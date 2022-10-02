Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Nida Zafar: Meta Ordered to Pay Voxer Millions in Patent Infringement Case (Source: Mobile Syrup)
- Chris Burt: Trio of Apple Patent Filings Describe Biometrics Innovations for Various Devices (Source: Biometric Update)
- Brett Foote: Ford Patent Filed for Instant Cabin Heating System (Source: Ford Authority)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Colleen V. Chien: Redefining Progress and the Case for Diversity in Innovation and Inventing (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Richard Epstein: Market Competition as a Constitutional Virtue: A Defense of Lochner and a Revitalized Dormant Commerce Clause (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Peter Georg Picht and Prof. Jorge L. Contreras: Proportionality Defenses in FRAND Cases – A Comparative Assessment of the Revised German Patent Injunction Rules and US Case Law (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: