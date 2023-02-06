How Does One “Use” Flowers?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

We all love flowers, but what is their real purpose, their “use.”  That was a key question the court faced when deciding In re WinGen LLC (Fed. Cir. 2023).

The utility patent at issue covers a petunia plant.  Here, the Federal Circuit has affirmed that the claims are invalid based upon a pre-filing trade-show display of the ornamental plant — holding that the display counted as a “public use.”  “The displaying of ‘Cherry Star’ … was … undoubtedly a use for its intended purpose: ornament.”

The inventors here used conventional plant breeding to create a new form of petunia (Calibrachoa).  WinGen first obtained a plant patent (PP23,232); followed by a utility patent that was filed as a continuation-in-part (US9313959). The claims require two components (1) a particular petal phenotype and (2) a particular genotype:

Petal Phenotype: at least one inflorescence with a radially symmetric pattern along the center of the fused petal margins, wherein said pattern extends from the center of the inflorescence and does not fade during the life of the inflorescence, and

Genetic Feature: a single half-dominant gene, as found in Calibrachoa variety ‘Cherry Star,’ representative seed having been deposited under ATCC Accession No. PTA-13363.

During the reissue, the patentee disclosed the potential invalidating prior use; admitting that the claimed variety was displayed at a private Home Depot event where wholesale growers displayed their wares.  Nothing was for sale at the event, no orders were placed, and attendees were not permitted to take samples or cuttings.  However, there was also no express or implied obligation of confidentiality binding individuals who attended.

The patentee argued that the display should not be considered a public use — it was only displayed — and not used.  One case on point is Motionless Keyboard Co. v. Microsoft Corp., 486 F.3d 1376 (Fed. Cir. 2007).  In that Motionless Keyboard, the alleged prior use involved displaying the invention (a keyboard).  But there, the court found no public use because the keyboard was not hooked-up to a computer. Id.  The patentee also distinguished the old canard of Egbert v. Lippmann, 104 U.S. 333 (1881).  In Egbert, the Supreme Court premised its public use finding on the notion the inventor failed to maintain control over his invention — allowing someone to wear the corset around in public repeatedly over an extended time without any restrictions. See, Dey, L.P. v. Sunovion Pharms., Inc., 715 F.3d 1351 (Fed. Cir. 2013).  Here, however, the flower was kept in the control of the patentee despite being displayed.

In distinguishing these cases, the Federal Circuit looked to the purpose of the invention.  The oddity of this utility patent is that it claims an ornamental plant.  Although the claims were not challenged on Section 101 utility grounds, the Federal Circuit still considered the plant’s utility as it fed into the “public use” bar of Section 102.  And without fanfare, the court concluded that its purpose was ornamentation; that a display of the plant counts as ornamentation; and therefore the plant was in public use.

Although the court indicates that this situation (ornamental use of a utility patent) is a unique question of first impression, the court inexplicitly issued its decision as non-precedential. Perhaps the court simply did not want to make law based upon a logical paradox. Further, the Federal Circuit’s justification was not found in the USPTO brief in the case. Rather, the USPTO asked for a simple rule that a public use follows from display of the complete invention in a commercial setting and without any secrecy limitations.  But public display is not enough for a finding of traditional public use.

The patentee had also argued that its continued control over the plant meant that nobody at the Home Depot event could have learned of the genetic feature claim limitation.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit did not consider that argument – finding that the argument had been forfeited because it was not meaningfully presented to the lower tribunal.

The patentee told the court in briefing and at oral arguments that the claims cover an ornamental plant.  Those admissions allowed the court to rely upon that conclusion in its decision.  Here, the real utility might be found in the specification (and deposit) that provide guidance on how to grow the plant.

Note that this was a pre-AIA case.  The AIA now includes an additional catch-all “otherwise available to the public” that presumably makes it easier to show that certain public showings ‘count’ as prior art.

Hide comments

18 thoughts on “How Does One “Use” Flowers?

  1. 8

    Roses are red
    Calibrachoa are blue
    The prior public use
    Makes the claims not new

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      Works better this way actually:

      Calibrachoa are red
      Violets are blue
      The prior public use
      Makes the claims not new

      Reply Report
  2. 7

    How do you use a screwdriver?

    (context: think multiple AND out of the box)

    Reply Report
  3. 6

    “..public display is not enough for a finding of traditional public use” [?] was not a assertion one should rely on for safely delaying filing a patent application more than a year thereafter even before this decision, especially if the public was allowed inspection access to a displayed device or it’s alleged novel features were publicly noted.

    Reply Report
  4. 5

    I understand the purpose and value of preclusion and predictability, but shouldn’t a specialized appeals court have the power to sua sponteraise an argument that is fundamental to a statue’s application…such as lack of utility in a utility patent?

    Reply Report
  5. 4

    Off-topic:
    It has been my professional experience that the preparation of an ADS, PCT Request, and other forms necessary to file a patent application are viewed as administrative tasks performed by legal assistants, and therefore non-billable. During a conversation with a group of patent attorneys at a bar event, I learned that at least one firm was having a paralegal prepare filing documents and then billing the preparation time to the client. I was shocked because, as I said, it’s been my profession experience this is non-billable administrative work.
    Is billing out form preparation a new trend or an outlier?

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      These have always been billable tasks in the various forms that I am aware of.

      Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      Two words: Engagement Letter

      Reply Report
    3. 4.3

      Someone, at some level, who is paid a salary by the business, is spending time, and employing their experience and training, to perform a task on behalf of a client. The question, surely, is not “is this billable” but “at what rate”?

      Certainly, if a firm has a charging structure such that all of its operating costs are covered by attorney fees, then transactional work of this kind may come at no extra charge. But that’s a business model, not a rule. And the client is still paying, potentially, through higher attorney fees.

      As WT quite rightly says, check you letter of engagement.

      Reply Report
    4. 4.4

      And if there’s a screw-up, who’s on the hook for liability? The paralegal? Yeahright.

      Some people bill by the hour. Some bill by the task. Some are willing to do an entire project at a fixed price. However it’s done, the buck stops with the attorney whose signature is on the paper, so that risk is usually charged to the client in one form or another.

      But maybe you like working for free.

      Reply Report
  6. 3

    Great. The Court decided how many angels can dance in the flower of a petunia plant.

    The next case will involve a pin.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      At least you can’t accuse them of gilding the lily on this one.

      Reply Report
  7. 2

    All hail the CAFC.

    One of the greatest innovation-disappearing magicians the world has ever seen.

    The inventor never had a chance.

    Never a chance.

    Reply Report
  8. 1

    “ without fanfare, the court concluded that its purpose was ornamentation; that a display of the plant counts as ornamentation; and therefore the plant was in public use.”

    It’s both pitiful and horrifying that the court didn’t use this slam dunk opportunity to expunge the utility patent system of this and a ton of other ornamental (i.e., legally “useless” for 101 purposes) patent claims. We have a plant patent system for a reason, folks.

    Here’s hoping the CAFC fixes this travesty en banc, or that the Supremes get a hold of it and deliver the necessary beating.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      I — again — have to check myself, being in agreement with Malcolm (we are in like accord for the force-fit of Design Patents into the [generally] utilitarian patent law system).

      As to the Court’s choice of “ornamentation,” that’s a slender reed to reach into the natural utility aspects of patents.

      This “reach” also does not rest easy with the Supreme Court “jurisprudence” in the anti-computing arts.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Pretty much any object with mass has utility as a paperweight.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          But paperweight is one of the classic throwaway examples that doesn’t meet the utility standard.

          Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      I’m not usually a big fan of judicial minimalism, but here the examiner didn’t raise utility in the first instance, nor the Board take it up either. So in this particular occasion, I think the Court was wise in giving a wide berth to that potential briar patch.

      Reply Report

