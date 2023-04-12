Gene Quinn is reporting that Chief Judge Moore has moved forward with proceedings to remove Judge Newman from the bench — filing a complaint under the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act. The stage of the action is not clear from Quinn’s reporting, but the usual process allows for any person to file a complaint that is then reviewed by the Chief Judge of the circuit. If the Chief Judge sees merit in the complaint then she forms a special committee of judges to make a further determination.
Judge Pauline Newman was appointed to the Federal Circuit by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 – 39 years ago. At the time, she was already 50+ years old with a successful career as a research scientist, patent attorney, and in-house counsel (chief of IP). She is now 95 years old. If I have done my counting correctly, Newman has authored over 2,800 majority opinions during her time on the bench; as well as 500 dissents.
