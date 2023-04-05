What should the patent attorney do? 

Patent

After coming up with a core idea for a new product, Inventor jumps on chatGPT and asks the AI to expand upon the product idea, including providing additional design elements based upon the inventor’s original description. ChatGPT comes through with flying colors and provides several detailed designs that inventor had not considered.  Inventor is diligent in their disclosure docs to include the chatGPT transcript.  Patent search reveals that Inventor’s original idea is not patentable by itself, but it is likely patentable when combined with the chatGPT input. The patent attorney sees value  in having claims directed solely to the features provided by chatGPT.

You are the patent attorney, what do you do in this situation?

Hide comments

57 thoughts on “What should the patent attorney do? 

  1. 13

    One of the oddities of this ongoing discussion is that “inventorship” in the US is one the most informal aspects of the law. It’s relatively easy to fix if it’s incorrect and the PTO spends essentially zero time critically evaluating the contributions of each named inventor. What’s most important (from the PTO’s standpoint) is that each inventor’s existence as a human citizen is established.

    The only time the identity of the inventor or his/her contributions matters is if there’s been shenanigans trying to get an earlier priority date (to avoid art) or if there is a dispute over ownership/compensation.

    With regard to the latter, if we look closely at some of the strangest assertions made by the “machine inventor” crowd, we see what we expect to see: greedy entitled snails trying to grab “rights” to “inventions” that were allegedly “conceived” by “their” machines. It is difficult not to laugh and so … we laugh. And we point and laugh, when necessary.

    Reply Report
    1. 13.1

      Your feelings — as muddled as they are — are noted.

      By the by, the inventorship aspects are not the only factor arising from the advance of AI, as I have long noted in regards to another non-real-person entity known as the Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art.

      Reply Report
  2. 12

    I believe the language in the Constitution that grants to a person rights to her inventions or discoveries covers many of the below concerns. You don’t have to invent anything. You can suddenly (or slowly) recognize (become aware) of the utility of something, and seek a patent thereon. My main concern relates to possible public disclosure creating prior art. Don’t know what goes on with my generative AI sessions. Nor would I know what goes on behind the scenes when I use cloud computing services to complete my research on an invention.

    Reply Report
    1. 12.1

      I always figured, if one had to do a patent search then they’re only working incrementally, since, on stronger inventions there is no need to do any search as the inventor(s) are smart enough to know the field and that they’ve got something that’s an advance. Hope nobody throws eggs at me for saying it 🙂 but needing to do a search is a weak reflection on the inventor(s)..knowledge in their own field?….. sometimes. I’ve seen the most “discovery” type patentable subject matter in the nutraceuticals and pharma areas, where it’s discovered that some bark on a tree has a clinical benefit, etc. Have a great day.

      Reply Report
  3. 11

    Patent search reveals that Inventor’s original idea is not patentable by itself, but it is likely patentable when combined with the chatGPT input.

    The problem with this hypo is that it couldn’t exist in the real world, because obvious thing + known technique = obvious thing, not nonobvious thing. Application of a known technique for expected benefits is obvious, see MPEP 2143 and KSR v. Teleflex. I don’t know the most efficient driving route between new york and san francisco, but I do know that if I submit it to google maps it will tell me what that route is. The fact that the result was unknown or even nonobvious *solely over my own knowledge* doesn’t mean the discovery of the route was inventive or that the route is nonobvious, because obviousness extends to a person of ordinary skill using known tools and techniques for their predictable benefits. The discovery of the route was nothing more than an algorithmic tool within the prior art (google maps) applied to an input that it was meant to be applied to (new york, san francisco). Getting an optimal route is the expected result of submitting my input to the algorithm.

    Similarly, Chat GPT ran an algorithm that was in public use prior to the effective file – indeed the reason there was alleged invention is because a member of the public used the algorithm in order to get the response. The art was enabled to submit the obvious input and, even though a TSM is not needed a motivation exists to use an improver algorithm to improve something. You can’t have a nonobvious result from using a known technique you were motivated to use, so you can’t have a patentable outcome.

    This appears to be an interesting question only because the hypothetical creates something out of nothing – ChatGPT invented out of noninventive input. But using ChatGPT cannot possibly be an inventive act, as ChatGPT is itself a prior art item available to the public. Conversely, if you were to assume a non-public intelligence, it providing an output is no different than the person who wrote the intelligence code providing the output. In other words, if Smith wrote PublicChatGPT, there would be no invention, and if Smith wrote PrivateChatGPT the invention would be Crouch and Smith as inventors just as surely as if Smith created any other tool to help in the development of an invention.

    Reply Report
    1. 11.1

      it providing an output is no different than the person who wrote the intelligence code providing the output.

      People – you are butchering the basics.

      If you can’t bother with understanding those basics just use big bold letters saying “THESE ARE MY FEELINGS AND HAVE NO RELATION TO LAW OR FACT.”

      Reply Report
    2. 11.2

      RG: “using ChatGPT cannot possibly be an inventive act, as ChatGPT is itself a prior art item available to the public”

      With all due respect, RG, this statement has no basis in patent law and, worse, is completely contradictory to hundreds of years of practice.

      Reply Report
  4. 10

    Gotta say: I can see already that putting these impossibly dense zombies to rest is going to be a repeat of the Diehrbot Wars. It’s going to be a constant game of pretending to be born yesterday, ignoring basic facts, hypotheticals which are ludicrous, and (the worst) hand-wringing about those persecuted computers and their owners who are The Most Important People Ever.

    Down below, someone who was on the wrong side of history in the Diehrbot Wars wonders what happens if Person X finds a black box in the street marked “classified/confidential” and opens it to discover a message (let’s say it’s printed using a dot matrix printer, just for laughs). The message says “Chemical Y (identified by its formula) can be used to treat canker sores.” So X goes home and does some research and sees that nobody has ever disclosed this before. X does the research himself and proves that the proposal works. X files a patent and names himself as inventor because he believes he is the first human being to have a fixed and permanent idea of the invention, i.e., he believes he is the first human being to conceive and the first to reduce to practice.

    Obviously there may be problems down the road for this inventor **IF** his assumptions and research were flawed but if no humanon earth ever steps up to claim ownership of the black box, what exactly is the problem here? The invention is disclosed to the public and progress is promoted (theoretically) and X gets his reward (a patent) for moving that process forward.

    The sad part about all this focus on “my compooter invented that!” is it obscures the fact that 99.99% of the info that computers create is unpatentable crud, and 99.99% of what’s left after that is stuff that should be ineligible. On top of that, the more salient issue (which is far older) is that computers pumping out half-baked information to the public will tend to inhibit patenting across the board by creating prior art. Folks in the logic arts (the lost predictable of all arts) better prepare themselves.

    Reply Report
    1. 10.1

      “most predictable”, not “lost predictable”

      BEHOLD THE POWER OF AI!

      Reply Report
    2. 10.2

      … repeat of the Diehrbot wars…

      Those were the laws you lost.

      Do not mistake the fact that subsequent decisions (creating a Gordian Knot) misrepresented their own prior cases, as you were always wrong about what the Diehr case represents.

      Reply Report
      1. 10.2.1

        “ you were always wrong about what the Diehr case represents”

        Again with the gaslighting. The Diehrbot proposition which NEVER made sense was that you could never compare the claims to the prior art (aka “claim dissection”) for any purpose during the course of determining eligibility. That was a d.o.a. proposition that was understood immediately by nearly every reasonable person who knew anything about the permissiveness of claim drafting rules in the US patent system. Hence the CAFC essentially ignoring Diehr and hence the predictable 9-0 result in Mayo (affirmed endless times since) which obliterated any questions about the Diehrbot’s proposition.

        Anything else, pumpkin? Do you want to discuss any other of your greatest misses?

        Reply Report
        1. 10.2.1.1

          ^^^
          A
          O
          O
          T
          W
          M
          D

          You are the queen of gaslighting, Malcolm.

          Reply Report
  5. 9

    “ Patent search reveals that Inventor’s original idea is not patentable by itself, but it is likely patentable when combined with the chatGPT input. The patent attorney sees value in having claims directed solely to the features provided by chatGPT.”

    As Martin points out below and most normal people who aren’t high on “AI” crack understand intuitively, the machine source of the info is a red herring. The key issue is LEGAL conception, which is the sole provenance of human beings as far as the patent law system is concerned. So with respect to the first sentence in the above paragraph, assuming that the inventor is the first person who conceived of the invention with those elements, the correct approach is to file the claims with those elements and name just that person as the inventor.

    With respect to the second sentence, the correct thing to do is a patent search to assess whether the machine’s output (conceived by the person identified above) is actually new and or/non-obvious on its own. If it’s perceived to be patentable, then file away. If it’s not new, then there is in fact “no value” in filing the claims except to show the world that the attorney and his client are p r I cks.

    Reply Report
    1. 9.1

      Wrong.

      You do not get to dismiss the fact that the person in the hypo cannot meet THAT legal definition of inventor (Conception being a part of that).

      Why in the world are (the same) people fighting the given fact situation so much?

      Reply Report
      1. 9.1.1

        We are talking about “the law”, correct? We’re not talking about a religion with some sky daddy watching over everybody at all times like Santa Claus.

        In that regard, what difference does it make for your absurd hypothetical if it’s a “black box”, a “white napkin”, or burning letters appearing for ten seconds on a rock face in the middle of the desert?

        Reply Report
        1. 9.1.1.1

          Your questions only validate my point.

          That second person in EACH of your different scenarios that did not do the actual inventing and merely read the invention of another simply — and legally — cannot be deemed the inventor.

          Reply Report
  6. 8

    Inventor was the first person to discover the invention. No other person did.

    File and name the discoverer as the inventor.

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      It’s not that simple. Conception of an “invention” does not occur when the purported inventor discovers the basic or general idea, but only when they have possession of the complete and operative invention as reflected in the claim limitations. The hypothetical Dennis laid out clearly says that “[t]he patent attorney sees value in having claims directed solely to the features provided by chatGPT,” so those features are part of the invention.

      There is a certain degree of implied cynicism in Dennis’ post when he goes out of his way to state that “the inventor is diligent in their disclosure” by informing the PTO of ChatGPT’s contributions. I think we all know, in real life and regrettably, that would rarely happen.

      Reply Report
      1. 8.1.1

        Becoming the first person to discover the invention includes at that instant that Inventor is in possession of the complete and operative invention as reflected in the claim limitations, no?

        Before he read the description he certainly had not made the discovery, and had he read but not understood the description (say he only spoke French) then he could not have yet made any discovery, only when he read and understood the invention (as would later be claimed), did he actually make a discover and simultaneously become the inventor. Right?

        Reply Report
        1. 8.1.1.1

          Umm, no, because the human inventor didn’t actually come up with the invention under Dennis’ hypothetical. What is the “inventive act” on the part of the human being in creating the invention? Simply being the first person to physically lay their eyes on particular output from ChatGPT does not make that person the “inventor” of that subject matter.

          Reply Report
          1. 8.1.1.1.1

            “ Simply being the first person to physically lay their eyes on particular output from ChatGPT does not make that person the “inventor” of that subject matter.”

            Take a deep breath and ask yourself if the use of machine’s to discover patentable subject matter is new. Now that you recognize that the use of machine’s to discover patentable subject matter is NOT new (by a long shot), reflect on what you are saying and ask whether your views are colored by the AI patent crack that’s been going around.

            Reply Report
            1. 8.1.1.1.1.1

              Malcolm you are confusing and conflating “use as a tool” and the actual role of something being invented.

              Stop your dissembling.

              Reply Report
              1. 8.1.1.1.1.1.1

                “Malcolm you are confusing and conflating “use as a tool” and the actual role of something being invented.”

                The “actual role” …? What?

                Like I said: here we go again with the zombie games and the dust-kicking nonsense.

                Reply Report

                1. The only nonsense is your unwillingness to accept the facts as given.

                  Well, not the only nonsense from you….

        2. 8.1.1.2

          I have covered this a long time ago now.

          In a nutshell, this is akin to a second person in a second room being presented the invention of another in a black box.

          That second person is to whom the legal definition of inventor must be applied to – and the notion of black box is fitting as that second person is not to be apprised as to how the item in the black box got there.

          If another real person did the inventing that the second person merely “discovered,” then no one would question that that second person is not an inventor.

          Merely being the person in the second room that opens and reads the contents of the black box is simply not legally sufficient.

          I even provided an extra twist: instead of a second person, live stream the opening of the black box to millions at the same time.

          Clearly, no sane person would aver that each and every one of those millions are inventors because they happen to “discover” the streaming contents.

          Reply Report
          1. 8.1.1.2.1

            “ I even provided an extra twist: instead of a second person, live stream the opening of the black box to millions at the same time.”

            That’s called “publishing”. It has an adverse effect on patentability the last time I checked which is far, far more difficult to overcome than “didn’t get the inventors named right.”

            Reply Report
            1. 8.1.1.2.1.1

              Sure – but that only reinforces my point – or are you too emotional to recognize that?

              Maybe, just maybe pause before your desire to call names and recognize the legal points presented to the facts of the given hypos.

              You just might even grow up a little.

              Reply Report
      2. 8.1.2

        35 U.S.C. 100(a): The term “invention” means invention or discovery.

        35 U.S.C. 101: Whoever invents or discovers any new and useful process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, or any newand useful improvement thereof, may obtain a patent therefor, subject to the conditions and requirements of this title. (Note the phrase “or discovers”.)

        35 U.S.C. 103, last sentence: Patentability shall not be negated by the manner in which the invention was made.

        I agree with anon2. Name the discoverer of the complete invention as a sole inventor and rely on current precedent to disregard the ChatGPT app as an inventor. (If precedence changes, one can always correct inventorship. There is no deceptive intention here.) I also presume that the discoverer is not the attorney or agent, but the person who supplied the entire content of the invention for searching and application preparation. He/she would not have done so, if he/she did not already have possession of the complete operative invention developed by him/her with the aid and assistance of the AI tool, and realized its value even though he/she thought incorrectly that the base concepts were also patentable.

        Also, many inventions use computing tools at their point of novelty (e.g., parameters for aircraft wings or optical lenses) and we don’t credit the software the inventors use as inventors, no matter their sophistication or complexity.

        Reply Report
        1. 8.1.2.1

          “ I agree with anon2. Name the discoverer of the complete invention as a sole inventor and rely on current precedent to disregard the ChatGPT app as an inventor. (If precedence changes, one can always correct inventorship. There is no deceptive intention here.) ”
          Grade A+

          But let’s face it: this is easy for most people.

          Reply Report
        2. 8.1.2.2

          Your use of “discover” is far more colloquial than the direct version that Sherry Knowles aimed for (and for which Malcolm consistently denigrated).

          See (at least): link to ipwatchdog.com

          My “person in a second room and black box” hypo should have long ago disabused any reasoning person that an inventor can merely be the second person opening the black box and seeing the invention therein.

          Reply Report
        3. 8.1.2.3

          You also forgot 35 U.S.C. 100(f), which defines “inventor” as someone who invented “or discovered” the subject matter of the invention.

          An interesting although overly literal argument, but clever in that it would essentially make all AI-generated inventions patentable. Under your view, some human being somewhere was the first to physically view the AI output on a computer screen and thus “discovered” the AI-generated subject matter, and thus, can patent it even if nothing further was added. A problem this argument is that, despite use of “or discovers” in the statute, there is a fairly long line of caselaw making clear that discoveries are not patentable without further involvement and contribution of human ingenuity, which in Dennis’ example, is lacking.

          Reply Report
          1. 8.1.2.3.1

            The sort of “further involvement” and “contribution” of which you speak are generally to ensure personal causation, as against authorship by others or -pre-existence in nature? No?

            Inventor was presumably the only person who trained the blank AI system with carefully curated input, and the only person who recognized the portion of output (which presumably must have also included the non-sensical, the fantastical or otherwise not useable output) which was interesting. So, Inventor did play the crucial role fostering a system fertile for useful discovery, and played the crucial role of sifting through the output and recognizing that which was potentially useful, new, and unobvious as against all the other “bad guesses” presented…

            all of this does require “involvement” and “human ingenuity” rising to personal causation as against authorship by others or pre-existing in nature? No?

            Reply Report
            1. 8.1.2.3.1.1

              presumably the only person who trained the blank AI system with carefully curated input

              Wrong on several levels – both technical and legal.

              Reply Report
  7. 7

    Where’s Stephen Thaler when you need him?

    Reply Report
  8. 6

    Amend the claims to the allowable subject matter and have a beer.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      +1

      Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      It’s not a matter of allowable.

      Allowability is not the issue.

      Reply Report
  9. 5

    Total non-issue. If an inventor goes to a journal article for example and see some prior art design that could apply to his idea to improve upon it, that doesnt mean that the prior person is an inventor of the current technology. Searching for prior art is a tool, similarly just like chatGTP for generating information. Excel documents also generate graphs based on info that we submit, that doesnt meant the excel document invented the graph that was on display (assuming it’s somehow part of a claim).

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      The analogy is even sillier than your example. The suggestion being made in this comment thread is that you don’t list the author of the journal article as a co-inventor; you list the page of the journal where the design was printed as a co-inventor. Or something.

      Reply Report
  10. 4

    Its clearly co-inventorship. Should the person(s) who created the AI be listed as co-inventor(s) ?

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      No.

      Again, apply the traditional test.

      Those who created the AI, and even those that trained the AI do not (and cannot) qualify.

      Not to you (directly) Chrissy, but this is the type of things that I attempted to have people engage with almost two years ago when the DABUS case was first breaking.

      But the general attempt was to say “merely being used as a tool.”

      This too (hint Night Writer) is just not correct.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        why can’t the people that created the AI be inventors? It’s simultaneous conception and reduction to practice on any invention that their software (AI is just software) “creates.”

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          AI, is euphemism for a machine, operating under the direction of its creator(s), as all machines do.

          Reply Report
        2. 4.1.1.2

          “ It’s simultaneous conception and reduction to practice on any invention that their software (AI is just software) “creates.””

          LOL — are you just spitting out words randomly here or do you actually believe what you just wrote?

          Reply Report
          1. 4.1.1.2.1

            He may believe it (I think Chrissy does not, but is playing coy).

            But you Malcolm are part of the problem trying to pretend that AI is only a ‘mere use’ of a tool.

            Reply Report
      2. 4.1.2

        But not all AI is equal, they differ in character, a reflection of their creators’ intent, and operate differently. So it is not fair to generalize and lump all AI into one pool, perhaps. Could there be instances where, for enablement purposes, the code of an AI would need to be disclosed, even if patenting the AI itself were not sought but it was however a necessary part of making or using what is claimed ? i.e., if I use a highly-specialized lathe to make valuable patentable articles, say, analogous to a hologram in tech level. In claiming the lathe article, am I not also required to disclose how to make the hologram-like lathe article ? Yes. My special lathe, is … sometimes…. but not always, analogous to some AI patentable subject matter generators (“PSMG’s”, a.k.a. AI) ? Perhaps ? Its an interesting questio, to me at least, when (if ever) would AI code ever need to be part of an original spec (satisfy enablement req.) for something a human actor nearby discovers and adjudges patent-worthy ?

        Reply Report
  11. 3

    The bigger question is do you disclose in an IDS that ChatGPT will generate the design based on the input.

    I think it is still a tool and as long as you own the output, then there is no problem saying you invented the design.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Agreed that your first IDS filing is a much more fraught ethical moment than filing the initial application.

      Reply Report
  12. 2

    How does ChatGPT materially differ from an automated Google search?

    In reality, that’s what ChatGPT really is: a much stronger search engine where its strength resides in the ability to interpret and expand upon the searcher’s prompt(s).

    Without a corpus of data to search, ChatGPT would return a null result. It’s not making something out of nothing.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      It is though making something different out of its inputs.

      It is not merely spitting them back out, and in the latest versions, not even merely rearranging.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        It’s surprising so many people on this blog seem utterly confused by this, and keep knee-jerking to refrains like “it’s just a tool” or “it’s just a glorified Google search.” People making these statements perhaps haven’t used ChatGPT or the other similar language models out there. With a properly-formed and complex query, the output of these language models is a new and unique creation and not simply a regurgitation of inputs.

        In fact, there are a number of ongoing copyright lawsuits about these language models, and apparently the plaintiffs in these cases are not even attempting to dispute that the output of these language models is a transformative work. They’re wisely focusing primarily on copying in the processing of the initial input into the model.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.1.1

          It is just a tool.

          And I understand them very well. I studied AI in graduate school and write AI patents.

          Reply Report
        2. 2.1.1.2

          “ With a properly-formed and complex query, the output of these language models is a new and unique creation”

          Because nobody uses tools to create new and unique things (by definition, apparently).

          Reply Report
        3. 2.1.1.3

          I the Google-Oracle case blew a HUMONGOUS hole in the transformative fair use aspect of copyright law.

          Let’s see what the Warhol case does….

          link to reuters.com

          Reply Report
          1. 2.1.1.3.1

            more like, it totally blew out a pillar. Unbelievable.

            Reply Report
        4. 2.1.1.4

          Here’s a hypothetical: your client has an idea to look for enzymes to disrupt a particular biochemical pathway. He fires up his protein folding software, and it spits out a dozen likely candidates. He asks you to file a patent application on the five most promising candidates. You determine that the client’s vague idea of “disrupt pathway X” is not patentable, but the specific amino acid sequences suggested by his software are. WHAT DO YOU DO?????

          This is a non-issue. USPTO has no problem handing out patents for “inventions” that were arrived at as described above. And that fact pattern is materially indistinguishable from the LLM example. The purpose of the patent system is satisfied in either case. These Romantic notions of the sole genius inventor, conjuring entirely new things ex nihilo from the depths of his soul, is clouding your vision. Tools are tools. Humans are humans. Only the latter have rights under the law. And humans can use tools to “invent” (read: discover, identify, appreciate the importance of) new and useful techniques while still being considered the “inventor” thereof.

          Reply Report
  13. 1

    provides several detailed designs that inventor had not considered.

    That’s the punchline.

    Classic analysis of a “group setting” in which to figure out which human to be properly credited with inventor status shows that no human earns that right.

    Think Naruto.

    An even better wrinkle: the Chat software (knowingly or unknowingly) publishes its inputs.

    How is this non-human inventor derived material to be treated for prior art purposes?

    Is the non-human legal fiction of Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art credited with the published material (as reflecting the legal function of determining the State of the Art)?

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture