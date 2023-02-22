Guest Post: Third-Party Litigation Funding: Disclosure to Courts, Congress, and the Executive

Guest post by Jonathan Stroud. Stroud is General Counsel at Unified Patents – an organization often adverse to litigation-funded entities.[1] He is also an adjunct professor at American University Washington College of Law.

Patent assertion finance today is a multibillion-dollar business.[2] Virtually nonexistent in the patent space in the U.S. ten years ago—at least in part due to longstanding common law rules on champerty, maintenance,[3] and patent law’s relative high risk—today third-party litigation funding (TPLF)[4] undergirds about 30% of all patent litigation, by conservative estimates.[5] Insurance options are suddenly plentiful,[6] funders are expanding and multiplying,[7] and new deal commitments are on the rise.[8] This general trend is seen in the first chart below, adapted from a recent white paper by Korok Ray.[9]

That is in no small part due to it being the fastest-growing piece of the wider U.S. litigation finance boom of the past 20 years—as has been widely reported, private equity now undergirds huge swaths of U.S. bankruptcy, class action, trademark, securities, and tort litigation, to the tune of $50 to $100 billion in investments annually.[10] According to one of the biggest litigation funders, publicly traded Burford Capital—recently featured on 60 Minutes[11]—there was a 237% increase in overall litigation funding in the US between 2012 and 2018, a trend that, by all accounts, continues unabated.[12] Industry reports show new investments pouring fastest into patent infringement litigation; new deal commitments for TPLF saw an increase of 61%; and patent litigation accounted for 29% of all new commitments by TPLFs in 2021.[13] Recent trends are shown in the chart below, adapted from a Westfleet Advisors report. [14]

In terms of how TPLF is structured, deals are variegated, complex private agreements. But generally the funder will offer non-recourse funding (or funding that is “at risk”) upfront to cover expenses in exchange for being first in line to recoup all of that funding first (i.e., to be “paid back”) out of any recovery, and then to take some hefty percentage—often 60% or more of whatever is remaining, particularly in litigations deemed high-risk (like patent litigation), though there are no rules governing how much funders can ask for. (It generally amounts to more than 50% of the total settlement recovery, acknowledging, at least by basic math, that they are the primary beneficiary of the litigation.). Sometimes all fees are paid upfront by the funder (Fortress is known for this); some pay some continuing level of a fee/contingency split with firms to split risk; some pay the original patentholder upfront, though others think that disincentivizes them from robust ongoing participation; others make all recovery, for all parties in a waterfall, contingent upon settlement. Many start with and later add investors to ongoing funds and matters. Nearly all require oversight and consultation at all key decision points.

Patent TPLF funds generally promise roughly 20% internal rates of return to funders (IRR) year-over-year, or about a 2x to 2.5x return on investment over generally four- or five-year investment cycles, suggesting, at least at the pitch level, that these investments are lucrative for the funders.[15] The biggest (or at least most well-known) players—Magnetar Capital, Burford Capital, Fortress Investment Group, Omni Bridgeway, and Curiam Capital, to name just a few[16]—have funded patent cases for years, reporting in some cases that their existing funds were on pace to return 20% or more—less than some other investments tout, but still beating the market by a fair margin.[17]

At least, that’s as far as can be pieced together. What we do know comes mostly from self-reporting, industry reports, and journalists. That’s because current disclosure of litigation funding relies on a patchwork of state law, court rules, self-reporting, FOIA requests, leaks to journalists, and funding pitches. It’s true today that no one in the government (Federal or state, judicial, legislative, or executive) knows who is funding which litigations, whether they are as profitable as they claim to be, if they are being properly taxed, or even how they are generally structured. Disclosure is limited even for the two well-known, publicly traded litigation fund managers, Burford Capital and Omni Bridgeway; it is sparser still—and highly self-selective—for all the private funds involved. According to a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on litigation funding (written at Congress’ behest), “[e]xperts GAO spoke with identified gaps in the availability of market data on third-party litigation financing, such as funders’ rates of return and the total amount of funding provided,” and noted that no government body is aware of who is funding these cases, who is influencing or controlling them, or what promises they are making to investors.[18] (It also notes litigation finance industry lobbying groups active today, and their membership.)

Disclosure remains sparse at least in part because the very wealthy private investors who fund litigation claims and then reap, they claim, windfall profits—some of them concededly foreign sovereign nation funds[19]—have fought hard to keep those agreements secret, even from judges asking for disclosure, much less from government officials, researchers, reporters, opposing parties, or the public. As such, the Federal District Court of Delaware has recently found itself at the center of this high-stakes debate about transparency and the purpose of the courts.

In April of 2021, the District of Delaware’s Chief Judge, Colm Connolly, issued two standing orders requiring litigants to, inter alia, disclose third-party litigation funding.[20] (The orders apply to all parties and litigation before his Court, not just parties to patent disputes, but do not extend, as yet, to the other sitting judges there.) The orders were neither ultra vires nor exceptional—The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure have been moving toward greater ownership transparency for years, the advisory committees have recommended that judges have the right to such disclosure and are considering further requirements,[21] and similar requirements in Federal District courts across the nation have been in place for years, in districts in, for example, California, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, and Texas (in the Western district).[22] But that trend toward disclosure had thus far largely avoided being raised and enforced in the few Federal districts where patent litigation primarily resides (though the California and Texas districts have long had rules requiring disclosures—ones that are often ignored by LLC PAEs).

As a point of context, it’s worth noting that many states already require disclosure or much more draconian regulation of litigation funders backing state court cases—for instance, some states require funds and funders to register, and some even require funding agreements to be disclosed with the state. Some, as noted above, have even banned the practice at common law, though state courts have increasingly relaxed those rules in favor of regulation.[23] Such laws are already on the books in Arkansas, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, some of which limit the amount and type of funding entirely.[24] At the Federal level, the U.S. International Trade Commission has required elevated forms of self-disclosure about corporate status for years, with on of the five sitting Administrative Patent Judges (APJs), Cameron Elliot, recently ordering litigation finance discovery in three investigations—perhaps with more on the way, as NPEs and funds have sought to use the ITC more frequently recently to exert leverage in litigation. [25]

These disclosure orders and laws come in response to the growing permissibility, availability, and prevalence of third-party litigation funding. What made the Delaware orders particularly relevant to this forum’s readers is that Delaware is a hub for patent infringement litigation—it perennially one of the three busiest districts in the nation, by wide margin over most districts—in no small part because Delaware is a popular location to incorporate large companies.[26]

Connolly’s two standing orders require some basic disclosures of all parties, including the identity of any third-party funders in cases before the Court and whether their approval is necessary for legal strategy decisions and settlement conditions. This allows the judge and jury to know who is funding and benefitting from a lawsuit or its defense, which is critical information for, among other things, ethical considerations like whether a judge should recuse themselves from a case. It is also highly relevant to mediation and settlement conferences, as well as to discovery into legal analysis and work product related to various assertion, defenses, and damages doctrines. And it may help judges prevent (or call into question) misrepresentations about David v. Goliath narratives from being used to sway juries—which come up in the context of motions in limine, objections, and other pretrial and trial matters—where it might in fact be more like large private equity funders versus large operating companies. (In one recurrent example, one major funder has a habit of acquiring patents from companies in bankruptcy and then naming the wholly controlled LLC subsidiaries after the original company, at least suggesting to any jury a connection that no longer exists.)

It did not take long for these orders to reveal relevant information. Notably, it revealed a web of thousands of patent lawsuits (over 4,500 total, stretching back almost a decade) backed by a single undisclosed company. That company recruited individual, unrelated private citizens to sign legal documents as patent “owners”, offering to generate “passive income” for them as part of a litigation-funded investment.[27] Judge Connolly, in a remarkable 78-page opinion, laid out all that he had discovered within a few months of minimal inquiry; it appears what he uncovered barely scratched the surface. Note that, while undisclosed, same company has been all the while pitching their web of entities to investors for funding in exchange for a 15-19% annual return-on-investment (though it does not appear to have disclosed this to the court) via investment brokers and materials publicly available, as of this printing, on the web.[28]

More sophisticated, well-heeled litigation funders have thus far been able to duck Connolly’s requirements, ostensibly to avoid having to disclose their investors. In another high-profile example, a Fortress IP-controlled entity, VLSI Technology LLC, walked away from five years of litigation and five patents they had alleged were worth billions rather than disclose their investors. They concede that at least some of those investors are unknown, undisclosed foreign sovereign nation funds.[29] Notably, they continue to file and litigate in the Western District of Texas; IP Edge, too, has ceased filing in Delaware, per reporting and data.[30]

Which begs the question —if there is nothing to hide, why fight so hard to keep it hidden?

To be clear, I am not suggesting here that litigation funding itself is either currently impermissible—which would be a frivolous claim, given all that I’ve noted—or should itself be curtailed, though legislators, scholars, and policymakers have at times made these arguments. I am noting that, if it is to be—as it is now—a prominent feature of our litigation landscape, then fulsome disclosure is a fair bargain for such profitable investments into otherwise public court proceedings. One that is coming, and that right soon.

And while at the Federal level, Congress and the courts are generally slow to act, the Executive in many ways is already seeking such disclosure. For instance, the International Trade Commission already requires some disclosure of complainants that seek its exclusive jurisdiction over nationwide injunctions, both as to NPE status and to licensing and industry activity to establish the statutory domestic industry requirement. As noted above, one of the five sitting ALJs tasked with reviewing those cases, ALJ Cameron Elliot, has ordered third-party litigation funding orders to be produced and indicated, in at least one case, that such funding should be treated as non-confidential.[31] The GAO recently researched and published a report on general litigation funding, and is working on a report in the patent-specific context;[32] and there have been bills introduced last Congress, offering changes to disclosure in the federal rules in the context of class action and MDL litigation.[33] And let’s not forget the elephant in the room, the USPTO, which, as the issuer of patents, has the right to ask for ownership information and the recordation of secured interests throughout the administrative process, particularly as it comes to the broad fee-setting and fee-paying authority it has over the patents it issues and reviews.

As litigation finance has already quietly become a major part of the patent litigation landscape, it is time to take seriously that disclosure is the inevitable consequence. The question is when, not if. Congress, the courts, and the executive are now coming to grips with the prevalence of, and lack of disclosure into, such arrangements. Disclosure is the bargain litigants make when they avail themselves of the Federal courts,[34] and it’s a fair one that has stood the test of time. Litigation funders are no exception.

