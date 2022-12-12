Prosecution Suspended

Did you know: A few thousand patent applications are currently lying dormant at the USPTO with their prosecution “suspended” under 37 C.F.R. 1.103(c)/(d).  Part D allows allows for a patent applicant to defer examination for up to 3-years from the application effective filing date. To take advantage of the deferral, the filing and publication fees must be paid; the case must be in condition for publication; and have no issued office actions.  Part C suspends examination following the filing of an RCE for up to three-months.

One company – Intel – is responsible for the majority of applicant-requested suspended prosecution, with 2000+ applicants pending in suspended form. FujiFilm and Lyft are the two other big users, each with 100+ pending cases.

Would your clients benefit from a little bit more time?

6 thoughts on “Prosecution Suspended

    I am sure that Breeze will weigh in with something stellar.

    Companies do it because their inventors invent and it takes a while to get the product out and they don’t want the publication or allowed patent to be public until the product is out. Another reason is that inventors invent new standards and the company wants to wait to see the exact language adopted in the standard so the claims can be customized to the language in the standard such as 3GPP.

      You cannot file a non-pub with a request to defer examination, and claims can be amended to meet emergent standards if the spec supports the amendment, but cannot be amended to meet emergent standards if the spec does not support the amendment, so companies that do it for your stated reasons are not accomplished those goals.

    I can’t say I’ve ever had a client tell me they wish that they had more time before they get an Office Action.

    Maybe it makes sense for junkers that bigger companies file, so they have a few years to realize the invention is not valuable enough to warrant the expense of fully prosecuting. Is there any other reason to delay?

    Start-ups need to demonstrate patentability in the short term, so they can raise money, so delaying examination is a bad idea.

