Rep. Issa – House IP Leader

Ryan Davis at IP360 is reporting that Rep. Darryl Issa is the new chair of the House Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. He was previously Chair 2015-2019. Issa has been called-out by the group US Inventor for his previous failure to focus on their particular concerns. He has not announced particular plans for the committee. Sen. Chris Coons is most likely to take over as chair of the parallel Senate Committee following Sen. Leahy’s retirement.
I wonder if Issa will be vilified as being a “woke” tool of socialists.
In case there are those who are missing my point, my point is that the left isn’t the only part of the political spectrum that harbors anti-patent views. See, e.g., the Supreme Court majority the last 50 years or so.
