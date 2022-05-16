Well, its outta my league, b/c even lil ole me can see that it takes a superduper jurist to be able to predict inventions which would occur” in the ordinary course without real innovation.” Clearly, the author of that one has an elevated sense of clairvoyance to be able to prophesize what inventions would have just occured (presumably by a breathing human in the future, person unknown, place unknown). haha, it admits of hinsight, b/c the jurist who wrote that is hinting that they can determine what would have otherwise occured, but for that pesky inventor who filed a spec.

“obvious to try”… added nothing.

“Combining previoulsy known elements”…… haha, every invention is a combination including that which was previously known. I’d be curious what was in their head when the notion that “a subsequent invention can deprive prior inventions of their value or utility” , ha ha ha. Ok, I can see it where one invents a new method of petro cracking, which renders existing refineries to have less value, compared to the new development (hypothetically, use HF as catalyst, or whatever). Yea, it is painful when a huge capex is made, then some inventor comes along and renders the plant to have less value. Kinda like, when Henry Ford put the horse and carriage makers out of business. Its the American way, boo-hoo to the big guys, they just can’t take the pain of having anyone else to one-up them.

I sense these folks’ posterity is going to suffer in the future (emulating their clairvoyance myself) , particularly when we need creative problem solvers, for future serious problems we’ll be facing. But, voila, the inventors are GONE baby, they treated them too poorly. Karma !!