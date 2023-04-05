What should the patent attorney do? 

After coming up with a core idea for a new product, Inventor jumps on chatGPT and asks the AI to expand upon the product idea, including providing additional design elements based upon the inventor’s original description. ChatGPT comes through with flying colors and provides several detailed designs that inventor had not considered. Inventor is diligent in their disclosure docs to include the chatGPT transcript. Patent search reveals that Inventor’s original idea is not patentable by itself, but it is likely patentable when combined with the chatGPT input. The patent attorney sees value in having claims directed solely to the features provided by chatGPT.
You are the patent attorney, what do you do in this situation?