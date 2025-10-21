Supreme Court on Patents Fall 2025

by Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court's docket heading into its November and December conferences includes six pending certiorari petitions focusing on patent law and Federal Circuit procedure. I have loosely ranked them here according to some combined score that considers both the importance of the case and its likelihood of being granted certiorari.

The leading contender is Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., No. 24-889, which asks whether a generic drug manufacturer that fully carves patented uses out of its FDA-approved label can nonetheless face induced infringement liability simply by calling its product a "generic version" of the brand-name drug or referencing publicly available information about the branded product's sales. The petition challenges a Federal Circuit decision that permitted inducement claims to proceed even when Hikma's FDA-approved label omitted all direct references to Amarin's patented method of use. Under the Hatch-Waxman Act's framework, generic manufacturers can obtain approval with so-called "skinny labels" that exclude patented indications, allowing them to market their products for unpatented uses only. 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(2).