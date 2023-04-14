Federal Circuit Confirms its Scrutiny of Judge Newman

The recent controversy at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit involving Chief Judge Kimberly Moore and Judge Pauline Newman has raised concerns and garnered attention. The Court has now confirmed the rumors about Judge Moore’s actions to remove Judge Newman from an active role on the bench. According to a statement of court and two published orders, it seems that Chief Judge Moore also has the support of her fellow judges in this matter.

The primary concern revolves around Judge Newman’s alleged failng to maintain a full workload due to health issues, taking an excessive amount of time to issue opinions, and showing signs of declining mental acuity. Despite these concerns, Judge Newman has refused to participate in the process or receive any documents related to it. Additionally, she has declined to submit to a medical examination or to take senior status or retire.  Her refusal to participate in the process serves as an additional cause in the complaint.

Judge Newman’s obstinance appears to be rooted in her belief that she is “the only person [on the Court] who care[s] about the patent system and innovation policy.”  Throughout her 39 years on the Court, Judge Newman has been a stalwart supporter of strong patent rights.

Judge Newman joined the court in 1984 and is now 95 years old. She has been the oldest member of the court since the death of Judge Giles Rich in 1999 at the age of 95.  Judges Dyk and Lourie are both in their 80s.  

  1. 9

    I’m confused. Was this complaint . . . meant to be filed . . . against our bumbling, babbling, often-confused, near-senile-yet-still-in-office-and-wants-to-run-again president Biden?

    Reply Report
  2. 8

    According to a statement of court and two published orders, it seems that Chief Judge Moore also has the support of her fellow judges in this matter.

    Yet another example of the psychological thought experiment of fire-hosing simians in a cage.

    Reply Report
  3. 7

    She should be immediately removed from office-not even a close call. The initial complaint had merit, and while J. Newmann is free to disagree with it (and can defend herself), she can’t just refuse to comply with the process. GTFO

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      I laugh at Litig8tor for the obvious company that he keeps.

      Hint: only one other person — across the blogosphere — echoes your emotional reaction.

      You do know that “not complying” IS a legitimate course of action, right – after all, your moniker is akin to a litigator….

      Reply Report
      1. 7.1.1

        “ You do know that “not complying” IS a legitimate course of action, right”

        Are you her attorney? Advising her to “keep digging until you reach China” sounds like your style.

        Reply Report
  4. 6

    While I appreciate the reporting and do not disagree that it is newsworthy, I hope that further reporting will minimal in the interests of compassion and discretion.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      She’s a high-ranking federal official whose salary is paid by taxpayers and who wields a significant amount of gov’t power. She’s been accused of failing to properly perform her official duties. The public, including visitors to this blog, unquestionably has a right to be informed about something like that.

      Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      Wow. I agree with Ben.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.2.1

        If I invent a generative AI-based nanobot that can play a miniscule violin, would Newman support me getting a patent for that?

        Reply Report
        1. 6.2.1.1

          According to some folks here (and maybe Newman too), you just did invent it and that includes every operative embodiment envisionable by a skilled artisan for the next 20 years. Maybe throw in the notes for a couple songs so you can point to some “sufficient structure.”

          Reply Report
          1. 6.2.1.1.1

            You are the reason why Judge Newman may feel like she cannot retire or take senior status. (Not that I disagree)

            Reply Report
            1. 6.2.1.1.1.1

              OK, now Prophet has to file an application with claims directed to newfangled ESP control over a federal judge’s career decisions.

              Reply Report
        2. 6.2.1.2

          As a reminder to the audience, this is the person who wrote one hour earlier about doing the “the polite and honorable thing.”

          Reply Report
  5. 5

    The fact that Judge Moore could not personally assume Judge Newman’s seat does not mean that there is not a potential conflict of interest.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      If you have an affirmative case to make for CJ Moore being conflicted, the polite and honorable thing would be to state it outright instead of unfounded insinuations.

      Reply Report
  6. 4

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      P.S. I found a report that about 32% of all federal judges are on senior status [same pay, less workload] so presumably a much higher percentage of those eligible for it [age 65 and 15 years service] must be taking it?
      Does it impose any restrictions other than for some en banc reviews?

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Under what federal judges often call the “Rule of 80,” senior status is available when a federal judge’s age, plus their number of years of judicial service, equals 80. So a judge appointed earlier in life who has served a longer time could actually he eligible before the age of 65. There is no rule requiring that an active judge accept senior status, but there is often pressure applied to older judges to take senior status as that allows the current administration to appoint another active judge to fill that seat.

        Senior judges get a substantially reduced caseload and can often choose the types of cases they are willing to hear (district judges who go senior, for example, often specify that they don’t want to hear criminal cases or certain types of criminal cases). But senior judges remain full Article III judges until they retire or pass away, so they receive their full salary and benefits. But some of the perks of active judgeship go away; they often can hire fewer law clerks because of the reduced caseload, and in some districts, they may be asked to move to smaller offices/courtrooms. At the circuit level, as you mention, they’re typically not included in en banc consideration, which is probably a key reason someone like Newman may have have found senior status unattractive despite first becoming eligible for it in 1995.

        Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      Nothing new in that article, everything there came from the March 2023 order that’s been made public.

      Reply Report
  7. 3

    Importantly, and following on from my comment on the earlier post, I note that CJ Moore is proceeding under Rule 5 by “identifying”, not filing, a complaint. So she is not automatically recused. Moreover, there is no expression mention of recusal anywhere in these documents. To the contrary, it seems like she intends to participate fully for the duration.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Why should Judge Moore be expected to recuse herself? There’s no conflict of interest here. It’s not like Newman occupies some seat that Judge Moore is coveting.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        Don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting or proposing any grounds for recusal. But someone commented on the earlier post asking if she might have to recuse for procedural reasons. I was just noting the lack of any procedural requirement for her to do so under the circumstances.

        Reply Report
  8. 2

    Judge Newman has been a blessing to the field of patent law. I only wish she had been appointed to the SCOTUS decades ago so she could have authored opinions based in an actual understanding of patent law rather than the cluelessness displayed by Thomas and others as they ham-fisted their way to continued ambiguity and uncertainty.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Tell everyone the facts in Prometheus v Mayo, including Prometheus’ theory of infringement of their claims, and explain what was at stake in terms of the patent system and liability for drawing “new” inferences in prior art contexts.

      Go ahead. You’re a very serious person, right? Prove it.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Thank you for proving my point.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.1.1

          The funny thing about his doing that so often, is that he appears completely unaware of the fact that he does that.

          He really does seem to think that his short script of rhetoric is somehow meaningful.

          ps: any update on your design patent cases?

          Reply Report
          1. 2.1.1.1.1

            “ He really does seem to think that his short script of rhetoric is somehow meaningful”

            It will never stop being meaningful as long as there is a tiny army of zombie tadpoles complaining about eligibility jurisprudence who can’t or won’t answer those easy questions.

            Reply Report
            1. 2.1.1.1.1.1

              By all means, keep up the Black Knight imitation.

              Black Knight:
              Right, I’ll do you for that!

              King Arthur:
              You’ll what?

              Black Knight:
              Come here!

              King Arthur:
              What are you gonna do, bleed on me?

              Black Knight:
              I’m invincible!

              King Arthur:
              …You’re a loony.

              Reply Report
          2. 2.1.1.1.2

            Nothing new on those design patent cases. I’m frustrated but worse, the client is frustrated. I can contact the ombudsman, contact the SPE, contact the SPE’s TC Director, or just let the sleeping dog lay. There are Office Actions that have been counted but not mailed for nearly half a year at this point in those cases.

            Reply Report
  9. 1

    Congrats to the personality cultists and fanboys here for facilitating the warping of this elderly person’s deteriorating brain.

    “ Judge Newman’s obstinance appears to be rooted in her belief that she is “the only person [on the Court] who care[s] about the patent system and innovation policy.”

    Hilarious … and also sad.

    Even DC can’t help himself (again): “Judge Newman has been a stalwart supporter of strong patent rights.”

    The term “strong patent rights” is meaningless. Fighting for ridiculously expansive patent rights that are not going to stand up in higher courts or in the court of public opinion is the best way to WEAKEN the entire patent system and, if anything, that is Newman’s legacy (also the legacy of many of her fanboy commenters online).

    Newman notoriously authored one of the least thoughtful and least defensible dissents in the history of the CAFC. If it were up to her, applicants could be claiming rights to drugs and other compositions of matter whose structures were completely unknown (?!), including compositions whose structures were only later determined by other parties. That’s a ludicrous position and we should all be grateful her absurd arguments in that case were crushed. It’s unfortunate that other views of her weren’t crushed as well.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Congrats to the personality cultists and fanboys here for facilitating the warping of this elderly person’s deteriorating brain.

      wrong and wrong – but you be you and continue your rather plain-to-see gaslighting efforts.

      The term “strong patent rights” is meaningless

      Such a Liberal Left empty trick –
      Y
      A
      W
      N

      the opposite is not only true, YOUR vehemence is only more proof of that which — for whatever reason — you seem to want to deny.

      The cognitive dissonance that you must suffer on a daily basis — working to provide people with the very thing that you so clearly
      H
      A
      T
      E
      no wonder that YOU are so warped.

      Reply Report

