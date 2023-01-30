Three New Supreme Court Cases:

The CAFC seems to have an odd idea of infringement of free speech. As in: not providing a legal monopoly for the speaker is somehow restraining that speaker.

Also one would think the burden would be high to overcome the statue- especially in light of the clause in full, which clearly shows that the Congress considered the situation of protecting a President’s name- or not- depending on the situation.

Does it make a difference if the speech is critical or laudatory if ANY viewpoint is being expressed beyond “buy my product”?

Trump Too Small could be praise, if one thinks he is a tubby pile of human gar*bage, as some do.

(c)Consists of or comprises a name, portrait, or signature identifying a particular living individual except by his written consent, or the name, signature, or portrait of a deceased President of the United States during the life of his widow, if any, except by the written consent of the widow.