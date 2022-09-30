Remote Work and Patent Venue

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In re Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. 2022)

In a 2-1 decision, the Federal Circuit has denied Monolithic’s petition for writ of mandamus seeking to escape from Judge Albright W.D. Tex. courtroom for improper venue.  Since MPS is a Delaware Corp., the only way venue is proper in W.D. Tex. is if it “has committed acts of infringement and has a regular and established place of business.”  28 U.S.C. § 1400(b).  The company has employees, and various sales-channels within the district, but argues that it lacks a “regular and established place of business.”  As an alternative to its improper venue argument, MPS also argued that venue is inconvenient under 28 U.S.C. § 1404(a) and that the case should instead be transferred to N.D. Cal.

Judge Albright denied the motions to dismiss/transfer — holding that the “regular and established place of business” prong of the 1400(b) test was satisfied by three key findings:

  1. MPS employed local engineers and sales managers in WDTX to serve local customers;
  2. MPS stored property in WDTX (in the homes of its employees) and that equipment was used to service MPS’s WDTX customers, and
  3. MPS continually maintain a physical presence within WDTX, including by advertising for replacement employees should any of MPS’s existing WDTX employees leave the company or move to a new location.

In considering these issues, the district court relied upon prior Federal Circuit’s cases such as Cray and Cordis and evaluated the factors established there for non-retail  and informal “places of business.”

On mandamus, the majority refused to grant the petition — finding that the distric court’s ruling “does not involve the type of broad, fundamental, and recurring legal question or usurpation of judicial power that might warrant immediate mandamus review.”  To be clear, the appellate panel did not endorse Judge Albright’s decision, but simply found that it was not appropriate for mandamus.  Rather, MPS should wait until the lawsuit concludes and, if MPS it can still appeal on improper venue. Regarding inconvenient venue, the court found no clear abuse of discretion in refusing transfer.

The majority opinion was issued per curiam by Judges Chen and Stark.  Judge Lourie wrote in dissent and argued that the outcome is clear — “Monolithic’s four employees in the Western District do not constitute Monolithic’s ‘regular and established place of business.'”  Judge Lourie raised the particular concern that changing work environments (i.e., work-from-home) will potentially open up venue in unexpected ways:

The district court’s erroneous ruling threatens to bring confusion to the law relating to where a patent infringement suit can properly be brought based on the location of employee homes and to erode the clear statutory requirement of a regular and established place of business. Given the increased prevalence of remote work, I think immediate review by way of mandamus would be important to maintain uniformity of the court’s clear precedent.

Slip Op. Lourie Dissent.  The majority agreed that the shift to remote work is an important consideration, just not important enough to overcome the strong presumption against hearing a mandamus action:

The dissent may well be correct that the issue of imputing employee homes to a defendant for purposes of venue will become an issue of greater concern given the shift to remote work. But, in our view, at present, the district court’s ruling does not involve the type of broad, fundamental, and recurring legal question or usurpation of judicial power that might warrant immediate mandamus review.

Slip Op. Majority.

The court does not delve into the new W.D.Tex. rules that randomly assign Waco patent cases to a handful of judges (not just Judge Albright).  I expect that we will see a sharp diminution in venue mandamus decisions as the court waits to see whether the new approach changes outcomes.

= = =

Notes –  The underlying case alleges infringement of several patents relating to electric power modules.  U.S. Patent Nos. 6,936,999, 6,949,916, 7,000,125, 7,049,798, 7,080,265, and 7,456,617.  The primary accused product is a power management bus (MPM3695) used on integrated circuits

 

 

13 thoughts on “Remote Work and Patent Venue

    Link to the District Court decision…?

    The article above mentions that Albright did consider controlling law, and ruled that the factors still lent to a finding of proper venue.

    On its face, Lourie here makes sense (given controlling law — even as I find the controlling law horribly wrong: based on the simple balance that if a corporation is willing to place itself in a state to gain business benefit, then they should accept the consequence Being In That State of business risk).

    Bros were wanting to talk about people making deals at the end of the year being bad, I got not one, not two but four RCE’s in the exact last bi week and 2x of those within 3 days of the end of the fiscal year. Lelz.

      I don’t see anything wrong with deal making per se, but the yearly glut of end of year allowances suggests to me that lower standards are being applied during that window.

      By all means make deals! But if an examiner is proposing/agreeing to deals in September that they wouldn’t propose/agree to in October, then at least during one part of the year they are not doing their job correctly.

        “suggests to me that lower standards are being applied during that window”

        It might be, but idk, can also just be people working hard to get things allowed for a little push. I know I’m completely wiped out of energy and all after last biweek and change.

    I hope the courts figure out how to distinguish location-independent remote work and location-dependent remote work. Workers don’t need employers to be given another excuse for curtail remote work.

    “We’d love to let our employees work from home, but we can’t risk one of you deciding to live in Austin. So we’ll see you all in person at 8am next Monday!”

      Nice comment Benjamin.

      Why would employers not have every right to dictate work conditions related to remote/non-remote?

    Worth remembering that cases where Judge Albright is overturned on mandamus attract a lot of attention, but—even in close cases—Judge Albright is actually affirmed by the CAFC more often than he is overturned. The cases where he is overturned really are egregious, which is why he gets overturned in those cases.

    Off topic, but I just saw Noah Smith observe that Facebook’s market cap has shrunk so considerably that it is no longer one of the five largest “tech” companies. Therefore, it no longer makes sense to speak of FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, & Google). Instead, the new acronym should be ATAMA (Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, & Alphabet, which is Google’s new name). I thought that interesting enough to share, for whatever little it is worth.

      It is the censorship in my opinion. FB is draconian if your views aren’t left wing. Also, I don’t think Alphabet realizes either how much ill will they have built up by their censorship.

      My guess is that both Alphabet and FB are going to loose to a site or sites that do what Musk was talking about regarding having a public algorithm that censors.

      The ill will that Alphabet and FB have engendered is for some reason not reported. But it is huge.

        It is the censorship in my opinion.

        Interesting theory, but then how do you explain the fact that Google is going from success to success? If folks are fleeing FB because they do not like its censorship, but Google is also engendering ill will from censorship, then why are people not also fleeing Google?

        I think that there is a much simpler explanation here. Apple’s OS used to allow the FB app to track users and collect data. Then Apple changed its OS to stop that. FB is just not nearly as profitable without the ability to track and collect those data. Google, meanwhile, never relied on Apple to collect data, so Google remains mega-profitable (please forgive the pun).

        “My guess is that both Alphabet and FB are going to loose to a site or sites that do what Musk was talking about regarding having a public algorithm that censors.”

        I’d like Musk to be correct, but Musk’s desperate efforts to avoid being the owner of a competitor site suggests otherwise to me.

