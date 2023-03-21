All Inventors are Human; All Humans are Inventors

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Petitioners in Thaler v. Vidal ask the Supreme Court one simple question:

Does the Patent Act categorically restrict the statutory term ‘inventor’ to human beings alone?

Thaler Petition for Writ of CertiorariOnly a court with substantial hubris would be willing to take-on this case, but I’m confident that the Supreme Court is up for the task.

The power of AI tools has become viscerally apparent over the past few months and hopefully members of the court have been shown chatGPT or some other generative AI tools that are now widely available (if still quite flawed).  We are are now at a point where it is easy to see an AI tool creating inventive output. And, even if recognition of the invention is fundamental to the inventing process, the AI tools certainly provide sufficient contribution to be considered for joint inventorship.

In general, we take an objective approach to patentability focusing on whether the result is a substantial step beyond what was known before and looking for objective evidence within the patent document of sufficient disclosure.  Some early 20th century courts had alluded to a potential subjective test, but Congress rejected that in the 1952 Patent Act, writing that “Patentability shall not be negatived by the manner in which the invention was made.”  35 U.S.C. 103.  The basic idea here is that we have a public policy goal of encouraging innovation and invention, “promot[ing] the Progress of Science and useful Arts.”  And Congress concluded that a key way to get results is to reward results.

In Thaler’s case, the PTO and courts short-circuited the patentability analysis because the purported inventor is a machine, and machines simply are not permitted to be inventors.

The pending case involves a human named Thaler (Dr. Stephen Thaler) who created an “imagination engine” named DABUS.  According to thus-far undisputed allegations, DABUS created two inventions and also recognized their utility without any specific guidance from a human.  In Thaler’s view, DABUS was the inventor since it was the “individual . . . who invented or discovered the subject matter of the invention.” 35 USC 100(f).   But, the USPTO refused to award a patent because the listed inventor was inhuman.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed — holding that the word “individual” found in 100(f) was properly interpreted as applying only to humans.  One oddity of this conclusion is that definition was added in 2011 as part of the America Invents Act, and without any suggestion on record that the amendment was intended to exclude robots or non-humans.

Thaler’s new petition asks the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case and so some simple statutory interpretation of the word “individual” in context of Section 100(f) and (g).  According to Thaler, the statute is designed to focus attention on the entity that actually does the inventing and does not limit its scope to “humans” or “natural persons,” the common mechanisms used by Congress.

Professor Ryan Abbot has been Counsel of Record for Thaler throughout the case.  Thaler added Mark Davies and his Orrick team for this petition.  Earlier in March, the UK Supreme Court heard oral arguments regarding the UK version of the patent, asking whether “section 13(2)(a) of the Patents Act 1977 (the “1977 Act”) require a person to be named as the inventor in all cases, including where the applicant believes the invention was created by an AI machine in the absence of a traditional human inventor?”  The UKIPO Comptroller-General refused the application and that decision was affirmed on appeal. [2021] EWCA Civ 1374.

= = =

Assuming Thaler loses here, the unsatisfying solution appears to be that the owner or user of the AI will simply be claiming rights as the constructive inventor.  Thaler has a pending application in the EPO suggesting himself as the inventor as owner of DABUS. This approach substantially stretches the law of inventorship.  In the U.S., limitations on challenging inventors mean that many inventive entities can de facto stretch the notion of inventorship without getting caught.

= = =

If you are interested in supporting Thaler’s position, brief in support will be in about 30-days. (Depending upon the docket date, that has not been released yet).

Hide comments

27 thoughts on “All Inventors are Human; All Humans are Inventors

  1. 8

    it is false to say that “DABUS” creates inventions without guidance form humans. DABUS is following an algorithm written by humans. Without humans, DABUS would not exist.

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      Your view suffers a deep fallacy — but one easily resolved.

      For any given invention, figure out who (or what) satisfies the legal technical definition of being an inventor.

      It is beyond clear that the front end builders, programmers and even guided trainers do NOT meet the legal technical definition of inventor.

      Do not confuse “inventor” with being the same as “who (or what) may legally receive a granted patent.

      Reply Report
    2. 8.2

      I think it’s in contradistinction to systems that require guidance for each output, like ChatGPT or StableDiffusion or Midjourney. DABUS may have been programmed, but then once the switch is turned on, it (allegedly) cranks out new ideas without need for further or idea-specific input.

      Reply Report
      1. 8.2.1

        “once the switch is turned on, it (allegedly) cranks out new ideas”

        Apparati in the past have “cranked” out and tested actual new molecules so … once again I fail to see why this issue of “who is the inventor, person or machine” seems so fresh to some people. It’s almost as if they don’t really believe their own b.s. but have some other agenda.

        Reply Report
  2. 7

    “Earlier in March, the UK Supreme Court heard oral arguments regarding the UK version of the patent, asking whether “section 13(2)(a) of the Patents Act 1977 (the “1977 Act”) require a person to be named as the inventor in all cases, including where the applicant sincerely believes that J e s u s C h r i s t, the One True Savior, came to him at night and whispered the new plans into his ear for the purpose of saving humanity from a future without the invention.”

    Deep, deep stuff! We must be so careful not to upset the believers because they are the most important and serious people on the planet.

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      Excellent comment, Prophet. But instead of JC whispering the inventive concept into the ear of the chosen human being (Jo Soap), what we have these days is AI doing the whispering. Can JC make a better claim to inventorship than Jo can? Can AI? We await with interest.

      In particular, will AI engage Chat GPT (not as expensive as Dr Thaler) to plead on its behalf?

      Reply Report
  3. 6

    Dennis Crouch, always born yesterday: “ We are are now at a point where it is easy to see an AI tool creating inventive output”

    So? Non-humans (animals and machines) have created or discovered new things and new processes since forever. Why is this different?

    Answer: It’s not.

    Thaler is just especially cr e e py and Dennis is just especially enamored of computers lately, probably because he or a relative has a specific monetary interest in promoting the latest greatest trend.

    Yawn.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      Dennis should have joined Gene in banning you years ago.

      You belong on Reddit, not PatentlyO.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.1.1

        Did Gene finally choke on his steak? I didn’t realize he was still around.

        Reply Report
  4. 5

    The only interesting question left at this point is the does the gov’t bother filing a response. My bet would be no.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      That’s not interesting either.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        OK, maybe I should have written “interesting” like this instead.

        What can I say? The bar for interesting here is already subterranean and might not even be finished descending yet.

        But, I really would be surprised if the gov’t filed a response voluntarily or the Court issued a CVSG.

        Reply Report
        1. 5.1.1.1

          Some people seem REALLY interested, so much so that they are trying to make a Supreme Court case about it. That’s all that was ever “interesting” about this: what is the matter with those people and why are there lives that empty?Everything else is a sideshow.

          It was the same with Prometheus v Mayo. Does the patent act (or the Constitution) permit people to “own” methods of thinking “new thoughts” about data obtained by old methods? Golly, well, maybe if we just never state the obvious nobody will notice what we’re asking for. To its credit, the CAFC appears to have learned something in the intervening years.

          Reply Report
  5. 4

    I don’t see why the Supreme Court would grant Cert when they would affirm the Federal Circuit 9-0.

    Maybe the issue itself peaks someone’s interest, but what more would they add to what is already in the Federal Circuit’s decision?

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Seems unlikely that the Supreme Court will grant cert for the reasons you state.

      The only wildcard is if there is some other motive related to other cases.

      Reply Report
  6. 3

    Comment appears to be stuck in a filter (but did not receive notice as typical)

    Reply Report
  7. 2

    Justice Thomas will take the case, ramble about how they need not define the bounds of “inventor” but they know it when they see it, and remand for further incomprehensible proceedings.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      + 1.

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Justice Thomas will take the case, ramble about how they need not define the bounds of “inventor” but they know it when they see it, and remand for further incomprehensible proceedings.

      Hardly. The conservative justices will say that inventor means what inventor meant in the constitution at the time of the founding, that the common law confirms women were considered mentally unequipped to be scientists, and that the patent act now only allows men to patent inventions.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.2.1

        “The first patent, granted by the Princes of Florence to Filippo Brunelleschi in 1421, repeatedly refers to him as ‘a man’, and with the pronoun ‘he’, so clearly patents are intended only for men. This is further supported by the doctrine of coverture established in 1066. See also Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org, 597 U.S. __ (2022) (holding women to be chattel property, internal citations omitted).”

        Reply Report
        1. 2.2.1.1

          But are any of their inventions chattel, or perhaps intellectual, property of their husbands (or lacking husband, father or nearest male relative)?

          Reply Report
        2. 2.2.1.2

          Lol on the inclusion of Dobbs — which has no such actual gender bias.

          Maybe instead of being a Liberal Left Lemming, you learn to cogitate on your own.

          Reply Report
          1. 2.2.1.2.1

            Lol on the inclusion of Dobbs — which has no such actual gender bias.

            haha yes both rich and poor are prohibited from sleeping on park benches.

            Reply Report
    3. 2.3

      +1

      Reply Report
  8. 1

    You cannot stop AIs from being inventors but you can prevent them from getting patents.

    Problem solved.

    Now, about using AIs to examine patent applications.

    Then to use AIs to decide PTAB cases.

    Then use AIs to decide patent cases in the District Courts because District Court judges know very little about patent law (or science and technology).

    Then use AIs to replace the CAFC judges because they keep screwing things up.

    So do the SCOTUS justices but they screw everything up.

    Then when AIs are completely running the courts they can decide whether AIs should be allowed to get patents.

    I have an idea. Ask an AI whether AIs should be allowed to get patents.

    Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Ask it to frame a response, first from one side of the fence, then from the other.

        Make it interesting and ask it to defeat the position of one side then the other.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture