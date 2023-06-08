Has Trademark Law Become a Parody?

by Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court recently issued its pro-trademark-owner opinion Jack Daniel’s Properties, Inc. v. VIP Products LLC and unanimously vacated the Ninth Circuit favoring the accused comedic copycat.  Justice Kagan delivered the opinion of the Court with concurring opinions from both Justice Sotomayor and Justice Gorsuch.  The holding is that the First Amendment does not require any special scrutiny in cases where the accused activity is “the use of trademarks as trademarks.” Rather in this use-as-a-mark situation, standard principles of trademark law apply.  The court offered the possibility (but did not decide) that a heightened situation could still apply in other situations such as use of another’s mark as artwork or for criticism, etc.

VIP’s dog toy resembles a Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottle, with several allegedly humorous alterations. Jack Daniel’s Properties, which owns the trademarks, demanded VIP stop selling the toy, leading to VIP seeking a declaratory judgment that their product neither infringed nor diluted Jack Daniel’s trademark rights. The District Court sided with the mark holder after concluding that VIP product used Jack Daniel’s features to identify the source of their own products. On appeal, the Ninth Circuit reversed, applying the Rogers test, which provides a heightened scrutiny in situations where a trademark is being wielded against “expressive elements” protectable under the First Amendment.  See Rogers v. Grimaldi, 875 F. 2d 994 (2nd Cir. 1989). After a bit more procedure, the case eventually reached the Supreme Court on a question focusing on the Rogers test.   The court attempted to issue a somewhat narrow holding:

Without deciding whether Rogers has merit in other contexts, we hold that it does not [require any threshold requirement] when an alleged infringer uses a trademark in the way the Lanham Act most cares about: as a designation of source for the infringer’s own goods.

Slip Op.  Here, the court found that VIP’s use of the mark was as a source identifier.  What this mean is that VIP does not have an extra special First Amendment excuse.  However, standard trademark law already has some free speech outlet valves, such as the exception for parody.  The Supreme Court remanded the case to the lower courts to consider whether VIP’s “effort to ridicule Jack Daniel’s” offer an excuse in the “standard trademark analysis.”

Trademark law includes a special cause of action for big players with “famous marks” under the doctrines of dilution and tarnishment.  The trademark statute includes a fair-use exception, but it only applies in situations where the accused dilution/tarnishment is a use “other than as a designation of source.” This is a narrower exception that that available based upon judge-made law in traditional  trademark infringement cases.  And, the Supreme Court decided to stick with the statute — with the holding here that the VIP cannot claim fair use for the dilution/tarnishment because its use of the JD mark was as its own source identifier.

Critically, the [statutory] fair-use exclusion [for dilution] has its own exclusion: It does not apply when the use is “as a designation of source for the person’s own goods or services.” §1125(c)(3)(A). In that event, no parody, criticism, or commentary will rescue the alleged dilutor. It will be subject to liability regardless.

Id.  This is a powerful boon to those already in power.

Justice Kagen’s opinion was for the unanimous court. However, 5 of the justices also signed one of the concurring opinions.

Justice Sotomayor, joined by Justice Alito, joined the majority opinion but wrote separately to emphasize the need for caution in the context of parodies and other uses implicating First Amendment concerns. She highlighted the potential risk in giving uncritical or undue weight to surveys in alleged trademark infringement cases involving parody. She argued that surveys should be understood as merely one piece of the multifaceted likelihood of confusion analysis and that courts should carefully assess the methodology and representativeness of surveys.

Justice Gorsuch, joined by Justices Thomas and Barrett, also joined with the majority opinion. Gorsuch wrote separately to underscore that lower courts should handle Rogers v. Grimaldi, with care. He noted that the Court’s decision leaves much about Rogers unaddressed, including where the Rogers test comes from and whether it is correct in all its particulars. He urged lower courts to be attuned to these unresolved issues.

Tune In Next Term for More on TM/Speech: The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear the case of In re Elster, which involves a California lawyer, Steve Elster, is seeking to trademark the phrase “Trump too small,” a reference to a taunt from Senator Rubio during the 2016 presidential campaign. Elster’s intent was to use the phrase on T-shirts to convey a message that he believed some aspects of President Trump (as well as his policies) were diminutive. However, the USPTO rejected the application, citing the prohibition on registering marks that identify a particular living individual without their written consent. The Federal Circuit ruled in favor of Elster — effectively following the Supreme Court’s prior cases of Tam and Brunetti and holding denial of registration as a free-speech violation. The Gov’t’s petition to the Supreme Court argued that Elster is different than Tam or Brunetti for a couple of important reasons: (1) the prohibition on registering another person’s name is an effective protection of competing rights of privacy / publicity held by the other person; and (2) the prohibition is viewpoint-neutral and therefore should be reviewed with less scrutiny.

Hide comments

19 thoughts on “Has Trademark Law Become a Parody?

  1. 9

    There is an interesting difference between ‘In re Elster’ and ‘Bad Spaniels.’
    Elster is not prevented from publishing his speech. He can make as many T-shirts as he wants. The Trademark Office just won’t help him stop others from saying the same thing on their own T-shirts.
    Spaniels is about preventing the publishing of speech, which is quite entertaining speech by the way. But then the entertainment value is the real issue in Bad Spaniels, and the fact that there is virtually no likelihood of confusion is a no-brainer.
    In both cases, the marketing value for all parties in the publicity about their disputes probably far outweighs the costs of their litigation.

  2. 8

    If someone is so wasted that they can’t tell the difference between a dog toy and a bottle of whiskey, they probably should be purchasing any more whiskey.

    1. 8.1

      Ha! 🙂

      1. 8.1.1

        How odd of your interest in a salacious foreign matter…

  3. 7

    This decision is wrong. The labels are readily distinguishable. The dog toy does not use the famous JD mark. Tennessee, the only shared term is a geographical descriptor for the whiskey. The labels feature white lettering (that spell different words and phrases) and design elements (noticeably different design elements) on a black background. However, a label with white lettering and design elements on a black background cannot be deemed a famous mark of JD. This decision will embolden trademark bullies. The Supreme Court does more harm than good when it dabbles in intellectual property law.

  4. 6

    I think you hit “post” too quickly on this post.

  5. 5

    I find it a bit odd that this is the very first time that the complete package for the dog chew toy has been shown.

    It is quite evident that the parody here is NOT serving as the source identifier.

    I do wonder why this plainly evident fact was not stressed — seemingly at all — by Silly Squeakers.

  6. 4

    Said it before, will say it again: no one thinks that JD makes chew toys. The chew toy obviously is not made by JD b/c it’s clearly a parody of JD, and we all know JD doesn’t do parodies, because, as we’ve seen in other cases, JD has no sense of humor. There’s no likelihood of confusion here.

    At least JD has given me yet another reason, apart from poor quality, to avoid drinking its product. I would consider using that product as wiper fluid, but at Walmart I can get a gallon wiper fluid for less than I pay for a quart of JD.

    1. 4.1

      AM – as noted in the first comment below, JD calls that stuff whiskey. That definitely means they have a sense of humor and can make a joke.

    2. 4.2

      There’s no likelihood of confusion here.

      Fair enough. That is a reasonable point vis-à-vis the infringement counts. On the other hand, the anti-dilution provisions of the Lanham Act apply “regardless of the presence or absence of actual or likely confusion…” (15 U.S.C. §1125(c)(1)).

      1. 4.2.1

        Hmm, is it too early for DeSantis Derangement Syndrome…

  7. 3

    The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear the case of In re Elster, which involves… the phrase “Trump too small,”…

    Is that why there is ketchup oozing down the walls in Mar-a-Lago tonight? Nah, probably not…

    1. 3.1

      Yea – more OMB-TDS.

      Here is your lack-of-objectivity indicator: the length of time delay (if ever) of similar charges against the likes of Biden and Pence.

  8. 2

    Do you know the difference between those two products? One product is an undrinkable joke at the expense of decent whiskey. The other product is a chew toy for dogs.

    Reply Report
      Ha!

      1. 2.1.1

        “!” – flowers…?

        I have to wonder why Greg is such a fan-boy of Drum.

        Perhaps he thinks that this “enhances” his blog presence. Perhaps he thinks that signaling with the obsequious details may camouflage the Sprint Left propaganda.

        In actuality, it only emphasizes his being a c1ue1ess d00fus.

  9. 1

    Anyone remember Garbage Pail Kids back in the ’80s meant to parody the Cabbage Patch Kids?

    2. 1.2

      OTOH, the Federal Trademark Dilution Act wasn’t until mid 90’s.

