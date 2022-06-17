Who Escapes Texas? And Where Do They Go? Mandamus Petitioners and Transferee Courts in Patent Venue Disputes

Patent

By Paul R. Gugliuzza, Temple University Beasley School of Law; Jonas Anderson, American University Washington College of Law; and Jason Rantanen, University of Iowa College of Law. This is the second in a new series on venue transfer requests and mandamus at the Federal Circuit.

Litigants shouldn’t get to choose the judge who decides their case. To us, that seems like an uncontroversial proposition. The ability to “judge shop” is the primary reason patentees once flocked to the Marshall Division of the Eastern District of Texas to file their infringement suits and are now flocking to the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas, where they’re guaranteed to have their case assigned to Judge Alan Albright. Judge shopping, we’ve argued elsewhere, raises concerns about court bias and capture and can make litigation unnecessarily costly and inefficient.

Numerous scholars, members of Congress, and even the Chief Justice have raised concerns about judge shopping, with a particular eye toward patent cases. Likewise, the Federal Circuit has indicated skepticism about the rapid accumulation of patent suits in Waco. In the past two years, the court has used the extraordinary writ of mandamus to order over twenty patent cases filed in Waco to be transferred elsewhere under 28 U.S.C. § 1404(a), which permits transfer “[f]or the convenience of parties and witnesses, in the interest of justice.” (Over the same time period, the Federal Circuit granted only two § 1404(a) mandamus petitions arising from any other court, both from the Eastern District of Texas.)

Though we think the harms caused by a party being able to choose its own judge are clear and indisputable, there is a counternarrative. It goes something like this: the Federal Circuit is polluted with “anti-patent sentiment.” It is captured by the big tech companies that are the most frequent targets of infringement suits—Apple, Google, and the like. And the Federal Circuit is thwarting patentees (and innovation) by sending infringement cases away from patentees’ chosen courts in Texas to places that are friendlier to defendants, such as the Northern District of California.

Fortunately, data we have collected as part of our comprehensive empirical study of mandamus practice at the Federal Circuit can help us assess whether, when it comes to questions about patent venue, the Federal Circuit is really in the pocket of big tech.

First off, it is true that mandamus petitions seeking transfer from Texas to the Northern District of California are more likely to be granted than petitions seeking transfer to other districts. As the table below shows, from 2008 through 2021, the Federal Circuit granted 32.0% of mandamus petitions seeking to overturn a district court decision denying transfer from the Eastern District of Texas to the Northern District of California as compared to 25.6% of petitions seeking transfer from the Eastern District of Texas to any district besides the Northern District of California. Likewise, the Federal Circuit granted 63.2% of mandamus petitions seeking to overturn a district court decision denying transfer from the Western District of Texas to the Northern District of California as compared to 46.2% of petitions seeking transfer from the Western District of Texas to any district besides the Northern District of California.Overall, mandamus petitions seeking to overturn a district court decision denying transfer from either Texas district to the Northern District of California were granted 45.5% of the time, while petitions seeking transfer from either Texas district to any district besides the Northern District of California were granted only 30.8% of the time.

To be clear, this disparity in grant rates among transferee courts doesn’t establish that the Federal Circuit unduly favors Silicon Valley-based tech companies. Rather, it may be that cases filed against those companies in Texas present particularly strong cases for transfer given that the defendants’ offices, employees, documents, and R&D facilities tend to be located in California. Regardless, the data does make clear that a mandamus petition seeking transfer from Texas to the Northern District of California is nearly 40% more likely to be granted than a petition seeking transfer from Texas to any other district.

To better gauge big tech’s success at the Federal Circuit, we can also look at the grant rates for individual mandamus petitioners. We found these results, frankly, a little surprising. First of all, there are not as many repeat petitioners as one might think. In total, from 2008 through 2021, roughly 185 individual parties joined one or more petitions for a writ of mandamus seeking to overturn a decision by the Eastern or Western District of Texas denying transfer under § 1404(a). (For the purpose of this analysis, we combined obviously related corporate entities, such as Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electronics America. Also, because many petitions are joined by multiple parties, the total number of petitioners is much larger than the number of Federal Circuit decisions.)

The most frequent petitioner in our dataset is Apple, which filed 16 petitions over the 14 years covered by our study. The Federal Circuit granted 4 of those petitions. The most successful petitioner of note is Google, which prevailed on 4 of its 6 petitions. But those numbers are small, making it hard to draw definitive conclusions.

The table below shows the results of Federal Circuit mandamus decisions in which the Eastern or Western District of Texas denied transfer under § 1404(a), limited to petitioners who appeared in three or more decisions from 2008 through 2021.As indicated on the first table above, the overall grant rate for Federal Circuit mandamus petitions challenging denials of § 1404(a) transfer motions by the Eastern or Western District of Texas is 37.5%, so these frequent petitioners do about average. (Though of course the mandamus grant rates in cases out of the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas are much higher than in cases filed elsewhere.)

If we added the Federal Circuit’s mandamus decisions from 2022 (after we closed the dataset for our study at the end of 2021), the numbers would change somewhat. Apple is 2-0 this year, which ups its grant rate to 33.3%. Google also won its only petition in 2022, bumping its grant rate up even higher, to 71.4%. Samsung likewise is 1-0 this year, so its rate is now 50%. Still, we would hesitate to say that any of this establishes that the Federal Circuit is biased against patentees and in thrall to big tech.

To be sure, the world’s richest corporations, like Apple and Google, enjoy massive advantages any time they litigate; the notion that we have an impartial court system indifferent to litigants’ economic power is fanciful. But it’s also specious to claim that the Federal Circuit’s mandamus practice indicates court capture by big tech. More likely, the Federal Circuit is using the imperfect tools at its disposal to fix a real problem: the questionable incentives for both judges and litigants in a system where the party filing a case gets to choose its judge.

33 thoughts on "Who Escapes Texas? And Where Do They Go? Mandamus Petitioners and Transferee Courts in Patent Venue Disputes

  1. 8

    When a person infringes a patent, are there situations in which an infringers’ actions can be construed as meeting the inducement element of a tortious interference claim re the patent-holder’s existing contractees ? If so, might it be possible to eliminate the federal courts, and go through the state courts instead ?
    Can a tortious interference theory be used to obviate the need to even step foot in a federal court ?

    1. 8.1

      Thank you Agent Whewell.

      Yes, a plaintiff can choose their battles and decide whether or not to enforce their patent rights.

      1. 8.1.1

        You’re welcome 🙂 Its not valid to generalize since each case is different, but I’ve seen some contracts that stood the test of time and rendered it a moot point to ever challenge a patent that’s subject of or to the agreement.

        With each change in procedure, interpretation etc we’ve seen as time passes, its as if a lid is being put on certain things, in general. But each time the lid is put on, the pressure builds until a little hole blows out the side of the kettle.

        Its one of the most fascinating topics, how to be creative and do things differently, hopefully better.

        quick Q: when (approx what year) ‘s the first time you ever heard of a 12b6 used in a patent case during initial pleadings which resulted in a dismissal ?

    2. 8.2

      definitely NOT. Patent law would pre-empt any attempt to convert infringement into some state law claim. The way you set up your hypo, the plaintiff would have to prove infringement of a patent claim as an element of its state law claim. That can never happen.

      1. 8.2.1

        But would they have to prove it ? Can a buyer in a supply contact be offered to acquiesce in writing that:

        “Smith Co. has consulted with Counsel and after diligent inquiry have concluded and agree, that the invention in patent # xyz is novel and non-obvious in view of the findings, agree there can never be any controviersies surroundingthe technology, and agree to never litigate xyz.”

        It wouldn’t work for all techs, and have to check out whether this should or should not constitute part of the agreement’s consideration. Attempting to find new ways to minimize the probability of litigation.
        This sort of thing is potentially an anti-trust minefield too. If I’m way off on this, I hope some of it was entertaining at least. 🙂

  2. 7

    I guess you’ll have to read about my recess, then follow it in court

  3. 6

    What if plaintiffs are merely shopping for a venue that practices the 7th amendment? Does that change the analysis? Perhaps judges that try cases should be emulated rather than reprimanded. Why do litigants with deep pockets get the advantage aof avoiding trial?

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      … because that’s efficient?

      (and yes: /s)

    2. 6.2

      Josh, WDTX Waco has actually conducted a smaller percentage of jury trials of its huge patent docket than a normal district. As previously noted on this blog, the main appeal of that one-judge district to plaintiffs is no stays for IPRs, no Alice type unpatentability motion grants, and early Markmans. Thus, more early cash settlements by defendants to avoid large discovery and trial expenses. [So, fewer final judgements appealable to the Fed. Cir. even though it has had a huge patent suit docket].

      1. 6.2.1

        The Efficient Infringer spin is strong in this one.

  4. 5

    Be interesting to dive a bit deeper and find out why Google and Apple were not as successful as the other large tech companies.

    Is it because of Apple Stores everywhere?

    Reply Report
      I meant Amazon not Google. Is it because of Apple stores and Amazon delivery trucks and warehouses?

      Reply Report
      Also, not sure I’ve really heard this:

      “It goes something like this: the Federal Circuit is polluted with ‘anti-patent sentiment.'”

      I think the narrative has gone more like “The W.D. of Texas is a rogue district that needs to follow our laws.” One gets the feeling that the motivation of the CAFC is more of not liking the fact that apparently a judge is not following their precedent.

      Reply Report
        The main function of an appellate court is to reverse district courts that do not follow circuit precedent.

        Reply Report
          Ok,

          Same question then as to Night Writer – which decisions in particular (on the merits of patent law) are being reversed?

          (Should I be nicer to you now that Malcolm has placed you and I in the same bucket? )

          Reply Report
          Yes that is correct Litig8or.

          Reply Report
        Which precedent is it that you think is sparking this action?

        I think it must be different.

        If it were indeed precedent, then the CAFC would (or could) rule directly.

        No.

        Instead this is directed at the FLOW of even hearing cases.

        This instead is directed to the notion that a particular court will not imbibe the Efficient Infringer narratives.

        Reply Report
          Maybe anon. It is definitely a necessary condition of this problem that the patent laws are being so unevenly enforced. Scalia said that these giant balancing tests are not laws but just enable judges to implement whatever policy they like. In patent law that is all we have now for ever statute.

          The narrative from the anti-patent crowd where they set up strawmen and nonsense.

          But, honestly, anon, I suspect the biggest element of this is that the CAFC doesn’t feel their case law is being follow for venue. And I suspect even if the judge was a very anti-patent judge (I’ll invalidate any patent), that the CAFC would have the same reaction. Their desire for power is greater than their desire for dismantling the patent system.

          Reply Report
            Hit a filter… (this repost is not recapturing the lost tagged emphasis)

            Your comment is awaiting moderation.

            June 18, 2022 at 10:38 am

            Thanks Night Writer – I hear your position, but must disagree, if not for some subtle grounds.

            Note how I asked about merits of patent law – and the absence thereof of actual decisions in defiance of the CAFC “power.”

            Venue is merely the weapon, rather than the aim.

            As the aim is not venue, those areas of the country that MAY have venue issues but otherwise are in accord with the underlying aim simply will not receive the notice of the CAFC, as concern about power is less concern about power of one weapon and more concern about power of what any weapon would be aimed AT.

            Look at the underlying tones of posts here from Greg and Paul (and elsewhere from Wt) – the underlying substantive patent positions are the aim. Efficient Infringers settle because those areas will give those substantive patent issues a fair hearing, and tend not to indulge in the Efficient Infringers choice of games.

            IF these fair hearings sans typical Efficient Infringer games were still likely to result in Efficient Infringer wins, venue would not even BE challenged.

            Reply Report
            I would add that the attacks against the Person of specific judges (by Congress, even Supreme Court justices, and the typical Efficient Infringer cheerleaders here) are NOT universally shared and that the ACTUAL efficiency is being emulated by the United States Court of Federal Claims – as noted by a recognized patent law expert Jurist on that Court: Judge Holt.

            An age-old adage applies: Follow the Money.

            Reply Report
    Re: “..it is true that mandamus petitions seeking transfer from Texas to the Northern District of California are more likely to be granted than petitions seeking transfer to other districts.”
    Isn’t the simple logical rationale for that that these are primarily software or internet patent suits against large companies having their major activities, personnel, and/or headquarters in Silicon Valley, and little or no likely witnesses in West or East Texas?

    Re: Why pick the last 13 years rather than the last 3-5 years for this study?
    Isn’t that academic, since there were very few mandamus petitions granted by the Federal Circuit before all those recent one’s from WDTX Waco?

    Reply Report
      To look at this from another perspective, is there any evidence that the Fed. Cir, would not grant venue transfer by mandamus in a patent suit filed in, say, North Dakota or Alaska, against the same Silicon Valley company products if the judge there had consistently refused venue transfer motions?

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        To look at this from yet another perspective, in our system, the plaintiff traditionally gets to pick the forum (subject to personal jurisdiction, venue, and long arm statutes). IANA-litigator, but my impression is that “inconvenient forum” was traditionally considered a very exceptional thing.

        Put differently, is it more fair to let the *defendant* pick the forum vs. the *plaintiff* pick the forum?

        Reply Report
          Fair question, but look which party Congress decided was the most “fair” party for picking patent suit forums in 28 U.S. Code § 1400(b): “Any civil action for patent infringement may be brought in the judicial district where the defendant resides, or where the defendant has committed acts of infringement and has a regular and established place of business.”

          Reply Report
            …. That last sentence has been eminently corrupted.

            Reply Report
          The principle of forum non conveniens is simply that a court may resist imposition upon its jurisdiction even when jurisdiction is authorized by the letter of a general venue statute. These statutes are drawn with a necessary generality and usually give a plaintiff a choice of courts, so that he may be quite sure of some place in which to pursue his remedy. But the open door may admit those who seek not simply justice but perhaps justice blended with some harassment. A plaintiff sometimes is under temptation to resort to a strategy of forcing the trial at a most inconvenient place for an adversary, even at some inconvenience to himself… The court will weigh relative advantages and obstacles to fair trial. It is often said that the plaintiff may not, by choice of an inconvenient forum, “vex,” “harass,” or “oppress” the defendant by inflicting upon him expense or trouble not necessary to his own right to pursue his remedy. But unless the balance is strongly in favor of the defendant, the plaintiff’s choice of forum should rarely be disturbed.

          Gulf Oil Corp. v. Gilbert, 330 U.S. 501, 507 (1947)

          Reply Report
    Litigants shouldn’t get to choose the judge who decides their case. To us, that seems like an uncontroversial proposition.

    Intuitively, this seems uncontroversial to me (and the Chief Justice) as well. For better or worse, however, this proposition gets a lot of pushback around these parts.

    Reply Report
    >As the table below shows, from 2008 through 2021
    ****
    >Still, we would hesitate to say that [the recent winning streak] establishes that the Federal Circuit is biased against patentees and in thrall to big tech.

    Why did you pick 2008 / 13 years? Do the percentages change if you zoom in on the last 3 or 5 years?

    Reply Report
      It is a good question. I hope the authors answer it.

      Reply Report
      Question to the same effect:

      Does it fit the desired narrative?

      Reply Report
    All very interesting. Thanks for doing the work to find these numbers.

