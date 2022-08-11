Calling New Patent Law Professors

by Dennis Crouch

Every year, law schools advertise open faculty positions via a Faculty Appointments Register sponsored by the American Association of Law Schools (AALS). This year’s list was just released, and lots of schools are looking to hire patent and IP professors. The list includes:

Akron, American University, Barry University, Baylor, Chicago-Kent, Drake, Duquesne, Florida A&M, GWU, Hawaii, Louisville, New England, New York Law School, Northern Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole’ Miss, Seattle, Stetson, Suffolk, Suffolk, Texas Tech, U Florida, U Mass, UC Davis, UC LA, UIC (Chicago), UNH (Franklin Pierce), USC, & U San Francisco.

Note that top ranked law schools rarely advertise for particular subject matter areas. For the most part, new tenure-track law professors will have already published law review articles and have some sort of teaching experience. A number of schools though are also considering clinical and administrative positions that would have different expectations. The hiring process is a bit cumbersome at most schools because the faculty as a whole typically vote on whether to extend an offer. At Mizzou, we begin the recruitment process in late August and then usually vote in early December. The new hire then starts work the following summer. We’re not hiring in IP this year, but are looking to hire several candidates folks — primarily focusing on the areas of Criminal Law/Procedure; Evidence; Constitutional Law courses (including First Amendment); Contracts; Dispute Resolution; and Veterans benefits (clinic).