Supreme Court on Patent Law May 2022

I never want to see the SCOTUS take cert. in a patent case—may God bless and keep the SCOTUS… far away from us. Therefore, I do not actually want to see the SCOTUS take cert. in Amgen v. Sanofi.

It would be interesting, nevertheless, in that WD law as it currently stands is entirely a creation of the CCPA/CAFC. The SCOTUS has never actually addressed the idea of WD as a separate legal requirement from enablement.

Insofar as Amgen v. Sanofi has seen two trips to the CAFC—one to address WD, and one to address enablement—this would actually be a good case by which the SCOTUS could address whether they want to see two separate legal requirements from the same sentence in §112(a), or only one. As I said, however, I definitely do not want to see the SCOTUS take cert. here.