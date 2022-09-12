Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Carmel Wroth and Joe Palca: Moderna Suing Pfizer, BioNTech for Patent Infringement in Development of COVID-19 Vaccine (Source: NPR)
- Sean Silcoff: BlackBerry’s US$600-Million Patent Sale in Doubt as Canadian-Led Lending Syndicate Bails (Source: The Globe and Mail)
- Thomas Hutter: VFMCRP Announces U.S. Court Upholds Validity of Velphoro® Patent (Source: Business Wire)
- Blake Brittain: Nike, Adidas Settle Patent Fights Over Shoe Technology (Source: Reuters)
- David Phelan: Apple Reveals Brilliant Apple Watch Upgrade In New Patent (Source: Forbes)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. S. Sean Tu: Pharmaceutical Patent Two-Step: The Adverse Advent of Amarin v. Hikma Type Litigation (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Greg Reilly: Patent Office Power & Discretionary Denials (Source: SSRN)
- Sasan Bakhtiari: Battle of Patents: AUS vs US (Source: SSRN)
