What should the patent attorney do? 

Patent search reveals that Inventor’s original idea is not patentable by itself, but it is likely patentable when combined with the chatGPT input.

The problem with this hypo is that it couldn’t exist in the real world, because obvious thing + known technique = obvious thing, not nonobvious thing. Application of a known technique for expected benefits is obvious, see MPEP 2143 and KSR v. Teleflex. I don’t know the most efficient driving route between new york and san francisco, but I do know that if I submit it to google maps it will tell me what that route is. The fact that the result was unknown or even nonobvious *solely over my own knowledge* doesn’t mean the discovery of the route was inventive or that the route is nonobvious, because obviousness extends to a person of ordinary skill using known tools and techniques for their predictable benefits. The discovery of the route was nothing more than an algorithmic tool within the prior art (google maps) applied to an input that it was meant to be applied to (new york, san francisco). Getting an optimal route is the expected result of submitting my input to the algorithm.

Similarly, Chat GPT ran an algorithm that was in public use prior to the effective file – indeed the reason there was alleged invention is because a member of the public used the algorithm in order to get the response. The art was enabled to submit the obvious input and, even though a TSM is not needed a motivation exists to use an improver algorithm to improve something. You can’t have a nonobvious result from using a known technique you were motivated to use, so you can’t have a patentable outcome.

This appears to be an interesting question only because the hypothetical creates something out of nothing – ChatGPT invented out of noninventive input. But using ChatGPT cannot possibly be an inventive act, as ChatGPT is itself a prior art item available to the public. Conversely, if you were to assume a non-public intelligence, it providing an output is no different than the person who wrote the intelligence code providing the output. In other words, if Smith wrote PublicChatGPT, there would be no invention, and if Smith wrote PrivateChatGPT the invention would be Crouch and Smith as inventors just as surely as if Smith created any other tool to help in the development of an invention.