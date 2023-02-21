Liability for Recommendations

The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in two internet-law cases focusing on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. That provision

That cases:

Section 203(c)(1) of the Communications Decency

Act immunizes an “interactive computer service” (such

as YouTube, Google, Facebook and Twitter) for “publish[ing] … information provided by another” “information content provider” (such as someone who posts

a video on YouTube or a statement on Facebook). This

is the most recent of three court of appeals’ decisions

regarding whether section 230(c)(1) immunizes an interactive computer service when it makes targeted

recommendations of information provided by such another party. Five courts of appeals judges have concluded that section 230(c)(1) creates such immunity.

Three court of appeals judges have rejected such immunity. One appellate judge has concluded only that

circuit precedent precludes liability for such recommendations.

The question presented is:

Does section 230(c)(1) immunize interactive

computer services when they make targeted

recommendations of information provided by

another information content provider, or only

limit the liability of interactive computer services when they engage in traditional editorial functions (such as deciding whether to

display or withdraw) with regard to such information?

