by Dennis Crouch

Later this month the USPTO will transition to electronic patent grants or eGrants.  This primarily a cost-savings mechanism, although it saves some paper too.  Going forward, patentees will be able to obtain a paper ceremonial copy for a $25 fee.

This result does not have a direct major impact on patent practice, but as part of the change, the USPTO is issuing patents at a quicker pace following the issue fee.  That issue date is important because it is the final day for filing a follow-on application claiming priority.

Best Practices: With the compressed issuance timeline, a growing number of patent practitioners are moving to a standard practice of only filing the issue fee once a firm decision has been made as to whether to file a continuation.  And, if the decision is to file a continuation, delay the issue fee payment until the continuation is ready to go.

4 thoughts on “eGrants and Quick Issuances

    What are the latest cases on serial continuation filings and prosecution laches? Wasn’t there a significant pharmaceutical case recently?

    Also agreed. My latest patent issued just over two weeks after issue fee payment.

    . . . and — surprisingly — with no advance notice of the expected issue date or patent number (anyone know where this is the new norm?)

    Take note, my fellow pro se inventors.

    Take note or else.

      Corrected: Anyone know whether this is the new norm?

    Agreed, and thank you for this article as it will help educate the larger client base out there.

