Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Jonathan Stempel: Cisco Wins Reversal of $2.75-Billion Damages Award Because Judge’s Wife Owned Stock (Source: The Globe and Mail)
- Amy Simonson: Ohio State University Wins Trademark For The Word ‘THE’ (Source: CNN)
- Richard Lawler: Supreme Court Rejects Apple’s Bid To Continue Fighting Over Two Qualcomm Patents (Source: The Verge)
- David Phelan: Apple To Transform Apple Pencil 3 In Huge Upgrade, Patent Reveals (Source: Forbes)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Aurora Plomer: Trading Intellectual Property Rights in Europe: From IP Nationalism to International IP (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Brian L. Frye: Review of Anjali Vats, The Color of Creatorship: Intellectual Property, Race, and the Making of Americans (Source: SSRN)
- Atty. John R. Sommer: My Holiday Wish List From the PTO (Source: SSRN)
