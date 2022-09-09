About 20 years ago I worked on a couple of Michael Borella patents. At the time, he was already a PhD computer scientist, inventor, and networking expert. Borella later became a lawyer and is now a leading partner at the firm.
Hide comments
America's leading patent law source
About 20 years ago I worked on a couple of Michael Borella patents. At the time, he was already a PhD computer scientist, inventor, and networking expert. Borella later became a lawyer and is now a leading partner at the firm.