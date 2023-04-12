Judge Newman

Patent

Gene Quinn is reporting that Chief Judge Moore has moved forward with proceedings to remove Judge Newman from the bench — filing a complaint under the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act.  The stage of the action is not clear from Quinn’s reporting, but the usual process allows for any person to file a complaint that is then reviewed by the Chief Judge of the circuit.  If the Chief Judge sees merit in the complaint then she forms a special committee of judges to make a further determination.

Judge Pauline Newman was appointed to the Federal Circuit by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 – 39 years ago. At the time, she was already 50+ years old with a successful career as a research scientist, patent attorney, and in-house counsel (chief of IP).  She is now 95 years old.   If I have done my counting correctly, Newman has authored over 2,800 majority opinions during her time on the bench; as well as 500 dissents.

Chief Judge Moore Said to Be Petitioning to Oust Judge Newman from Federal Circuit

 

Hide comments

26 thoughts on “Judge Newman

  1. 9

    Regardless of whether Judge Newman resigns of her own accord, is forced out by her colleagues, or dies in office, it will be a sad day when she leaves the bench. She is a star of the federal bench. We may never see her like again. “Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates” (Prov. 31).

    Reply Report
  2. 8

    There has been hushed up gossip for the past decade that Judge Newman has no energy in chambers and is no longer physically capable to do perform her duties as a civil servant. Her clerks protect her very well and with great loyalty, but the move to push her to retirement has been informal for a long time. The respect Pauline Newman has earned and deserves is the only reason it has taken this long for such public action to remove her. No one who knows the judges of the Federal Circuit thinks that this move is taken lightly or with any joy by Chief Judge Moore – the collegiality of this bench is unmatched. This action is unfortunately overdue for the long-term health of the CAFC.

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      If by “the collegiality of this bench is unmatched” you mean;

      “Nest of vipers” (as a Washington insider shared with me not so long ago),

      Then your 1984isms are in high gear.

      That you want to claim “overdue for long-term health,” you need to do more than merely mouth the words and provide evidence as to why such is the case.

      Even in an aged state, she runs circles around most all others in that bench.

      Reply Report
      1. 8.1.1

        “Even in an aged state, she runs circles around most all others in that bench.”

        This cheerleading schtick was tired and lame 15 years ago. Give it a rest.

        Reply Report
        1. 8.1.1.1

          Says
          A
          A
          I
          T
          W
          M
          D

          By the way “cheering” for good law is something ALL patent attorneys should do.

          Reply Report
  3. 7

    The important last line of Quinn’s reporting, omitted here: “Numerous staff and colleagues with knowledge of the complaint filed against Newman have contacted IPWatchdog to both confirm the filing of the complaint and to vehemently oppose the allegations being made about Judge Newman’s competence.”

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      That was NOT omitted and it is important because “vehementlty opposing” a call for a 95 (?!?) year old Federal judge to retire after 40 years is something one would do only if they thought her replacement was going to be someone not ideologically aligned with you. Given that the views of Quinn and his fellow rightwing glibertarian zombies are universally loathes by normal people, we can be sure that’s the source of most of this “vehement opposition” (other than the clerks who will presumably need to move on, as if that never happens to people with 95 year old bosses).

      Reply Report
      1. 7.1.1

        Only if….

        Not even close.

        But you be you Malcolm.

        Reply Report
  4. 6

    western civilization is slipping further down the slope.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      Right, because when you think “Western civilization” the first thing that comes to mind is 95 year old woman judges that won’t retire.

      Seriously, though, thanks for the laughs. Reading the unhinged lamentations of Whitey McDestiny and drinking from the endless river of sweet tech bro tears is one of the reasons I love this place.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.1.1

        ^^^

        ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

        “Whitey…..” ?

        Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      Comes down to reality. Is Newman competent and this is a political move by Moore? If yes, then Moore should be impeached. Is Newman competent but Moore reasonable felt she wasn’t. Then nothing should be done.

      If Newman is incompetent, if yes, then she should retire.

      What are the facts? We don’t know.

      I guess the terrifying outcome is that this is a political move by Moore and Newman is removed even though she is competent. Then this is really bad.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.2.1

        Given what we do know, the idea that this is some icy cold power play by Judge Moore strikes me as ridiculous.

        But it’s obvious why a certain contingent of fanboys is getting worked up about it. If Newman is replaced during Biden’s term(s) then there is zero chance she’ll be replaced by the sort of patent-huffing reactionary “lib-triggering” stooge that the worst attorneys ever would love to see on the CAFC.

        Reply Report
        1. 6.2.1.1

          ^^^

          Patent-huffing…

          Same old Malcolm.

          Beyond sad.

          (but Malcolm is not gaslighting anyone when he proclaims that he is not anti-patent )

          Reply Report
  5. 5

    Lifetime appointment is a terrible idea in the first place.

    My guess is that the situation is even worse than it appears.

    Reply Report
  6. 4

    Although the issue with Judge Newman is very interesting, I’m surprised there was no article regarding the Sequoia v. Dell decision that came out yesterday. It isn’t too often we get a precedential opinion regarding 101 in which the rejection was reversed.

    Some interesting things about the decision is that the rejection involved computer program product claims. Also, Andrei Iancu argued for Sequoia.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Not that interesting, really. I’m not sure what the precedent is other than “medium” does not necessarily include “transient” (and therefore ineligible) mediums. But I suspect there will be a post forthcoming.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        The whole line of
        C
        R
        A
        P
        vis a vis “transient” is an assault on thinking people.

        Look up on a clear night sky and see “transient” that has been around far longer than the entire human species.

        In re Nuitjen needs be abrogated — on the physics of reality alone.

        Reply Report
  7. 3

    Imagine the POS that Google will pick and then instruct their b*tch Biden to appoint.

    Reply Report
  8. 2

    Have members of the Federal Circuit Bar noticed a decline in Judge Newman’s faculties?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Any level to which Judge Newman may have fallen off would be a high bar to reach for most all of the other judges of the Federal Circuit.

      Perhaps this may reflect a certain leadership position within that Circuit against what the Chief Judge wants (vis a vis the O’Malley retirement snafu minority-became-majority case).

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        +1

        Reply Report
      2. 2.1.2

        “Any level to which Judge Newman may have fallen off would be a high bar to reach for most all of the other judges of the Federal Circuit.”

        That.

        Reply Report
  9. 1

    Who reviews this if it’s the chief judge that files the complaint?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Good question. I was wondering too.

      Rule 25 (see link to Rules below) governs disqualification. 25(a) states: “If a complaint is filed by a judge, that judge is disqualified from participating in any consideration of the complaint [with some exceptions].” However, 25(a) further states: “A chief judge who has identified a complaint … is not automatically disqualified from considering the complaint.” (my emphasis) Pursuant to Rule 5, “identifying” a complaint is a special procedure available only to the chief judge and is distinct from actually filing a formal complaint.

      Given the above, disqualification will turn on whether CJ Moore actually filed a formal complaint, or whether she availed herself of the Rule 5 complaint “identification” procedure. If the latter, then strictly speaking, she is “not automatically disqualified.” However, Rule 25(a) also provides: “Any judge is disqualified from participating in any proceeding under these Rules if the judge concludes that circumstances warrant disqualification.” CJ Moore might very well conclude that her disqualification is warranted under the present circumstances. But otherwise it seems like she could still participate.

      If the former—i.e., CJ Moore actually filed a formal complaint—then yes she is clearly disqualified on that basis alone. The Quinn post states that she “filed” a complaint. However, I’m not sure if that term is being used with its formal meaning such that it would be a trigger for disqualification under Rule 25(a), or if it’s being used more loosely in a way that might cover simply “identifying” a complaint. We don’t really have enough detail currently to know one way or the other. That said, because chief judges have the alternative option of “identifying” a complaint without necessarily being disqualified, that seems fairly attractive compared to going the formal route that automatically triggers disqualification. So we can speculate that CJ Moore opted for “identification”, but again, we still don’t know for sure.

      Anyway, if CJ Moore is ultimately disqualified for whatever reason, Rule 25(f) provides that “the most-senior active circuit judge not disqualified” steps in as a replacement. Here, ironically, Newman would be poised to substitute—except, of course, that as the “subject judge” targeted by the complaint, she’s also disqualified per 25(b). So, next in line after her is Lourie I believe. At 88, Lourie’s not exactly a spring chicken either, except, perhaps, when compared to Newman.

      link to uscourts.gov

      (A further irony—Pauline Newman is oldest active-status federal judge in U.S. history. One last irony—just today the NYT published an op-ed titled How 90 Became the New 60.)

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Is competency an issue of fact or an issue of law? Is it an evidentiary hearing?

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture