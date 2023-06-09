Apple v. Vidal: A Case for the Supreme Court on USPTO Discretionary Denial

Patent

Apple Inc. v. Vidal (Supreme Court. 2023)

Under former director Iancu, the USPTO created a set of guidelines allowing the PTAB to deny IPR institution even in situations where the challenger raises strong challenges.  These discretionary denials are known as Fintiv guidelines based upon the precedential case of Apple Inc. v. Fintiv, Inc., IPR2020-00019 (P.T.A.B. 2020).  The statute appears to provide the USPTO Director with discretion in at least two key ways: (1) The statute does not expressly require institution but rather sets the reasonable-likelihood of success as a minimum threshold for granting institution. (2) The statute also indicates that the decision of whether to issue is non-appealable, suggesting a discretionary approach.

A group of five large companies led by Apple then sued the USPTO in the N.D. Cal. — arguing that the discretionary denials were in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).  These five companies all regularly face patent infringement allegations and want a smoother path to invalidating the claims via IPR and PGR.

The district court dismissed the APA case and that was largely affirmed on appeal (although the Federal Circuit did ding the USPTO for failing to follow notice-and-comment procedure).  See, Jordan Duenckel, IPRs and the APA: Review of Director’s Discretion to Initiate IPRs, Patently-O (March 15, 2023).

In a recent filing, the plaintiffs have indicated that they are planning to petition the Supreme Court to hear the case.  The new filing is a request for extension of time until August to file the petition for writ of certiorari.

In the background, Dir Vidal has moved forward with her Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) for potential PTAB reforms that place some limits on discretionary denials, but not to the extent Apple would like. The forthcoming brief is likely argue that the Federal Circuit’s ruling has led to the PTO signaling interest in adopting rules that would contradict the America Invents Act (AIA) and that fail to adequately address concerns.

Meanwhile, comments on the ANPRM are due June 20, 2023.

4 thoughts on "Apple v. Vidal: A Case for the Supreme Court on USPTO Discretionary Denial

  1. 2

    The SCOTUS has shown a fondness of late for admin law cases—especially admin law cases involving the PTO—so I will not be shocked if they take this case. That said, I am betting against cert. on this one. They should not want to set themselves the task of having to set a mechanism for reviewing the PTAB’s denials when the statute makes the denials so unreviewable.

  2. 1

    >then sued the USPTO in the N.D. Cal.

    Sounds like an inconvenient forum vs. EDVA.

    1. 1.1

      The PTO has a regional office in N.D. Cal.

      1. 1.1.1

        pretty sure Vidal (the named party) does not work out of that regional office….

        (not that this means anything in a post-COVID world, mind you)

