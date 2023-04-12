Judge Newman

Good question. I was wondering too.

Rule 25 (see link to Rules below) governs disqualification. 25(a) states: “If a complaint is filed by a judge, that judge is disqualified from participating in any consideration of the complaint [with some exceptions].” However, 25(a) further states: “A chief judge who has identified a complaint … is not automatically disqualified from considering the complaint.” (my emphasis) Pursuant to Rule 5, “identifying” a complaint is a special procedure available only to the chief judge and is distinct from actually filing a formal complaint.

Given the above, disqualification will turn on whether CJ Moore actually filed a formal complaint, or whether she availed herself of the Rule 5 complaint “identification” procedure. If the latter, then strictly speaking, she is “not automatically disqualified.” However, Rule 25(a) also provides: “Any judge is disqualified from participating in any proceeding under these Rules if the judge concludes that circumstances warrant disqualification.” CJ Moore might very well conclude that her disqualification is warranted under the present circumstances. But otherwise it seems like she could still participate.

If the former—i.e., CJ Moore actually filed a formal complaint—then yes she is clearly disqualified on that basis alone. The Quinn post states that she “filed” a complaint. However, I’m not sure if that term is being used with its formal meaning such that it would be a trigger for disqualification under Rule 25(a), or if it’s being used more loosely in a way that might cover simply “identifying” a complaint. We don’t really have enough detail currently to know one way or the other. That said, because chief judges have the alternative option of “identifying” a complaint without necessarily being disqualified, that seems fairly attractive compared to going the formal route that automatically triggers disqualification. So we can speculate that CJ Moore opted for “identification”, but again, we still don’t know for sure.

Anyway, if CJ Moore is ultimately disqualified for whatever reason, Rule 25(f) provides that “the most-senior active circuit judge not disqualified” steps in as a replacement. Here, ironically, Newman would be poised to substitute—except, of course, that as the “subject judge” targeted by the complaint, she’s also disqualified per 25(b). So, next in line after her is Lourie I believe. At 88, Lourie’s not exactly a spring chicken either, except, perhaps, when compared to Newman.

(A further irony—Pauline Newman is oldest active-status federal judge in U.S. history. One last irony—just today the NYT published an op-ed titled How 90 Became the New 60.)