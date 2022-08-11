Calling New Patent Law Professors

by Dennis Crouch

Every year, law schools advertise open faculty positions via a Faculty Appointments Register sponsored by the American Association of Law Schools (AALS).  This year’s list was just released, and lots of schools are looking to hire patent and IP professors. The list includes:

Akron, American University, Barry University, Baylor, Chicago-Kent, Drake, Duquesne, Florida A&M, GWU, Hawaii, Louisville, New England, New York Law School, Northern Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole’ Miss, Seattle, Stetson, Suffolk, Suffolk, Texas Tech, U Florida, U Mass, UC Davis, UC LA, UIC (Chicago), UNH (Franklin Pierce), USC, & U San Francisco.

Note that top ranked law schools rarely advertise for particular subject matter areas.  For the most part, new tenure-track law professors will have already published law review articles and have some sort of teaching experience.  A number of schools though are also considering clinical and administrative positions that would have different expectations.  The hiring process is a bit cumbersome at most schools because the faculty as a whole typically vote on whether to extend an offer.  At Mizzou, we begin the recruitment process in late August and then usually vote in early December.  The new hire then starts work the following summer.  We’re not hiring in IP this year, but are looking to hire several candidates folks — primarily focusing on the areas of Criminal Law/Procedure; Evidence; Constitutional Law courses (including First Amendment); Contracts; Dispute Resolution; and Veterans benefits (clinic).

3 thoughts on “Calling New Patent Law Professors

    Re this AALS Faculty Appointments Register advertising for patent law professors, isn’t “UNH (Franklin Pierce)” still well known for teaching patent law from the merger with the latter? Who is already on their faculty these days with a national reputation?
    Some of the best patent law professors have been full time patent practice professionals with patent litigation, especially with oral argument experience, teaching part-time as adjunct professors. [In contrast to law schools where a patent law course is taught part time by some young professor having no patent practice experience, and little or no contact or communication with those who do.] Is such adjunct professor hiring no longer acceptable to accredited law schools?

      My general impression is that, from the law school’s perspective, the primary job responsibility is to write law review articles. The only make them teach a little to pay the bills.

      Academia should never be confused with real world practice.

