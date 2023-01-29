Chamberlain Closes on Overhead Door

The Chamberlain Group v. Overhead Door Corp., 21-CV-00084 (E.D. Tex. 2023)

Overhead door won a jury verdict in this case back in March 2022. However, Judge Gilstrap ordered a partial new trial because Overhead Door had failed to disclose key features of its products until just before trial. New Jury, New Verdict. Second time around, the new jury found the asserted claims valid and not infringed — setting the royalty at $43 million.

U.S. Patent No. 8,587,404.

4. A movable barrier system with a moving-barrier imminent motion notification, the system comprising:

a movable barrier operator connected to close a movable barrier;

the movable barrier operator configured to receive a transmitter identification code from a transmitter as part of a communication from the transmitter triggered in response to a first user input at the transmitter, the communication comprising a command to close configured to effect closing of the movable barrier, the movable barrier operator also configured to determine whether to close the movable barrier in combination with operating a moving-barrier imminent motion notification in response to receipt of the command to close the movable barrier based at least in part on the transmitter identification code;

the movable barrier operator configured to determine whether to close the movable barrier without operating the moving-barrier imminent motion notification based at least in part on the transmitter identification code.