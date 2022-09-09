Utility and Eligibility

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In re Smith, 22-1301 (Fed. Cir. Sept 9, 2022) (nonprecedential). 

Smith is a short opinion affirming the USPTO’s refusal to issue Jason Smith’s patent on eligibility grounds.  The invention is a software method that allows customers to purchase assets from multiple vendors.  The Board rejected the claims as directed to the abstract idea of “storage, organization, and display (e.g., retrieval) of data, which has consistently been held . . . to constitute an abstract idea.”  The Appellate panel then found Smith’s arguments to the contrary unpersuasive.   In his 2011 post-Bilski article, Prof Risch wrote some about the overlap between utility and eligiblity and suggested merger of the two doctrines. “The cleanest test would replace the current patentable-subject-matter test altogether with eligibility utility.” Michael Risch, A Surprisingly Useful Requirement, 19 Geo. Mason L. Rev. 57 (2011).  The problem  for Smith though is that the courts have not accepted Prof. Risch’s suggestions.

Perhaps the most interesting argument by Smith was his statement that “[t]he starting point for the Board’s analysis of should have been to determine whether the claims complied with the useful requirement.” The brief goes on to argue that: “If it is useful, it is by law patent eligible.”  On appeal, the Federal Circuit noted first that Smith’s argument is “without citation” and then found that it is also without merit.  In particular, the court concluded that utility and eligibility are separate and distinct doctrines: “utility is not the test for patent eligibility.” The Supreme Court alluded to this distinction in its Myriad Genetics decision. Ass’n for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc., 569 U.S. 576, 591 (2013) (isolation of “important and useful gene [is] not an act of invention”).  Further, utility is not a prong of the Alice/Mayo analysis.

Per Curiam Opinion by Judges Lourie, Dyk, and Hughes
James Mitchell (Mitchell IP) represented Mr. Smith; Sarah Craven (USPTO Associate Solicitor) was on the other side.

= = =

 

Hide comments

23 thoughts on “Utility and Eligibility

  1. 8

    What happened to “anon”?

    Reply Report
  2. 7

    101 rejections are still off the charts inconsistent on the art unit level.

    Reply Report
  3. 6

    >>The Board rejected the claims as directed to the abstract idea of “storage, organization, and display (e.g., retrieval) of data, which has consistently been held . . . to constitute an abstract idea.”

    So what the CAFC judges do can be characterize as this. Just ridiculous shxt.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      They are just using 101 rather than 103 to reject claims they don’t like.

      Just shameful. J. Rich would have no respect for the current judges. Not a whit.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.1.1

        Wait… would the Giles Rich who wrote that diaper services weren’t patent eligible not respect these judges? Or would the Giles Rich who changed his mind about what 101 means without a statutory change not respect these judges who change their minds about what 101 means without a statutory change?

        Reply Report
        1. 6.1.1.1

          Even for you Ben that was pretty lame.

          Reply Report
  4. 5

    I’m so pissed (I sound like Sarah!), I woke up in the middle of the night with this really cool idea for a patent application, and of course I did not write anything down. Woke up hours later, and can’t remember a thing about it, Bugger!

    Reply Report
    2. 5.2

      really cool idea for a patent application
      ‘ideas are abstract and therefore your invention doesn’t meet the requirements of 35 USC 101’ — Federal Circuit

      Reply Report
      1. 5.2.1

        +1

        Reply Report
  5. 4

    Boo. Smith could have cited me, at least, and made a nuanced argument.

    Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Thank you!

        Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      > a “nuanced argument.”

      To a panel with sledge hammers and swords?

      Not likely to work out well.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.2.1

        True dat Night. True dat.

        Reply Report
  6. 3

    Yeah, nothing there, no meat on this bone. I hate 101 rejections, but this one correctly was rejected on that basis imo.

    Reply Report
  7. 2

    The brief goes on to argue that: “If it is useful, it is by law patent eligible.”
    It is a quaint argument that was never going to be persuasive. Not sure why the Federal Circuit didn’t just R36 this.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      This Per Curiam opinion contains yet another Fed. Cir. statement that Alice et al “abstraction”-type unpatentable claims includes “storage, organization, and display (e.g., retrieval) of data, which has consistently been held . . . to constitute an abstract idea.” [Not encouraging for many such applicants?]

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Its nonprecedential. Don’t get your hopes up.

        Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Maybe that is a clue how not to just get an R36. Put a novel argument in there so they feel the need (or want to get a rush) in rejecting the argument.

      Reply Report
  8. 1

    “… short opinion affirming the USPTO’s refusal to issue Jasonmes Smith’s patent…”

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture