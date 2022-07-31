Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

3 thoughts on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    Thanks for the blast from the past (2011) with the Boundy article.

    1. 1.1

      Yes, a blast that takes us back to when the AIA had not yet been signed into law (may this serve as a prescription to future Congressional action).

      And Davey wasn’t the only one – I too took multiple paths of warnings – both direct to my own Congress critters and a more informal forum (this and other patent blogs).

      Ours were $imply not the largest Voi€e$.

      1. 1.1.1

        Re David Boundy and “..back to when the AIA had not yet been signed into law” . . “Ours were $imply not the largest Voi€e$.”
        A major understatement. In spite of 6 years of draft bill discussions before the AIA was enacted by a large bi-partisan majority, very few patent attorneys had even bothered to read any draft bills or even participate in AIPLA and other useful discussions [as I did], much less even note allegedly unintended consequences, as Boundy is apparently asserting, and then started complaining [ever since here] only when they finally noticed it affecting their practice – way too late. But who really wants to return to Byzantine and often unsuccessful “interferences” and “swearing behind prior art” practices, for example? As for IPRs and PGRs, where are the draft bills and their support, much less consensus or committee approvals, for significant new legislation, especially after the changes already made in the last ten years without new legislation?

