellent algorithms (e.g. Google Maps) despite not positing them and importantly not disclosing them to the public.

To use a more physical example – If one invents the bow, the claim cannot be for a machine that fires a projectile. The lack of structural limitations is an attempt to extend the monopoly beyond the invention. For example, that claim would also cover a gun, even though the inventor did not posit and did not enable a gun and a gun operates under entirely different principles of operation than a bow, even though it also performs the same general act of discharging a projectile. But if one is inventing a firearms safety system and that system includes, as part of it, a machine that fires a projectile in a world that is well aware that machines fire projectiles, that functional language is appropriate.

Regardless, no one is claiming things comparable to Morse’s claim 8

As someone who examines computer software, virtually everyone is claiming comparable to Morse’s Claim 8. The allegedly inventive algorithm is either never disclosed at all, or disclosed but claimed functionally. But one of ordinary skill would discriminate in the manner in which a function is implemented.

Take the previous example of a device calculating a driving route and a driving time. That disclosure is an abstract idea (“We should use the processing power of a computer in order to calculate an optimal driving route and time”) together with a non-limiting bad assumption disclosure (“Cars always travel at 15mph”). There is absolutely no evidence that the applicant ever posited using real-time data, for example. Or even historical data from a similar time the previous week. And yet the claim circumscribes those unposited algorithms. Current map apps offer the option of calculating based upon whether or not to use toll roads or expressways. There is no evidence the disclosure ever considered that either. But all of these unposited algorithms still accomplish the broad function of determining a route and a driving time.

It doesn’t much matter if you view the problem as one of a failure to point out and particularly claim (defining something by the result of its use does not particularly describe what the thing is), or as a failure of enablement or possession (Applicant fails to show that they possess the full range of their functional language) or as an abstraction (Applicant merely asserts an abstract goal without concrete limitations on how to arrive at the goal). The problem is unquestionably the use of functional language as part of the nonobvious feature. That’s why the courts previously (and I say previously only inasmuch as they have not said it recently, not that it has ever been overruled) had a rule against functional language at the point of novelty. That’s why means-plus claiming exists at all – because of the Halliburton patentee using vague functional language to describe their contribution.

It is, in actuality, the same problem as Morse, your current applicant just throws in a handful of context limitations first: A processor, memory, a few context limitations to set up the problem, and then, when the critical point of describing the new thing that this inventor contributes, they don’t limit based what they thought of at all, they limit based on the effect of its use. Morse’s claim wouldn’t have been any more valid if he had thrown in token “receiving message data” and “publishing the printed characters” limitations so long as he remained vague about the function his machine provided: “conveying information using electromagnetism to print at a distance.” That reads on the cell phone text message as well as the telegraph. Are we to believe that there is no harm in allowing Morse’s claim to reach the cell phone text?

As General Electric v Wabash said: “A limited use of terms of effect or result, which accurately define the essential qualities of a product to one skilled in the art, may in some instances be permissible and even desirable, but a characteristic essential to novelty may not be distinguished from the old art solely by its tendency to remedy the problems in the art met by the patent.”

It is one thing to use functional language to describe a category of old things. It is quite another to attempt to enlarge the invention by using functional language in lieu of structural language for the newly invented thing. The fact that functional language may generate a broad but definite category does not mean that the category is nonabstract or fully possessed.

You can’t invent the function of achieving a result. You can only invent a handful of posited means that will get you there. Those posited means are a valid claim. The function itself is not. How can you ever prove that you possess all the means for achieving a result?

It’s virtually never appropriate to argue that claims are nonobvious because of functional language, and yet virtually every computer software claimset does just that.