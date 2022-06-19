Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Christopher Yasiejko: Apple Escapes Potential New Trial in $506 Million Patent Dispute (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Blake Brittain: Apple Loses Bid for Third Trial in $300 Million Wireless Patent Case (Source: Reuters)
- Blake Brittain: U.S. Supreme Court Won’t Review Amazon, Websites’ Win in Patent Case (Source: Reuters)
- Phil Taber: Taber Innovation Group Secures Canadian Patent for First Responder Location and Monitoring System (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Blake Brittain: U.S. Urges Supreme Court to Reject Apple Appeal in Qualcomm Patent Fight (Source: Reuters)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Alexandra George and Prof. Toby Walsh: Artificial Intelligence is Breaking Patent Law (Source: Nature)
- Roslyn Layton: To Strengthen American Jobs, Stop Abuse Of Patents And IP Laws (Source: Forbes)
- Isabelle Kirkwood: The Federal Government Wants To Address Canada’s Intellectual Property Woes, But Is Its Strategy Paying Off? (Source: BetaKit)
