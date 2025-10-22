by Dennis Crouch

Economic historian Joel Mokyr recently received the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics (shared with Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt) for reshaping our understanding of why historic sustained technological progress and economic growth emerged in Europe in the 1700s. For patent law scholars and practitioners, Mokyr’s work offers critical historical perspective on a question that echoes through modern IP policy debates: what institutional arrangements best promote innovation? His historic answer from the Industrial Revolution push against any patent-centric narrative, but still argue that knowledge dissemination is the key factor.

Mokyr’s central insight is that the explosion of sustained economic growth beginning around 1750 resulted from an unprecedented accumulation and circulation of what he terms “useful knowledge.” Joel Mokyr, Intellectual Property Rights, the Industrial Revolution, and the Beginnings of Modern Economic Growth, 99 Am. Econ. Rev. 349 (2009). This useful knowledge encompasses both propositional knowledge (understanding laws of nature and scientific principles) and prescriptive knowledge (understanding how to do things through practical techniques and skills). What made the Industrial Revolution revolutionary was not simply the existence of clever inventions, but rather the creation of positive feedback loops between scientific understanding and practical application, amplified by new institutions and cultural norms that encouraged the wide dissemination of both types of knowledge. The Enlightenment subsequently fostered what Mokyr calls an “Industrial Enlightenment” where artisans began engaging with natural philosophy and knowledge became viewed as a public good meant to improve human welfare rather than a proprietary secret to be guarded.

At this time, encyclopedias, technical journals, public lectures, and open demonstrations allowed practical knowledge to spread rapidly. The Royal Society of Arts promoted useful inventions through prizes and encouraged inventors to publish their methods rather than seek patents. Scientific academies in France and elsewhere operated similarly, offering pensions and honors to inventors who contributed to public knowledge. What emerges from Mokyr’s account is a picture of innovation as fundamentally a social and cumulative process, with inventors standing on the shoulders of giants, as captured by Newton’s famous phrase.

Mokyr’s examination of Britain’s early patent system reveals its modest but often problematic role during the Industrial Revolution itself. Britain formalized patent grants through the Statute of Monopolies of 1624, and by the mid-18th century patent filings were increasing. But the system was, in Mokyr’s assessment, expensive, time-consuming, and of dubious effectiveness.

More fundamentally, many of the era’s most important inventors either never sought patents or failed to profit from them. James Hargreaves, who invented the spinning jenny around 1764, substantially delayed patented his device. Samuel Crompton invented the spinning mule in the 1770s but declined to patent it (partly because Richard Arkwright already held a broad spinning patent that might have blocked him). Crompton’s invention spread widely and transformed textile production, yet he earned nothing from it until Parliament later granted him an ex gratia award of £5,000 in recognition of his contribution to British industry. Edmund Cartwright patented his power loom, but apparently did not earn a profit despite wide adoption (he did get Government grants). The civil engineer John Rennie built the innovative Albion Mills in the 1780s—a steam-powered flour mill—and deliberately invited others to inspect it, never taking out a patent; legend has it that James Watt was horrified by Rennie’s openness, yet Rennie prospered by demonstrating his engineering prowess and securing lucrative contracts across Europe.

Even James Watt himself—the canonical example of a successful patentee—presents a cautionary tale in Mokyr’s analysis. Watt secured a patent for his separate condenser steam engine improvement and successfully lobbied Parliament to extend the patent term, giving him effective monopoly until 1800. Watt and his partner Matthew Boulton did profit handsomely, and classical economists pointed to Watt as proof that patents could align private incentive with social benefit. But Mokyr and other economic historians note that Watt used his broad patent aggressively to threaten competitors who were developing high-pressure steam engines, which turned out to be the important next step in steam technology. It was only after Watt’s patent expired that rapid improvements in steam engine efficiency resumed — often through collective invention rather than patenting. The Watt episode illustrates Mokyr’s broader point: patents could provide meaningful incentives for major inventions requiring substantial investment, but overly broad or aggressively enforced patents could also block the very cumulative innovation process that drives sustained technological progress. (I will note there is some dispute on this issue, see, George Selgin and John Turner, Strong Steam, Weak Patents, or the Myth of Watt’s Innovation-Blocking Monopoly, 54 J.L. & Econ. 841 (2011) (arguing that the patent rights may have encouraged the design around).

But the central theme of Mokyr’s work is that technological progress throughout this period was fundamentally cumulative and collaborative. Nearly every significant invention built on prior knowledge, techniques, and scientific understanding that had been shared openly. This raises the question of what role patents should play in a knowledge economy. Mokyr’s answer is nuanced. He agrees that patents provide a meaningful ex ante incentive for some inventors, particularly those undertaking major projects requiring substantial upfront investment. But, patents are only one tool of innovation policy, and often not the most important one.

For modern patent policy, Mokyr’s historical analysis offers several potential lessons. First, is a repeat of what just wrote – I innovation policy likely requires a collection of approaches rather than relying exclusively on patent protection. Prizes, grants, public research funding, reputational rewards, and platforms for collaboration all have roles to play alongside patents. Second, the strength and scope of patent rights are important – the patents granted need to be strong enough to provide a meaningful incentive but without being so strong as to block follow-on innovation. Third, institutions that facilitate knowledge dissemination are at least as important as those that create exclusive rights. An innovation ecosystem needs robust mechanisms for inventors to learn from each other.

It is worth noting an important distinction between the patent system of Mokyr’s historical period and the modern patent system. Early patents were brief documents offering minimal technical detail, and their circulation was limited. A patent granted in London might never be seen by an inventor in Manchester, let alone one in Boston or Berlin. Today’s patent system is orders of magnitude ahead by providing much more detailed and extensive technical specifications; published 18 months after filing (even if the patent is ultimately rejected); and instantly available to anyone worldwide. Publication means that even failed patent applications spread ideas beyond corporate walls, making the underlying knowledge globally accessible in ways that would have been unimaginable in the 18th century.

This evolution is particularly significant given the rise of corporate control over information through trade secrets and restrictive employment agreements. Patents offer an avenue to share this detailed knowledge. And, the patent filing provides a green light for companies to share their information publicly through other channels. The disclosure function that Enlightenment theorists hoped patents would serve has, in important respects, been realized more fully in the modern system than it ever was historically (admittedly, we still have more to do here).

Mokyr’s work thus presents innovation policy as an ongoing balancing act: designing institutions that provide sufficient innovation incentive while preserving the open circulation of knowledge that makes cumulative, society-wide technological progress possible.