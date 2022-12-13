US Utility Patent Application Status.

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

This updated chart groups patent applications by filing date and then divides each group into three categories: Patented, Abandoned, and Pending.  Some insights from the data:

  • The grant rate rose substantially from 2011 to 2018. This may be due to the movement among patent attorneys to draft more technical and detailed patent applications. I have not yet attempted to measure whether the increase marks a new level of patent application complexity. (Remember, I’m comparing applications filed in 2011 to those filed in 2018).
  • Abandonments typically occur after multiple rounds of prosecution. Thus, there are only a few abandonments in applications pending less than three years.  (Look at the applications filed in early 2021).
  • Less than 10% of cases are still pending after 4-years of prosecution, with most issuances happening within 30-months of filing.

For data consistency, I used only published applications as I generally cannot see abandoned/pending data for unpublished applications.  In addition, some of the issued patents have already expired after failing to pay the maintenance fees. Those expired patents were categorized in this chart as patented.

 

  2. 4

    “The grant rate rose substantially from 2011 to 2018”

    100% competely, totally from PTO admin, no way spec quality as-filed changed much during that period. Implies a change of standards, the Q includes , under what authority and by whom, to cause change in grant rate ? ooo, call it “delta GR”

  3. 3

    I thought Alice was supposed to have hurt patent application chances at the PTO?

    1. 3.1

      I thought Alice was supposed to have hurt patent application chances at the PTO?
      It does. Have you been asleep the last 8 years?

      I recently received an office action for technology that involves communications between two computer components (having no human interface whatsoever and performing actions that have no direct impact on a human) that has nothing to do with mental processes yet I still get a 101 rejection. Now I have to waste my time addressing a rejection that should have never been made. It has been nearly 4 years since the 2019 Patent Eligibility Guidelines and I’m still getting this cr ap.

      1. 3.1.1

        I thought Alice was supposed to have hurt patent application chances at the PTO?

        It does.

        This is my impression as well. I am surprised and puzzled to see no evident effect from Mayo/Alice in the data. I would have thought that the share of abandonments would have bulged at least temporarily following those cases, but I do not see such a bulge.

        1. 3.1.1.1

          I would have thought that the share of abandonments would have bulged at least temporarily following those cases, but I do not see such a bulge.
          Attorneys/inventors adapt. The fact that patents issued subsequent to Alice doesn’t mean that they are good patents.

          Also, applicants filed after Alice were filed with Alice in mind. This chart doesn’t count the number of applications that would have been filed but weren’t because of Alice.

          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            All fair points.

          2. 3.1.1.1.2

            “Attorneys/inventors adapt.”

            I don’t recall the tone of the discussion reflecting that it was a matter of mere adaptation to overcome Alice for pre-Alice applications.

            Your point regarding post-Alice applications is well taken, but unlike Greg, I was expecting to see the perturbation most recognizable in the cases filed prior to the date of the Alice decision.

      2. 3.1.2

        I’m missing the confusion. Isn’t it obvious by now, that no patents will be permitted to interfere with the evolution of geopolitical computerism and the notion of the “Company Store” ? What am I missing ?

      3. 3.1.3

        “ I recently received an office action for technology that involves communications between two computer components (having no human interface whatsoever and performing actions that have no direct impact on a human) that has nothing to do with mental processes yet I still get a 101 rejection.”

        1. Two computers, wherein the computers are in communication with each other, wherein said communication is a non-obvious communication relating to computing and has no human impact.

        This is an eligible claim in your fantasy world?

  4. 2

    “ The grant rate rose substantially from 2011 to 2018. This may be due to the movement among patent attorneys to draft more technical and detailed patent applications. ”

    That is hilarious. Not a joke?

  5. 1

    Two quick thoughts:

    (1) Does this mean that the grant rate rose during Lees tenure relative to Kappos’ tenure? I confess that I find that intuitively implausible.

    (2) “Less than 10% of cases are still pending…” Should this be “fewer than 10% of cases…”? If the adjective is modifying “cases” (which would be how I would parse it), then these are individual items rather than the collective whole, and should be “fewer” rather than “less.” On the other hand, I suppose that you could parse the adjective as modifying “10%,” which is arguably a collective whole rather than a set of individual items.

    1. 1.1

      You have to remember that the 2011 and 2018 dates are the application filing dates. For the most part, those cases didn’t start being examined until 14-months later.

      Grammar? What is that?

      1. 1.1.1

        Michelle Lee served from 2015 to 2017. That means that she oversaw the USPTO during a time that they were (mostly) examining applications filed between 2012 and 2015. David Kappos served from 2009 to 2013, and was therefore mostly supervising the examination of applications filed between 2006 and 2011.

        Your chart begins at 2010, so we cannot see all of Kappos’ tenure here, but abandonments make up a larger share and grants a smaller share of the totals in the 2010 to 2011 interval than in the 2012 to 2015 interval. I would not have been surprised if the grant share were smaller under Lee’s tenure. I find that surprising, however, that the grant share is actually larger for the cohort of apps that were examined under Lee’s tenure.

      2. 1.1.2

        You have to remember that the 2011 and 2018 dates are the application filing dates. For the most part, those cases didn’t start being examined until 14-months later.
        It also doesn’t reflect WHEN those applications were actually allowed.

