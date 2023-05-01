Carl Oppedahl has been focused on the USPTO’s electronic filing and docketing system for several decades. Most recently, he has been calling out the USPTO for “pants-on-fire lies” about the workability of the DOCX standard. The PTO plans to institute a $400 surcharge for those who fail to use DOCX starting at the end of June 2023.

Oppedahl is presenting two webinars on the topic, focusing on professional liability risks associated with the new process and some tips for reducing the risks:

Professional Liability Risks of Filing in DOCX – for users of Microsoft Word. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 10 AM to 11:30 AM Mountain Time. Executive summary from 10 AM to 10:40 AM, details from 10:40 AM to 11:30 AM. For more information, or to register, click here.

Professional Liability Risks of Filing in DOCX – for users of non-Microsoft word processors. Friday, May 12, 2023, 10AM to 11:30 AM Mountain Time. Executive summary from 10 AM to 10:40 AM, details from 10:40 AM to 11:30 AM. For more information, or to register, click here.