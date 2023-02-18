I’m finally getting to Pascal Attali’s wonderful 2022 book titled Once Upon a Time: The Patent. The book’s 300 pages is divided into 50+ short chapters written as vignettes on the global patent system. Every vignette typically begins with a fictionalized historical narrative and then a more detailed explanation of the historical context and its importance. Attali is a European patent attorney and so the focus is more European and global stories. That has been wonderful for me since I already know lots of U.S. stories. I’m only half way through the book, but my favorite so far is reading about the abolition and later reinstitution of Dutch patent law 1869-1912. Big thumbs up. Don’t take my word for it, read the review from Anastasiia Kyrylenko. IPKat found it to be the BEST PATENT BOOK OF 2022.